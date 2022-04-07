LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Westbrook out tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
MarJon Beauchamp is a likely first-round pick you don’t know — but LeBron does: Inside his journey to NBA Draft @The Athletic theathletic.com/3233670/2022/0… – 2:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both out tonight, per the Lakers. – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. – 2:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After LeBron James listed Steph Curry as a player he wants to play with someday, the Golden State Warriors guard responded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/ste… – 12:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss how Laker fans will react if LeBron pursues a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the roster, and mark the start of FINGER POINTING SEASON!!! #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss how Laker fans will react if LeBron pursues a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the roster, and mark the start of FINGER POINTING SEASON!!! #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Andrew Wiggins outscore Anthony Davis on Thursday? Make your predictions for the game and see if other fans agree with your picks!ddddddd warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 11:36 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
BetOnLine has Terry Stotts at 12-1 odds to be the @Los Angeles Lakers
head coach next season. The favorite: David Fizdale at 3-1. The long shot: @LeBron James
at 150-1.
#RipCity – 11:14 AM
BetOnLine has Terry Stotts at 12-1 odds to be the @Los Angeles Lakers
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Joe Vardon @joevardon
MarJon Beauchamp started for G League Ignite. He was a fixture at NBA All-Star weekend. He dined with LeBron, met Adele. And he’s about to become a millionaire, thanks to the NBA Draft. To think, he almost quit basketball. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3233670/2022/0… – 10:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 10:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Maybe @Jason Kidd and @Jared Dudley will text their buddy @LeBron James and encourage him to play against the Warriors tonight. Perhaps question his manhood. Or bribe him with a bottle of fine vino. Something to get him to play. – 9:29 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Steph Curry stans need to chill out. Don’t you get it? You won! Kevin Durant & LeBron James are two of greatest players of all time. One came here to play with Curry; the other wants to. Curry’s legacy secure. – 11:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James: Stephen Curry the current player I most want to play with nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 11:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V – 7:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he wants to play with Warriors’ Stephen Curry: ‘I love everything about that guy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 7:38 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says he wants to play with Warriors’ Stephen Curry: ‘I love everything about that guy’
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This could be one of most attended UM spring games in years. Already 16,000 seats claimed for noon game April 16 at DRV PNK Stadium (former grounds of Lockhart), senior associate AD Chris Cohen tells @canesvoice… Very likely won’t conflict with Heat playoff game. – 7:31 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Guess I’ve been dunking @oreo for longer than I remember #ad pic.twitter.com/9JwDnlI3A1 – 7:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Could Lakers star LeBron James be plotting a move to the Bay Area?
Unlikely.
But in a preview from an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” the four-time league MVP did give tremendous praise to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
https://t.co/6QhhlZgli9 pic.twitter.com/VQrPPE5jmQ – 6:56 PM
Could Lakers star LeBron James be plotting a move to the Bay Area?
Unlikely.
But in a preview from an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” the four-time league MVP did give tremendous praise to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I do a quick postmortem on the Lakers season, AD trade coming?, Lonzo done for the year, Clippers getting healthy, no more take fouls! and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost at 17K subscribers now!
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I do a quick postmortem on the Lakers season, AD trade coming?, Lonzo done for the year, Clippers getting healthy, no more take fouls! and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost at 17K subscribers now!
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best career PER in NBA history:
1. Michael Jordan: 27.9
2. LeBron James: 27.3
3. Nikola Jokic: 27.1
4. Joel Embiid: 27.0
The talent level in today’s NBA is ridiculous. – 5:35 PM
Best career PER in NBA history:
1. Michael Jordan: 27.9
2. LeBron James: 27.3
3. Nikola Jokic: 27.1
4. Joel Embiid: 27.0
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: The Top-10 Players in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/RueR1PeXVR
Free pod: The Top-10 Players in the NBA 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/RueR1PeXVR
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
In this week’s @bballilluminati, I reveal how LeBron James secretly holds all the cards in the scoring title race (at the 49:50 mark): podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/agg… – 4:10 PM
In this week’s @bballilluminati, I reveal how LeBron James secretly holds all the cards in the scoring title race (at the 49:50 mark): podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/agg… – 4:10 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 3:49 PM
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds for the next Lakers head coach have been updated, with a list of some usual suspects (Fizdale, Snyder, Doc) along with some surprises, including LeBron James (lol), via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/tfude4lPms – 3:43 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James remains fixated on one day playing with his dream teammate.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
LeBron James remains fixated on one day playing with his dream teammate.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Training my mind to be as strong as my body with Cove! Proud to partner w/ @feel_cove in their mission to help people build resilience to stress & live better lives. Go to https://t.co/UMQoDrKoDl, use LOVE2COVE code at checkout for 2 free months on a membership #ICoveSoICan #Ad pic.twitter.com/TtZZ05C8M5 – 3:26 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
This summer someone needs to meet AD and have this talk:
youtu.be/UXykRUEIchY – 3:12 PM
This summer someone needs to meet AD and have this talk:
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Where Do LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Go from Here? bleacherreport.com/articles/10031… – 2:56 PM
