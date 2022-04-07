Nets waive James Johnson

Nets waive James Johnson

Main Rumors

Nets waive James Johnson

April 7, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Waiving James Johnson paves the way for the #Nets to convert rookie forward Kessler Edwards from a two-way to a standard #NBA contract and make him eligible for the playoffs, as Steve Nash hinted at recently. – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets waived forward James Johnson. #nba2:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets waiving James Johnson likely means Kessler Edwards is getting a standard NBA contract, making him eligible for the playoffs. – 2:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets have waived James Johnson – 2:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets announce they are waiving James Johnson. – 2:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have waived forward James Johnson, team says. – 2:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have waived James Johnson. – 2:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Nets have waived forward James Johnson. – 2:23 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward James Johnson, team says. – 2:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce they’re waiving James Johnson. – 2:23 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets announce that they’ve waived James Johnson. – 2:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have waived James Johnson, team says. – 2:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets tonight vs the #knicks4:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Johnson remains out tonight against the Knicks with a non-COVID illness. – 3:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have downgraded James Johnson to out sick tonight against the Knicks. – 3:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Johnson is OUT for tonight’s game, the team says. – 3:56 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home