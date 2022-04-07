Pistons have real interest in Jalen Brunson

Just look at it: Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together. After that, the Mavs’ main players are the kind who can hit open shots and have the length defensively to switch across the board. Guys like Reggie Bullock aren’t hard to find. Dorian Finney-Smith is a good player but not a star. However, both are great in their roles and act as Doncic’s safety valves on the perimeter. They’re low-maintenance players who take advantage of the opportunities provided by playing alongside a star.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Dallas Mavericks continue to add wins improving their record to 50-30. With 2 games left they’re preparing for the Playoffs.
“We’re not thinking about the Playoffs yet”, Jason Kidd.
Jalen Brunson shared the importance of home-court advantage. #MFFL
sdna.gr/mpasket/952443… – 3:59 AM
The Dallas Mavericks continue to add wins improving their record to 50-30. With 2 games left they’re preparing for the Playoffs.
“We’re not thinking about the Playoffs yet”, Jason Kidd.
Jalen Brunson shared the importance of home-court advantage. #MFFL
sdna.gr/mpasket/952443… – 3:59 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Asked Josh Green whether Luka Doncic said anything about stealing that lob from Jalen Brunson late in Q4:
“I was letting him go first, and it didn’t look like he was very into it, so I apologize, Luka, but you should really be blaming JB because then JB overthrew the lob.” – 11:28 PM
Asked Josh Green whether Luka Doncic said anything about stealing that lob from Jalen Brunson late in Q4:
“I was letting him go first, and it didn’t look like he was very into it, so I apologize, Luka, but you should really be blaming JB because then JB overthrew the lob.” – 11:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Below .500 to Win No. 50: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson push Mavs past Pistons with bigger goals ahead dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:55 PM
Below .500 to Win No. 50: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson push Mavs past Pistons with bigger goals ahead dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:55 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. I’ve also heard there are people in the front office that could see Mitchell Robinson, who’s an unrestricted Knicks free agent, as a guy that they’d also look at. Deandre Ayton’s name has been floated out there too. My observation on this is guys like Brunson and Robinson are targets for Detroit because they’ll command less money (than Ayton). With Ayton, you’d have to give him a full max to try to get him there and out of Phoenix going into his (restricted) free agency. I think that would be tough. Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson. The Knicks have Robinson entering free agency and also have an eye for Brunson with the relationship with Leon Rose. They do need a point guard looking ahead. Immanuel Quickley is there, but it seems like he’s viewed as a microwave scorer off the bench, and Tom Thibodeau likes him off the bench in that role. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
Scotto: There has been a lot of smoke around the Knicks and Jalen Brunson looking ahead towards the summer. NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are split as to whether the rumblings about the Knicks having interest in him will ultimately come to fruition or if they’re being used as a leverage play to try to get him more money and boost his market going into this summer. He certainly has plenty of ties to Leon Rose, who represented his dad, Rick Brunson. The Pistons have members of their front office who like Brunson. Mitchell Robinson is another name the Pistons are monitoring looking ahead to free agency, I’ve heard as well. -via HoopsHype / February 16, 2022
The Pistons are believed to have particular interest in Brunson, and Detroit can make a strong offer for the point guard in free agency to pair alongside Cade Cunningham—similar to his fit next to Luka Doncic. -via Bleacher Report / February 8, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.