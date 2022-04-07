Russell Westbrook expected to miss tonight's game vs. Warriors

Russell Westbrook expected to miss tonight's game vs. Warriors

Main Rumors

Russell Westbrook expected to miss tonight's game vs. Warriors

April 7, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr…2:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Big Three are out tonight against Golden State:
– LeBron with ankle soreness
– Anthony Davis with foot soreness
– Russell Westbrook with right shoulder soreness
The trio played 21 games together this season (11-10), and that might be all they ever play together. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar…1:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ…11:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-12 FT
It’s the 20th time Young has recorded at least 30p/10a in a game this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
29 – James Harden, 2016-17
26 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17
20 – Young, 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/hxVLZX89TM9:11 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V7:50 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o…3:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Among the names on the list for the WNBA Draft:
Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
Christyn Williams, UConn
Evina Westbrook, UConn
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina – 3:21 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook is irrational to believe the #Lakers will bring him back.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr…2:04 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home