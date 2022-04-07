Russell Westbrook expected to miss tonight's game vs. Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook— who has played 78 of 79 games this season — is expected to be out vs. Golden State tonight, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… – 11:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-12 FT
It’s the 20th time Young has recorded at least 30p/10a in a game this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
29 – James Harden, 2016-17
26 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17
20 – Young, 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/hxVLZX89TM – 9:11 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V – 7:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 3:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Among the names on the list for the WNBA Draft:
Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
Christyn Williams, UConn
Evina Westbrook, UConn
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina – 3:21 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook is irrational to believe the #Lakers will bring him back.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 7, 2022
Ryan Ward: Lakers rule out Carmelo Anthony vs. Warriors as expected. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/Fe73QdeJtE -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 11, 2022
