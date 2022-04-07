Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (34-45) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 57, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 64-57 at the break. There were seven lead changes and two ties in the 2Q. – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Wolves
Wolves aren’t shooting many paint shots, but when they do, they’re making them efficiently pic.twitter.com/TUHVw49RCr – 9:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
never change, @Patrick Beverley 😂 pic.twitter.com/58IE3HDWa1 – 9:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Wolves by 7
MIN takes the 2Q 34-22
Spurs are a +8 from mid-range
Wolves are winning the 3PT line 27-15 pic.twitter.com/HgtcZEahl9 – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Memphis wins the tip. The Nuggets start the game with a stop and a Will Barton 3.
Elsewhere, Minnesota leads San Antonio by nine late in the first half. Nuggets clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight or a Minnesota loss. – 9:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
a genuine bucket 🪣
@Devin Vassell: team-high 12 PTS & 2 3PM pic.twitter.com/GUKKRvJ9IO – 9:10 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pat Beverley just hit Tre Jones with the “too small” for like 10 straight seconds. – 9:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley just scored on Tre Jones and then guarded him on the other end with his hand down. “Too small” – 9:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT ALLEY-OOP SLAM DUNK!!!! pic.twitter.com/KiBy6V9zWj – 9:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaylen Nowell is a BUCKET. pic.twitter.com/rkzAguT583 – 9:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
I did NOT think KAT was gonna get to that one. Huge lob from Beverley. – 8:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 300+ 3-pointers before turning 21:
— LaMelo Ball
— Anthony Edwards
— Luka Doncic
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Good sign: Jaden McDaniels with back-to-back pull-up 3s. Little by little, getting his rhythm back – 8:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
3 points the hard way 💪 @Keita Bates-Diop
closed out the first with a 12-2 run! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/9ZEmx1rg9e – 8:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Towns finished first with 6 points in 1Q. He had 14 in first against the Spurs on March 14 on his way to a career- and franchise-best 60. – 8:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Powered by 18 points from their bench, Spurs lead 35-30 after 1Q.
Josh Richardson and Keita Bates-Diop combined for 12 points for Spurs.
Edwards pumped in 15 for the home team. – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 5 after being down 8
Richardson 7 pts | Edwards 15 pts
KBD 5 pts | KAT 6 pts
Spurs are winning every scoring area but the 3PT line – 8:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 35-30.
Edwards leads all with 15 points on 6-9 shooting, including 2-5 from deep.
Towns is up to 6 points and 3 rebounds so far tonight. – 8:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 1st qtr: In like a lion, out like a lamb.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards’ 1st 8 minutes: 15 pts, 6-8, 2-4 3s, 1a, 1s – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Primo hammers home the oop from Tre!! 🔨🔥
@Tre Jones ➡️ @Josh Primo pic.twitter.com/Pzk3NKAJQS – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala won’t play both sides of this weekend’s Spurs, Pelicans back to back. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t decided which side which player will rest. May split them up. – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout San Antonio as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a 14-6 early lead with 7:16 left in the first.
Edwards has a game-high 9 points, approaching his 16th 10+ point first quarter of the season (18th career).
Minnesota shooting 54.5% (6-11) from the field to start. – 8:19 PM
Timeout San Antonio as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a 14-6 early lead with 7:16 left in the first.
Edwards has a game-high 9 points, approaching his 16th 10+ point first quarter of the season (18th career).
Minnesota shooting 54.5% (6-11) from the field to start. – 8:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones with an out-of-character telegraphed pass. (I wrote about his great assist-to-turnover ratio today, so blame me.) – 8:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn now for a chance to win a Dejounte bobblehead!! 🤩
➡️ https://t.co/38BAwg2hPD pic.twitter.com/ffZ1iG5ZuI – 8:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
9 points for Anthony Edwards early in the 1Q
Wolves by 8 pic.twitter.com/AaYYLClyQx – 8:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have missed five shots thus far (5 minutes into the game), and Jarred Vanderbilt has gotten his hands on four of those five misses. He also has a steal. – 8:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
GAME TIME 🙌
we’ve tipped-off in Minneapolis 🏀 pic.twitter.com/g4RqHsfFA7 – 8:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs: Jones, Primo, Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl.
Timberwolves: Beverley, Beasley, Edwards, Vanderbilt, Towns. – 8:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Can count on KJ to bring the energy we need for the last 3 regular season games!! 🔋🤣 pic.twitter.com/IqHMkcqEvi – 8:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s keep the good vibes going 🤟
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/1GcO5Px4GZ – 7:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Finch called Spurs’ half-court decision-making “elite”: “They play with such great tempo…Everything is done with a .5 mentality. They are either driving it or passing it or shooting it…It’s constant movement, it’s constant decision-making and it’s constant coming at you.” – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness), and
McKinley Wright IV (Two-Way Contract) are OUT vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/vX6lhRh29Z – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness)
Patrick Beverley (ankle) and Jaden McDaniels (ankle) are IN – 7:26 PM
D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness)
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tre has his eye on the prize 👀
1 game back from hosting the play-in game on our home court! 🙏
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/jVg78TnHqe – 7:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters vs. San Antonio:
Beverley
Beasley
Edwards
Vanderbilt
Towns
INACTIVE
Russell – Bilateral Hamstring Soreness
Wright IV – Two-Way Contract – 7:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Finch on Spurs getting hot late:
“It takes time, especially when you have younger players and some fluidity in your roster. It just takes time.” – 7:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Finch on Spurs peaking at right time: “Hasn’t this been the pattern with them over the last several years? They had a strong showing in the bubble. I think last year didn’t they make a pretty late push? That’s the sign of a well-coached team, coming together at the right time.” – 7:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook:
It’s all about making the playoffs now, Devin Vassell says.
Poeltl vows to do a better job staying out of early foul trouble.
Poeltl on why he likes playing on the road.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Spurs
Vanderbilt under 7.5 points
Vanderbilt under 7.5 rebounds
KAT under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists
Vassell over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fodder for the annual, “Is this Pop’s last year debate?”:
“(The Duncan Spurs) were on auto-pilot and I just made sure I showed up at the games. These guys are a little bit different. It’s more challenging, but it’s more satisfying in some ways to be a part of that.” – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop was good reminiscing about Red McCombs, who the Spurs will honor Saturday:
“My first job was under him, and he’s a piece of work. You just fall in love with the guy. He is bigger than life, is what I really mean by that.” – 6:59 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
What should the Timberwolves’ goal be over the final two games of the season?
Full episode here: https://t.co/0f6Kce62XC pic.twitter.com/8WIPChPBow – 6:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s kind of taken over a little bit of the leadership role,” says Coach Pop of Josh Richardson quickly fitting in with the Spurs – 6:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s a completely different group as we rebuild,” says Coach Pop of how he’s enjoyed coaching the young Spurs this season.
“It’s more challenging, but it’s more satisfying,” says Pop of coaching this team as opposed to a team with a lot of veteran players – 6:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pre-game read on how Tre Jones is carrying on a family tradition with his outstanding ball security.
His mom and aunt, both former point guards, made sure Tre and his brother Tyus made protecting the ball a priority when they coached them in AAU ball.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
D’Angelo Russell (hamstring) will be a game time decision, Chris Finch said. – 6:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Their halfcourt decision making is elite.” – Coach Finch on the Spurs
He says the Spurs don’t hold the ball very long, it’s constant movement, constant decision making
“They put you on your heels.” – 6:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We’ll see,” says Coach Finch of whether D’Angelo Russell will play tonight – 6:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With a win tonight and a New Orleans loss at home to the Blazers, the Spurs would be tied with the Pelicans for the 9th seed, with the Spurs owning the tiebreaker.
Minnesota could pull within a game of sixth-place Denver with a win and a loss by the Nuggets to the Grizzlies. – 6:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs opponents have averaged 108.3 points over the last 10 games.
“We are playing together as a team, that’s the biggest thing,” Devin Vassell said. “Everybody has each other’s back on defense, and we are all playing confident.” – 6:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In honor of #OpeningDay we asked the guys to share their ‘walk-up’ songs! 🎶⚾️
@MichelobULTRA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Cda35rtVP3 – 5:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Vassell and Langford are available for tonight’s game.
Lonnie is out per Spurs – 5:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.3% (497-989 FG) from the field, the highest FG% by a guard this season (min. 750 FGA).
Brunson has also posted a career-high 21 20-point games in 2021-22, after he recorded 17 in his previous three seasons combined. pic.twitter.com/HbIVilH6Ya – 5:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dorian Finney-Smith has spent the most possessions in the league (1,895) guarding the opponent’s highest usage player on the floor.
Finney-Smith also ranks fourth in the broadest profile of positions guarded (min. 4,000 possessions). pic.twitter.com/rcgxBwYiWg – 5:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell has been added to the Timberwolves injury report, listed as QUESTIONABLE, with bilateral hamstring soreness.
This is in addition to Patrick Beverley (ankle) and Jaden McDaniels who are also both listed as questionable. – 5:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs San Antonio:
PROBABLE
Beasley – Left Ankle Sprain
QUESTIONABLE
Beverley – Right Ankle Soreness
McDaniels – Left Ankle Sprain
Russell – Bilateral Hamstring Soreness – 5:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Schedule is set for the play-in tournament next week. In the East, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will be the teams with seeds still TBD. In the West, Minnesota is likely 7th seed (but possibly Denver), Clippers are 8th, Pelicans and Spurs are battling for 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/6ucAybnwuo – 5:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs’ pre-game naps might have been disturbed this afternoon by a minutes-long blast of sirens throughout downtown Minneapolis that is part of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” here in the Twin Cities.
Fittingly, it’s 34 degrees and snowing at the moment. – 4:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs Final 3 Regular Season Games and where you can watch them:
Tonight at Minnesota – 7 pm Central (Bally SW)
Saturday vs. GSW – 7:30 pm Central (KENS 5)
Sunday at Dallas – 8:30 pm Central (CW35) – 4:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Opponents are shooting 6.4% worse at the rim this season with Jaden McDaniels on the floor — the best differential on the roster.
McDaniels: -6.4%
Reid: -4.0%
JMac: -2.1%
Nowell: -1.9%
Prince: -1.0%
Vando: -0.1%
Beasley: +1.6%
Pat Bev: +2.4%
DLo: +2.7%
KAT: +4.8%
Edwards: +4.9% pic.twitter.com/0BNbQ1XRMV – 4:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last time KAT faced the Spurs…
the rest, as they say, was history 😼 pic.twitter.com/JWvkxupm6b – 4:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Our Play-In game vs. New Orleans is set!
🗓 April 13
⏰ 8:30pm CT
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/igOWmWwt0z – 4:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
An interesting note related to the Timberwolves Greg Monroe signing today…
All three of Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley and Greg Monroe did their offseason training this summer with the same skills trainer, Aaron Miller (@EBTMiller). Probably not a coincidence. – 4:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley has been a playmaker for the Wolves this season
Beverley has doubled the rate at which he assists on teammates made shots this season when he’s on the floor
— 12.2% with the Clippers last year (17th percentile)
— 24.4% with the Wolves this year (79th percentile) pic.twitter.com/Y7RXVPIPN7 – 3:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
an opportunity to get back on track.
see you soon, @TargetCenterMN pic.twitter.com/3JFa7E9pKr – 2:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#NBA announced that the #Pelicans-Spurs play-in tournament game will be at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and air nationally on ESPN. Which team gets to host the West’s 9-10 matchup will be determined over the final four days of regular season. More: https://t.co/hqNqxNAOfj pic.twitter.com/O0dVFgX4ZW – 2:52 PM
