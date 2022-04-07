Suns waiving Frank Kaminsky

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are waiving C/F Frank Kaminsky, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky being waived sucks man. He was playing the best basketball of his career before he got hurt. It’s cruel he won’t be able to contribute on this team during such a magical season. I wish him nothing but the best – 5:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are waiving C/F Frank Kaminsky, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns have only ruled out Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky for tonight’s potential funeral vs Lakers. With the #1 seed locked up, next Suns win will set a regular season franchise record.
Would be surprising to see Suns bring same active roster to LA for Wednesday night’s game… – 4:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Unbelievable.”
Cam Johnson on trip to Final 4 in New Orleans to see North Carolina and his bro, Puff, beat rival Duke.
Didn’t go to NOLA for title game Tar Heels lost to Kansas. Watched it with Mikal Bridges, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Payne.
“My hands were sweating.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/3KEUJhIfKE – 2:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric getting up shots with the bigs pic.twitter.com/YMi5i3hy4o – 1:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nobody on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers except Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Only Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) are on the #Suns injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. #Lakers – 7:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clean injury report for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out. No additions. – 7:04 PM
