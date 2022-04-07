Timberwolves to sign Greg Monroe for the rest of season

Shams Charania: Center Greg Monroe will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Monroe had productive stints in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Milwaukee this season, completing a 10-day with the Jazz on Wednesday.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Greg Monroe’s 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz expired today.
Monroe will reportedly sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season. – 10:34 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Greg Monroe will reportedly not stay with the Utah Jazz, is signing with another West playoff team https://t.co/YqKdREachx pic.twitter.com/fHf45kH5pN – 8:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Center Greg Monroe will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Monroe had productive stints in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Milwaukee this season, completing a 10-day with the Jazz on Wednesday. – 8:14 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz on a 24-5 run, they’re up 116-87, and, yes, this one is over with 9:08 left. Greg Monroe/Eric Paschall/Xavier Sneed time coming up? – 10:56 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Jazz have officially signed veteran big man Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / March 28, 2022
Shams Charania: Free agent center Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 27, 2022
Marc Stein: The Bucks say they have signed veteran center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 5, 2022
