Timberwolves to sign Greg Monroe for the rest of season

Jazz on a 24-5 run, they’re up 116-87, and, yes, this one is over with 9:08 left. Greg Monroe/Eric Paschall/Xavier Sneed time coming up? – 10:56 PM

Center Greg Monroe will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Monroe had productive stints in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Milwaukee this season, completing a 10-day with the Jazz on Wednesday. – 8:14 AM

Greg Monroe will reportedly not stay with the Utah Jazz, is signing with another West playoff team https://t.co/YqKdREachx

Greg Monroe’s 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz expired today.Monroe will reportedly sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season. – 10:34 AM

Shams Charania: Center Greg Monroe will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Monroe had productive stints in Minnesota, Washington, Utah and Milwaukee this season, completing a 10-day with the Jazz on Wednesday.Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.