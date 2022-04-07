Zion Williamson progressing to controlled scrimmages

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Is Zion Williamson nearing a return for the Pelicans? Today, he played in a “controlled scrimmage.” His stepdad, Lee Anderson, thinks he’ll return this season:
“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing.” basketballnews.com/stories/pelica…6:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed in his rehab and started participating in “controlled scrimmages” with assistant coaches and players – 6:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was able to do some full court work this afternoon. Willie Green called it a “controlled scrimmage” mainly with player development coaches. – 6:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed to “controlled scrimmages” – basically 5-on-5 fullcourt work against coaches and some of the back end of the roster.
Still no further update on his playing status. – 6:23 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Pelicans Injury Report:
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle; soreness) is questionable; Jared Harper (G League – two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL; sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot; fracture) are out for Thursday’s game vs. Blazers. – 6:07 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 New Pod! 📣
The NBA is cookin! Bulls/Raptors in playoffs, Lakers out, Kawhi and Zion returning? Simmons done? Plus 🦷 fairies in Aruba, Disney hacks & tennis tans.
📼: https://t.co/cS0JICSoXd
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/OTxkaEeuEh1:37 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Strange But True: No. 1 picks from almost 20 years ago (LeBron & Dwight) have played 113 games this year.
No. 1 picks from a few years ago (Zion & Simmons) have played 0. – 12:58 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s take a look at the teams that beat the Lakers for play-in spots:
Wolves: One playoff berth in 17 years
Clippers: No Kawhi all year, only 29 games from Paul George
Pelicans: No Zion all year, started 1-12
Spurs: Were sellers at this year’s trade deadline TWO MONTHS AGO – 12:49 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
3 years after the AD trade, the Pelicans — with Zion only playing 1 year and some change of his 3-year career, and 2 of the 3 core players of the trade gone — are going to surpass the Lakers. – 12:31 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Play-In Tournament. Incredible turnaround from a 1-12 start to the season. And they don’t even have Zion back…yet – 12:21 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are about to earn their way into the postseason for the first time since 2018.
After sinking to a 3-16 record, and without Zion Williamson logging a single minute, this is one of unlikeliest postseason appearances franchise history.
An admirable accomplishment. – 12:14 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
A half like this is why if Zion is cleared you play him. While chemistry is good, the Pels are in a close game against the really tanking Kings – 11:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Have long maintained that Zion Williamson is happy about playing for the Pelicans much more than most assume. Lee Anderson corroborated this earlier today to Jordy Culotta.
Plus, I explore when we could potentially see Zion — even perhaps this season. https://t.co/QiKOKubQTj pic.twitter.com/CsOlHlN9GT9:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson’s stepdad expects the Pelicans star to play before the season’s end.
➡️ https://t.co/DawE5JKZEh pic.twitter.com/Pe2e3F1Kkf3:28 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Two weeks after the dunk video, Lee Anderson told @CulottaShow that Zion Williamson is healthy and wants to be part of a “winning fabric” in New Orleans. nola.com/sports/pelican…1:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes is the recipient of this year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for a consecutive year, which recognizes leadership in and off the court. Only Corliss Williamson & Garrett Temple have won the Kings award in back-to-back seasons. – 12:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We can spend all day discussing someone’s words. But there will be a point of action this offseason.
Zion will have a contract extension in front of him.
That will tell us more than anything else. – 12:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I would like to hear from Zion Williamson a hell of a lot more than I’d like to hear from Lee Anderson.
This is all so ridiculous.
If you have something to say, say it. – 12:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Pelicans are listing Jonas Valanciunas as questionable vs. the Kings on Tuesday due to right ankle soreness. Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Zion Williamson (foot) are out. – 7:40 PM

“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing,” Anderson said. “But with just a couple of games left, with the magnitude of what’s going on in New Orleans and the opportunity to qualify for the play-in game and possibly get into a seven-game series, that would be off the charts in the city of New Orleans. That would be a plus in New Orleans. That would be a plus for Zion with the way things are right now.” “Do I expect him to play? Certainly I do. That’s on me, though. That’s purely me. I don’t think there’s anything else that would hinder him from doing that right now.” -via ESPN / April 5, 2022

