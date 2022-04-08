Al Horford, Jaylen Brown not vaccinated?

On a March 29 episode of TSN’s OverDrive, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated seemingly put all that uncertainty to rest, revealing that two of the four are, in fact, unvaccinated – Brown and Horford. (H/T ProCity Hoops) “The variable in all this is, who can play in Toronto? Like, the Celtics have some unvaccinated guys. My understanding is, Jaylen Brown is unvaccinated, Al Horford is unvaccinated. Now, that can still change. There’s still enough time left in the season where, if they decide to get the vaccine, they will be eligible to play in a postseason game in Toronto. But, the Celtics are not the Celtics without Jaylen or Al Horford, and I’m certain they don’t want to go up to Toronto in that situation.” Mannix stated that, according to his knowledge, neither Brown nor Horford is vaccinated. And while there is still time to change that, as of now, neither is eligible to play in Toronto.
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics could have given themselves the inside track for the No. 2 seed. Instead, they sat Jayson Tatum and Al Horford and lost despite a valiant effort from those who did play.
My story on an interesting decision, a crazy game and the playoff race: theathletic.com/3237903/2022/0… – 2:41 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨
Jaylen Brown earned a $482,143 bonus for playing in his 65th game this season.
The bonus was deemed likely heading into the season and does not impact his cap hit. – 10:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown’s streak of 25-point games comes to a stop at 10 … but he did post a triple-double, which is a pretty good way to break a streak like that. – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The box score has changed and Jaylen Brown now has 20/9/11 instead of 20/10/10. – 9:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The only other time Jaylen Brown had a triple-double, it kickstarted the most improbable season turnaround in Celtics history (Jan 8 vs. Knicks, Celtics are 32-9 since)
Let’s see what happens after triple-double No. 2. – 9:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Second career triple double for Jaylen Brown… 20/10/10 and Boston is up 3 – 9:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Second triple-double of Jaylen Brown’s career is in the books (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) so far – 9:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown has a triple-double with 9:31 left in the fourth. – 9:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Second career triple-double for Jaylen Brown (20-10-10a) with 9:41 left in Milwaukee. – 9:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Daniel Theis has 15 for the #Celtics this quarter. Jaylen Brown going out with four fouls hasn’t really hurt as much as you’d think but the #Bucks lead 102-97. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
15-point third quarter for Daniel Theis.
He and Marcus Smart have kept Boston moving while Jaylen Brown sits with foul trouble. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown now. Huge for Boston because he’s got 20/8/10 so far. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four fouls now on #Celtics Jaylen Brown — and he heads to the bench with 20 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is up to 10 assists after setting up the last two Boston threes. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:
18 points
8 rebounds
8 assists
0 turnovers too! – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal for the #Celtics, but the #Bucks lead 36-29 after one. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have eight points apiece. – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics lead the #Bucks 17-15 in the early going. Jaylen Brown has six points and three assists for Boston in the opening minutes. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmp
Khris Middleton
Wesley Matthews
Jrue Holiday – 7:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka says that nothing beyond health is behind decision to sit Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) vs. Bucks: “Some of the lingering issues they’ve had. Al being older and, obviously, the back-to-back, and things Jayson went through, health is a priority.” – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – April 7, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Smart, Brown, G. Williams, Theis
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Stauskas Milwaukee: Allen pic.twitter.com/ehFO2EbeGW – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that “lingering issues” were what drove the decision to sit Jayson Tatum and Al Horford tonight. Also referenced Horford’s age and the back-to-back.
Udoka said standings had no impact on the decisions, which were completely based on health of the players. – 6:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) will get the night off against the Bucks as the #Celtics start to show their cards when it comes to first round seeding preferences. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report for tonight vs Bucks:
Al Horford – Low Back Soreness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Meniscal Tear – OUT – 2:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Celtics sitting Horford and Tatum tonight vs. Bucks, it certainly increases the odds of a Milwaukee win. Remember, a Bucks win vs. Celtics and 76ers loss tonight in Toronto and Heat clinch No. 1 East seed. – 2:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat need Celtics and 76ers to lose tonight for Miami to clinch the 1 seed
Tatum and Horford now listed as out for tonight vs Bucks – 1:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford (back) and Jayson Tatum (knee) are out tonight.
Marcus Smart is probable with a right ankle sprain.
Robert Williams and Nik Stauskas remain out as well – 1:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In #RestWatch, Boston is sitting Horford and Tatum in Milwaukee tonight.
Boston: 50-30
Milwaukee: 49-30
Philly: 49-30 – 1:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Al Horford and Jayson Tatum won’t play tonight against the Bucks. Horford is out with lower back soreness and Tatum with right patella tendinopathy, which he’s been listed with repeatedly lately. – 1:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are out tonight against Bucks – 1:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No Tatum or Horford vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/C0IAnAf9XD – 1:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double Jayson Tatum at your own risk now. This is a quick read to get the ball moving. Derrick White is swinging the ball to Jaylen Brown almost before he even catches it. The ball doesn’t stick very often with Boston now. White’s 0.5 ability has been exactly what they needed. pic.twitter.com/aOUFyhjuhS – 9:42 AM
More on this storyline
He was unable to accompany his teammates to Canada for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. But while many were surprised by his absence, this possible scenario is far from surprising to Thybulle and the Sixers. As of Jan. 15, players need to be fully vaccinated to the enter Canada. The Sixers had discussions about that keeping from playing in some games in potential playoff series with the Raptors. “We mentioned a lot of us benefit, me and [reserve swingman Fukan Korkmaz] probably benefit [from his absence], but it’s not about that,” Danny Green said. “We want to win. We know we’re better with you. We were just like, ‘We know we might play this team in the playoffs. So what do you think? You know we respect your values.‘” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 8, 2022
“We’ll handle that when it comes,” coach Doc Rivers said of Thybulle’s first-round availability. “We don’t know who we are playing yet. We’ll just handle that when it comes.” Rivers was asked if there’s any optimism that things will be different two weeks from now. “I won’t even…” he said before stopping in mid-sentence. “We’ll find out in two weeks. We’re just going to handle it when it comes.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 8, 2022
A league source told PhillyVoice that as of yet, there has been no indication that Thybulle’s position has changed on receiving the vaccine. It is presently unknown whether the likelihood of this playoff scenario and any public blowback Thybulle might face — in addition to pressure from teammates in the locker room — will ultimately sway him to get vaccinated. -via Philly Voice / April 7, 2022
