Anthony Davis on his injuries: 'My training methods were top tier'

“The good thing is, what people don’t know, is that the doctors actually told me that you’re lucky. Our team doctor said if you weren’t doing the work that you were supposed to be doing this summer, both could have been worse,” Davis said. “I could have one, f—ed up my foot way more. Or I could have torn some s— in my knee. So it’s a positive for me, knowing that I put in a lot of work this summer and I prevented catastrophic injuries from happening to my body. “So, people can say what they want to say, but I know what I do every summer to get ready for an 82-game season.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2022