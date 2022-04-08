Anthony Davis on his injuries: 'My training methods were top tier'

When asked if the extended offseason will allow Davis, 29, to re-evaluate his training methods in hopes of staying healthy in the future, the big man pushed back. “No,” Davis said. “To be honest, my training methods were top tier. I can’t control stepping on someone’s foot and I can’t control someone falling into my leg. It’s not like I’m out of shape and I f—ing did some crazy s— or it was anything I could control.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“I average 40 points a night without LeBron, AD and Russ. Do the math, Pelinka.” – Talen Horton-Tucker, postgame… I hope. AK – 12:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
THT breakout game:
40 PTS (career high)
3 REB
3 AST
4 STL
Horton-Tucker has a greater season high than Westbrook and AD. pic.twitter.com/tMWlAEOYG0 – 12:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Warriors 128, Lakers 112
The Lakers drop to 31-49 sans LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points. Malik Monk had 24 points. The young guys played with spirit and energy tonight. Two games left.
Up next: vs. OKC tomorrow. – 12:26 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After one, Warriors trail the (LeBron, AD, and Russ-less) Lakers 32-27. Golden State has committed six turnovers for 10 LA points, and are 2-2 from the free throw line compared to LA’s 10-11. – 10:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 27
The Lakers — playing without LeBron, Russ, AD and Melo — had an impressive showing in the first quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker leads them with 11 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points. LA’s effort, especially defensively, has been noticeable. – 10:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo missing tonight’s game: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So the Warriors are trailing Los Angeles 10-4 early. Very sloppy start for them. Keep in mind, LeBron and AD aren’t playing tonight. – 10:10 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I will be extremely disappointed if, even with LeBron/AD/Russ/Melo out and the Lakers out of the play-in, Frank Vogel declines to treat his starting lineup like a government secret that can’t be revealed until the last moment possible. AK – 8:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) joins LeBron, AD and Russ as being out tonight in Golden State. – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk a lot of transactions today all around the league, AD trade rumors and a lot about Russ. Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re almost at 17K. Help get us over the top!
youtu.be/XXJ6DXw4aus – 7:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. “When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf—er,” he said. “But I got to stay healthy” es.pn/3r8qIty – 4:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 3:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, no LeBron, AD or Russ tonight. (But on the plus side, yet another new starting lineup to entertain us!!!) AK – 3:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both out tonight, per the Lakers. – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. – 2:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Andrew Wiggins outscore Anthony Davis on Thursday? Make your predictions for the game and see if other fans agree with your picks!ddddddd warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 11:36 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
“The good thing is, what people don’t know, is that the doctors actually told me that you’re lucky. Our team doctor said if you weren’t doing the work that you were supposed to be doing this summer, both could have been worse,” Davis said. “I could have one, f—ed up my foot way more. Or I could have torn some s— in my knee. So it’s a positive for me, knowing that I put in a lot of work this summer and I prevented catastrophic injuries from happening to my body. “So, people can say what they want to say, but I know what I do every summer to get ready for an 82-game season.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2022
Davis missed 17 straight games from late December until late January after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee. Then in mid-February, he had the foot injury, causing him to miss 18 straight games. But those injuries, Davis said, do not make him injury prone. Both stemmed from unfortunate circumstances that would have hurt any player. “I had no injuries this year where it was, ‘Damn, that’s AD’s fault,'” Davis said. “Someone falls into my leg, sprains my MCL. The same exact thing [Kevin Durant] had.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2022
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says that LeBron wouldn’t be ready even if the Lakers weren’t already eliminated. He says AD has been dealing with plantar fasciitis -via Twitter @hmfaigen / April 7, 2022
