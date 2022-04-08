Blazers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-53) play against the Dallas Mavericks (30-30) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 44, Dallas Mavericks 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dallas 68, Blazers 44: halftime. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal for @CJ Elleby. 6 points, 2 assists, 1 steal for @Keon Johnson. 7 points, 2 rebounds for Reggie Perry. – 9:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bulock just set a great screen that freed up Dwight Powell to catch a perfect, 30-foot lob pass from Luka for a reverse jam. Mavericks are up 64-40 with 1:29 to go in the half. Home-court advantage in the first round is just about locked up. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic whistled for 16th technical foul; faces suspension from Sunday’s finale against Spurs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic got his 16th tech tonight and will be suspended for the final game of the season v. Spurs if they don’t rescind it. This could have massive impact on the Utah Jazz playoff opponent. – 9:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Technical foul on Luka between the 1st and 2nd quarter. His 16th of the year and he will be suspended on Sunday for the reg season finale vs San Antonio. – 9:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tony Brothers just gave Luka Doncic his 16th technical foul of the season and he will now be suspended for the regular season finale unless the NBA rescinds it. Dallas is currently 1 GB of Golden State. – 9:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Doncic missing Dallas’ finale versus San Antonio conceivably helps Portland get the New Orleans pick, so thanks Luka, I guess. – 9:11 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just got a technical foul. He now has 16 for the season, and will draw an automatic one-game suspension. That means he’s ineligible to play Sunday against San Antonio. Unless the tech is rescinded by the NBA. – 9:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is exasperated. Says he didn’t do anything to deserve the tech. I’m sure he’s going to contest the technical foul, but there’s just 48 hours before Sunday’s game and tomorrow is a Saturday. Could the NBA work that quickly to hear his side of the story? – 9:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Barring the league rescinding it, that technical foul for Luka at the end of the first quarter will ensure he gets some extra rest. It’s his 16th of the season and will mean he’s suspended for Game 82 on Sunday. – 9:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just got T’d up between quarters. That’s officially 16 for the season, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday’s season finale. He was upset that he got undercut on a buzzer-beating heave. Tony Brothers gave him the T. – 9:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 36, Blazers 13: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. POR shooting 20 percent, DAL 68 percent. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Uh-oh. Technical foul on Doncic. That’s his 16th, meaning that, if the tech holds up, he will be suspended from the Mavs’ season finale on Sunday against San Antonio. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR this is Doncic’s first career quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
And he actually has 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:04 PM
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR this is Doncic’s first career quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 33-11 late in the first quarter against the quasi-Blazers. A good chunk of the players for the Blazers are, shall we say, not household names. – 9:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
A familiar face for Blazers fans here at the Nike Hoop Summit: 2011-12 interim head coach Kaleb Canales is an assistant for the World team. – 9:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Blazers are coming off a 33-point loss last night at New Orleans and they are 2-19 since the All-Star break.
And they look the part. Dallas 20, Portland 8. – 8:56 PM
Blazers are coming off a 33-point loss last night at New Orleans and they are 2-19 since the All-Star break.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have six points with 5:30 to play in the first quarter and Drew Eubanks has all of them – 8:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I’d like to think I follow the NBA pretty closely, but this Blazers team . . . having trouble picking out guys on the court that I recognize. – 8:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
With a smile, Doncic scolding/kidding Finney-Smith about not taking the layup. – 8:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
8⃣ @TheeBWill
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/Z6Yiq5brLJ – 8:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Last 3 meetings between Dallas and Portland:
Dallas 132, Portland 92
Dallas 132, Portland 117
Dallas 132, Portland 112
Any guesses what tonight’s final score will be? – 8:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 5:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/tFE31ssfDE – 8:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: Elleby, Brown, Eubanks, Johnson, Dunn
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/qVkcFAIh4V – 8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
And we back and we back and we back.
@tissot | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wvEcYDJO3L – 7:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: no Kleber tonight vs POR. Might be able to go Sun vs SA. – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Marquese Chriss (illness, non-Covid), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) will all miss tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. – 5:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Updated Blazers Injury Report:
Kris Dunn (right ankle; sprain) is out for tonight’s game at Dallas. – 5:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Friday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Aggressiveness from New Orleans bench making big impact, particularly since Larry Nance Jr. debut; Trey Murphy III on Herbert Jones’ epic block vs. Trail Blazers): https://t.co/8gaMWiTGax pic.twitter.com/J40ng4vWOD – 4:07 PM
