Bucks signing Rayjon Tucker to three-year deal

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing forward Rayjon Tucker to a multiyear contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Bucks had an open roster spot following release of DeAndre’ Bembry.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have added Rayjon Tucker to their roster – the guard will wear No. 59.
The 24-year-old has played in 37 NBA games with the #Jazz, #76ers and #Nuggets11:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks to sign Rayjon Tucker for next three years sportando.basketball/en/bucks-to-si…9:53 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bucks are bringing G Rayjon Tucker in on a multi-year deal, per source. Started the season with Denver. – 9:39 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing forward Rayjon Tucker to a multiyear contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Bucks had an open roster spot following release of DeAndre’ Bembry. – 9:37 AM
Rayjon Tucker @th3flighttuck
Thank you God 🙏🏽🥺 – 3:07 PM

Chris Haynes: The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a three-year deal with forward Rayjon Tucker of the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / April 8, 2022

