Bucks signing Rayjon Tucker to three-year deal

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing forward Rayjon Tucker to a multiyear contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Bucks had an open roster spot following release of DeAndre’ Bembry.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chris Haynes: The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a three-year deal with forward Rayjon Tucker of the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / April 8, 2022
