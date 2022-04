Bucks signing Rayjon Tucker to three-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing forward Rayjon Tucker to a multiyear contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Bucks had an open roster spot following release of DeAndre’ Bembry. – 9:37 AM

Bucks are bringing G Rayjon Tucker in on a multi-year deal, per source. Started the season with Denver. – 9:39 AM

The #Bucks have added Rayjon Tucker to their roster – the guard will wear No. 59.The 24-year-old has played in 37 NBA games with the #Jazz #76ers and #Nuggets

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.