Bucks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Correction: #Pistons Braxton Key finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.Saben Lee finished second in G League MVP voting. – 2:19 PM

Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter tonight?

When Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the strength of the Bucks’ switching last night, he named a bunch of his teammates.Bobby Portis was one of them.Highlighted this possession from @Bobby Portis and a few others in today’s story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iI9bQC5nQJ

Last home game of the season!Catch the final episode of ‘It’s on the Flo’, where we interview Detroit celebs & influencers on the hardwood.We caught up with the one and only @payrollgio to discuss the city of Detroit with @kevknowsWatch here ⤵️🎥: https://t.co/y1oa8CKHEn

The typical #Bucks pregame routines of early birds Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton – were somewhat disrupted as the court is closed for a #Pistons walkthrough until 5:15 ET.Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with right calf soreness but he is beginning his work. pic.twitter.com/eEXoE18ZDe

The #Bucks coach in that video is Josh Oppenheimer aka the “Shot Doctor.” @Lori Nickel ⁩ caught up with him – ✅ her latest on why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player 📈

The last time the Bucks were in Detroit, they led by as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in their 117-89 route of the Pistons.🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WBon2I86JT

Frank Jackson started the year with braids and a mustache. He’ll end the year with an army cut and clean face. It’s been a long six months, y’all. – 6:57 PM

For those scoring at home, Giannis needs to score 35 tonight to get to 30.0 ppg (well, 29.955, but round up…). And yes, I care about this way more than he does… – 7:04 PM

Wesley Matthews takes Cade Cunningham, Jrue Holiday on Saddiq Bey to open the game. Bey had 34 on the #Bucks in the #Pistons win back in January. – 7:12 PM

Bonus Alert 🚨🚨Jrue Holiday has now played 66 games and will earn a $306K bonus.The incentive was deemed likely before the season and will not impact the luxury tax for Milwaukee.This is the 5th straight season that Holiday has reached the games played bonus. – 7:13 PM

Middleton missed a couple good looks to start before hitting that catch-and-shoot 3 as his defender tried to dig in on an Antetokounmpo post-up.Bucks up, 12-2, with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM

Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM

This Pistons starting five has to be top-five in the league as far as hair volume – 7:21 PM

Been a while since the Pistons have gotten smoked this bad in a first quarter. It’s the Bucks, but still. Detroit is 1-12 from the floor and 0-8 from 3 – 7:26 PM

There’s just over three minutes left in the first quarter and Detroit has just one made field goal. – 7:29 PM

there is 3:08 left in the first quarter and the pistons have 4 points – 7:29 PM

Watching Detroit-Milwaukee and it’s possible the Pistons never score again. I mean I’m just putting it out there. – 7:29 PM

The Bucks are up 19-4 on the Pistons early. I believe if Milwaukee wins this game, then the Sixers would be out of contention for the No. 2 seed. – 7:29 PM

The #Pistons have hit one shot. They’ve turned it over four times.The #Bucks lead 19-4 because they’re shooting just 35%. – 7:30 PM

Bucks are up, 19-4, with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Pistons just can’t get anything going offensively.Bucks might actually take a chunk out of their crummy post-ASB defensive rating. theathletic.com/3237873/2022/0…

Detroit is 0-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3-for-8.It feels like the #Bucks should be leading by more than 15…2:48 to go in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM

The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM

The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 30-8 after one quarter.Detroit was 0-for-14 from behind the three-point line.Some of them hit the rim. – 7:36 PM

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM

Eight-point first quarter for Detroit! Bucks announcers are already podcasting and still have 36 minutes to fill. – 7:37 PM

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 30-8. Pistons had a nine-minute bucketless drought in the first quarter.Advanced StatsOffRtg: 120.0DefRtg: 32.0Net Rtg: +88.0ORB%: 26.7%DRB%: 94.4% – 7:38 PM

The Bucks must want to avoid the Raptors: They lead the Pistons 30-8 after a quarter. – 7:38 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will open up the second quarter for the #Bucks

After being outscored, 30-8 in 1Q, #Pistons have a 13-7 advantage in first 2:29 of 2Q. – 7:43 PM

The #Pistons were eventually going to make a three – and they have, knocking down three of them.They now trail by 16 and Mike Budenholzer calls for time. #Bucks have hit 4 threes. – 7:43 PM

After shooting 0-14 from 3 in the 1st quarter, the Pistons are 3-3 from 3 in the 2nd quarter. They’ve outscored the Bucks 13-7 in the 2nd so far, and are down 37-21 with 9:31 to play until halftime – 7:43 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-5 from the floor tonight and three of those four misses have come around the rim. – 7:46 PM

McGruder has 14 points in seven minutes. The Pistons, who were down 30-8 to end the 1Q, are now just down 10. – 7:49 PM

Yes! A Rodney McGruder take foul!The best one I’ve seen in the last 24 hours. – 7:51 PM

After the #Pistons cut the #Bucks 22-point lead down to 37-29, Milwaukee has gone a 13-5 run of its own to go back up 16 with 4:19 to go in the first half. – 7:56 PM

George Hill with eight points off the bench, including a pull-up triple against a switch. Then, Khris Middleton hits a pull-up 3 as well. Bucks up, 50-34, with 4:19 left in the second quarter. – 7:56 PM

Detroit made it interesting for a minute but the #Bucks take a 56-38 lead into the half. Despite missing their first 14 threes, the #Pistons have made just one fewer than the #Bucks (five) – 8:05 PM

