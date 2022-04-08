Bucks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (50-30) play against the Detroit Pistons (57-57) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 56, Detroit Pistons 38 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cboogie_3: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/GJsX31vtBZ – 8:06 PM
Halftime.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cboogie_3: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/GJsX31vtBZ – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Detroit made it interesting for a minute but the #Bucks take a 56-38 lead into the half. Despite missing their first 14 threes, the #Pistons have made just one fewer than the #Bucks (five) – 8:05 PM
Detroit made it interesting for a minute but the #Bucks take a 56-38 lead into the half. Despite missing their first 14 threes, the #Pistons have made just one fewer than the #Bucks (five) – 8:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 56, Pistons 38
McGruder: 14 points (4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3)
Cunningham: 6 points – 8:05 PM
Halftime: Bucks 56, Pistons 38
McGruder: 14 points (4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3)
Cunningham: 6 points – 8:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Bucks 56, #Pistons 38
McGruder: 14 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 2 pts, 9 rebs – 8:04 PM
Half: #Bucks 56, #Pistons 38
McGruder: 14 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 2 pts, 9 rebs – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 38.
Rodney McGruder: 14 points
Cade Cunningham: 6 points
Saddiq Bey: 5 points – 8:04 PM
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 38.
Rodney McGruder: 14 points
Cade Cunningham: 6 points
Saddiq Bey: 5 points – 8:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bucks defense has forced several late-clock shots by the #Pistons. – 8:00 PM
#Bucks defense has forced several late-clock shots by the #Pistons. – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After the #Pistons cut the #Bucks 22-point lead down to 37-29, Milwaukee has gone a 13-5 run of its own to go back up 16 with 4:19 to go in the first half. – 7:56 PM
After the #Pistons cut the #Bucks 22-point lead down to 37-29, Milwaukee has gone a 13-5 run of its own to go back up 16 with 4:19 to go in the first half. – 7:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Major Key Alert! 🔑
@BallySportsDET | @btwice_11 pic.twitter.com/SiiV5AUrDM – 7:52 PM
Major Key Alert! 🔑
@BallySportsDET | @btwice_11 pic.twitter.com/SiiV5AUrDM – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Detroit cut a 22-point deficit down to 9. Wesley Matthews ends a 13-0 #Pistons run. #Bucks lead 40-29. – 7:50 PM
Detroit cut a 22-point deficit down to 9. Wesley Matthews ends a 13-0 #Pistons run. #Bucks lead 40-29. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
McGruder has 14 points in seven minutes. The Pistons, who were down 30-8 to end the 1Q, are now just down 10. – 7:49 PM
McGruder has 14 points in seven minutes. The Pistons, who were down 30-8 to end the 1Q, are now just down 10. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Rodney McGruder has 14 pts, all in 2Q, to get the lead down to single digits. – 7:49 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder has 14 pts, all in 2Q, to get the lead down to single digits. – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three-point play by Rodney McGruder and suddenly the #Bucks only lead by 11. – 7:48 PM
Three-point play by Rodney McGruder and suddenly the #Bucks only lead by 11. – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-5 from the floor tonight and three of those four misses have come around the rim. – 7:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-5 from the floor tonight and three of those four misses have come around the rim. – 7:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After shooting 0-14 from 3 in the 1st quarter, the Pistons are 3-3 from 3 in the 2nd quarter. They’ve outscored the Bucks 13-7 in the 2nd so far, and are down 37-21 with 9:31 to play until halftime – 7:43 PM
After shooting 0-14 from 3 in the 1st quarter, the Pistons are 3-3 from 3 in the 2nd quarter. They’ve outscored the Bucks 13-7 in the 2nd so far, and are down 37-21 with 9:31 to play until halftime – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pistons were eventually going to make a three – and they have, knocking down three of them.
They now trail by 16 and Mike Budenholzer calls for time.
#Bucks have hit 4 threes. – 7:43 PM
The #Pistons were eventually going to make a three – and they have, knocking down three of them.
They now trail by 16 and Mike Budenholzer calls for time.
#Bucks have hit 4 threes. – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
After being outscored, 30-8 in 1Q, #Pistons have a 13-7 advantage in first 2:29 of 2Q. – 7:43 PM
After being outscored, 30-8 in 1Q, #Pistons have a 13-7 advantage in first 2:29 of 2Q. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder, Braxton Key, Frank Jackson and Carsen Edwards pump some life into Detroit. – 7:43 PM
Rodney McGruder, Braxton Key, Frank Jackson and Carsen Edwards pump some life into Detroit. – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will open up the second quarter for the #Bucks – 7:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will open up the second quarter for the #Bucks – 7:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Bucks must want to avoid the Raptors: They lead the Pistons 30-8 after a quarter. – 7:38 PM
The Bucks must want to avoid the Raptors: They lead the Pistons 30-8 after a quarter. – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 2 REB
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 2 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 2 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/B3jhLRwUGH – 7:38 PM
After 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 2 REB
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 2 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 2 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/B3jhLRwUGH – 7:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Eight-point first quarter for Detroit! Bucks announcers are already podcasting and still have 36 minutes to fill. – 7:37 PM
Eight-point first quarter for Detroit! Bucks announcers are already podcasting and still have 36 minutes to fill. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Bucks 30, #Pistons 8
Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts, 5 rebs
So, yeah…that happened – 7:36 PM
End 1Q: #Bucks 30, #Pistons 8
Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts, 5 rebs
So, yeah…that happened – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 30-8 after one quarter.
Detroit was 0-for-14 from behind the three-point line.
Some of them hit the rim. – 7:36 PM
The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 30-8 after one quarter.
Detroit was 0-for-14 from behind the three-point line.
Some of them hit the rim. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 30, Pistons 8
Cunningham: 4 points
Pistons shot 3-21 overall and 0-14 from 3. Yep – 7:36 PM
End of 1: Bucks 30, Pistons 8
Cunningham: 4 points
Pistons shot 3-21 overall and 0-14 from 3. Yep – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cade Cunningham stopped a streak of 13 straight missed shots by the #Pistons.
#Bucks lead 25-6. – 7:34 PM
Cade Cunningham stopped a streak of 13 straight missed shots by the #Pistons.
#Bucks lead 25-6. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham scores on a drive, ending their drought of 8:36 without a FG. – 7:34 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham scores on a drive, ending their drought of 8:36 without a FG. – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.
The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM
The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.
The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Detroit is 0-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3-for-8.
It feels like the #Bucks should be leading by more than 15…
2:48 to go in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Detroit is 0-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3-for-8.
It feels like the #Bucks should be leading by more than 15…
2:48 to go in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks are up, 19-4, with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Pistons just can’t get anything going offensively.
Bucks might actually take a chunk out of their crummy post-ASB defensive rating. theathletic.com/3237873/2022/0… – 7:32 PM
Bucks are up, 19-4, with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Pistons just can’t get anything going offensively.
Bucks might actually take a chunk out of their crummy post-ASB defensive rating. theathletic.com/3237873/2022/0… – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
April in the D. ⚾️🤝🏀
#DetroitRoots x #Pistons pic.twitter.com/sFh7AYdS9U – 7:31 PM
April in the D. ⚾️🤝🏀
#DetroitRoots x #Pistons pic.twitter.com/sFh7AYdS9U – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pistons have hit one shot. They’ve turned it over four times.
The #Bucks lead 19-4 because they’re shooting just 35%. – 7:30 PM
The #Pistons have hit one shot. They’ve turned it over four times.
The #Bucks lead 19-4 because they’re shooting just 35%. – 7:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watching Detroit-Milwaukee and it’s possible the Pistons never score again. I mean I’m just putting it out there. – 7:29 PM
Watching Detroit-Milwaukee and it’s possible the Pistons never score again. I mean I’m just putting it out there. – 7:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there is 3:08 left in the first quarter and the pistons have 4 points – 7:29 PM
there is 3:08 left in the first quarter and the pistons have 4 points – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s just over three minutes left in the first quarter and Detroit has just one made field goal. – 7:29 PM
There’s just over three minutes left in the first quarter and Detroit has just one made field goal. – 7:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
☁️ First class on Air France ☁️
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/P7LVlG5qRP – 7:27 PM
☁️ First class on Air France ☁️
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/P7LVlG5qRP – 7:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have started 1-of-12 FG and 0-of-8 from 3, which is #Suboptimal – 7:26 PM
#Pistons have started 1-of-12 FG and 0-of-8 from 3, which is #Suboptimal – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed Dennis Scott (@Dennis Scott) for No. 82 on the all-time three-pointers list (and @bykevinclark weeps). – 7:26 PM
Khris Middleton has passed Dennis Scott (@Dennis Scott) for No. 82 on the all-time three-pointers list (and @bykevinclark weeps). – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Been a while since the Pistons have gotten smoked this bad in a first quarter. It’s the Bucks, but still. Detroit is 1-12 from the floor and 0-8 from 3 – 7:26 PM
Been a while since the Pistons have gotten smoked this bad in a first quarter. It’s the Bucks, but still. Detroit is 1-12 from the floor and 0-8 from 3 – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores is here, sitting courtside with Jalen Rose. – 7:23 PM
Pistons owner Tom Gores is here, sitting courtside with Jalen Rose. – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is here, sitting at center court. – 7:23 PM
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is here, sitting at center court. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
OK, Cade. That crossover on Portis and dish to Stew was slick. – 7:22 PM
OK, Cade. That crossover on Portis and dish to Stew was slick. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This Pistons starting five has to be top-five in the league as far as hair volume – 7:21 PM
This Pistons starting five has to be top-five in the league as far as hair volume – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Several Tigers are in attendance for tonight’s Pistons game: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo – 7:19 PM
Several Tigers are in attendance for tonight’s Pistons game: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM
Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Who is doing the triple header today? #Tigers at 1… #Pistons at 7 and @MotorCityCruise at 8:30. Rumor has it @Bushleague22 did. – 7:18 PM
Who is doing the triple header today? #Tigers at 1… #Pistons at 7 and @MotorCityCruise at 8:30. Rumor has it @Bushleague22 did. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open up quickly and lead the #Pistons 12-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo has four points, four rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez had five points. – 7:18 PM
#Bucks open up quickly and lead the #Pistons 12-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo has four points, four rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez had five points. – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bucks 12, #Pistons 2, 8:28 1Q
At this rate, we might get a #StartWriting for my home finale. – 7:18 PM
#Bucks 12, #Pistons 2, 8:28 1Q
At this rate, we might get a #StartWriting for my home finale. – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Milwaukee opens the game with a 12-2 run, and Detroit calls timeout with 8:28 on the clock – 7:17 PM
Milwaukee opens the game with a 12-2 run, and Detroit calls timeout with 8:28 on the clock – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Antawn Jamison for No. 89 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 7:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Antawn Jamison for No. 89 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes baseline dunks? I’m here for all the hoodrat behavior. – 7:15 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes baseline dunks? I’m here for all the hoodrat behavior. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨
Jrue Holiday has now played 66 games and will earn a $306K bonus.
The incentive was deemed likely before the season and will not impact the luxury tax for Milwaukee.
This is the 5th straight season that Holiday has reached the games played bonus. – 7:13 PM
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨
Jrue Holiday has now played 66 games and will earn a $306K bonus.
The incentive was deemed likely before the season and will not impact the luxury tax for Milwaukee.
This is the 5th straight season that Holiday has reached the games played bonus. – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews takes Cade Cunningham, Jrue Holiday on Saddiq Bey to open the game. Bey had 34 on the #Bucks in the #Pistons win back in January. – 7:12 PM
Wesley Matthews takes Cade Cunningham, Jrue Holiday on Saddiq Bey to open the game. Bey had 34 on the #Bucks in the #Pistons win back in January. – 7:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed HOFer Chris Webber (@Chris Webber) for No. 92 on the all-time games started list. – 7:11 PM
#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed HOFer Chris Webber (@Chris Webber) for No. 92 on the all-time games started list. – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is here doing tonight’s rev up for the final Pistons home game. – 7:09 PM
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is here doing tonight’s rev up for the final Pistons home game. – 7:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Some fan love on Fan Appreciation Night ❤️💙
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/S3tYLHyWDw – 7:09 PM
Some fan love on Fan Appreciation Night ❤️💙
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/S3tYLHyWDw – 7:09 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
For those scoring at home, Giannis needs to score 35 tonight to get to 30.0 ppg (well, 29.955, but round up…). And yes, I care about this way more than he does… – 7:04 PM
For those scoring at home, Giannis needs to score 35 tonight to get to 30.0 ppg (well, 29.955, but round up…). And yes, I care about this way more than he does… – 7:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Keeping the same energy tonight vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qHKuq9ro4Q – 6:58 PM
Keeping the same energy tonight vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qHKuq9ro4Q – 6:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson started the year with braids and a mustache. He’ll end the year with an army cut and clean face. It’s been a long six months, y’all. – 6:57 PM
Frank Jackson started the year with braids and a mustache. He’ll end the year with an army cut and clean face. It’s been a long six months, y’all. – 6:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five for our last home game ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ocVET1NG0r – 6:42 PM
First five for our last home game ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ocVET1NG0r – 6:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM
Tonight’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Stewart – 6:41 PM
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Stewart – 6:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis will play tonight vs. Detroit.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZZUcesjlza – 6:32 PM
Giannis will play tonight vs. Detroit.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZZUcesjlza – 6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Closing out the regular season on the road.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/edgjKl0lwR – 6:12 PM
Closing out the regular season on the road.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/edgjKl0lwR – 6:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time the Bucks were in Detroit, they led by as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in their 117-89 route of the Pistons.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WBon2I86JT – 5:52 PM
The last time the Bucks were in Detroit, they led by as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in their 117-89 route of the Pistons.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WBon2I86JT – 5:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/G9oLJgzNKH – 5:41 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/G9oLJgzNKH – 5:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks coach in that video is Josh Oppenheimer aka the “Shot Doctor.”
@Lori Nickel caught up with him – ✅ her latest on why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:24 PM
The #Bucks coach in that video is Josh Oppenheimer aka the “Shot Doctor.”
@Lori Nickel caught up with him – ✅ her latest on why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey, on positives in the past couple of weeks, says there are tangible things they can build on, and they’ll take a lot of value from these games into the summer workouts. – 5:22 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey, on positives in the past couple of weeks, says there are tangible things they can build on, and they’ll take a lot of value from these games into the summer workouts. – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on their fight in the last couple of weeks: “We want to be in a position next year when these games mean something. The only way you’re going to do that is take your lumps and learn from them.” – 5:20 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on their fight in the last couple of weeks: “We want to be in a position next year when these games mean something. The only way you’re going to do that is take your lumps and learn from them.” – 5:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The typical #Bucks pregame routines of early birds Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton – were somewhat disrupted as the court is closed for a #Pistons walkthrough until 5:15 ET.
Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with right calf soreness but he is beginning his work. pic.twitter.com/eEXoE18ZDe – 5:19 PM
The typical #Bucks pregame routines of early birds Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton – were somewhat disrupted as the court is closed for a #Pistons walkthrough until 5:15 ET.
Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with right calf soreness but he is beginning his work. pic.twitter.com/eEXoE18ZDe – 5:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey starts his pregame presser saying that he and his daughter were wowed by the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. – 5:19 PM
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey starts his pregame presser saying that he and his daughter were wowed by the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. – 5:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First Class Fits! 🛩
@Cade Cunningham
@Frank Jackson
@Cboogie_3
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
@Killian Hayes
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:11 PM
First Class Fits! 🛩
@Cade Cunningham
@Frank Jackson
@Cboogie_3
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
@Killian Hayes
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The penultimate regular-season game.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/QzzEJrjqcC – 4:05 PM
The penultimate regular-season game.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/QzzEJrjqcC – 4:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Last home game of the season!
Catch the final episode of ‘It’s on the Flo’, where we interview Detroit celebs & influencers on the hardwood.
We caught up with the one and only @payrollgio to discuss the city of Detroit with @kevknows
Watch here ⤵️
🎥: https://t.co/y1oa8CKHEn pic.twitter.com/wJm9DqYywy – 3:35 PM
Last home game of the season!
Catch the final episode of ‘It’s on the Flo’, where we interview Detroit celebs & influencers on the hardwood.
We caught up with the one and only @payrollgio to discuss the city of Detroit with @kevknows
Watch here ⤵️
🎥: https://t.co/y1oa8CKHEn pic.twitter.com/wJm9DqYywy – 3:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the strength of the Bucks’ switching last night, he named a bunch of his teammates.
Bobby Portis was one of them.
Highlighted this possession from @Bobby Portis and a few others in today’s story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iI9bQC5nQJ pic.twitter.com/1ZgbDGROEU – 3:34 PM
When Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the strength of the Bucks’ switching last night, he named a bunch of his teammates.
Bobby Portis was one of them.
Highlighted this possession from @Bobby Portis and a few others in today’s story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iI9bQC5nQJ pic.twitter.com/1ZgbDGROEU – 3:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five big questions entering final weekend before NBA playoffs, including a complicated Bucks-Celtics tiebreaker
by @Brad Botkin:
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 3:26 PM
Five big questions entering final weekend before NBA playoffs, including a complicated Bucks-Celtics tiebreaker
by @Brad Botkin:
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 3:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:04 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons/Motor City Cruise guard Saben Lee finished second in the G League’s MVP voting. – 2:49 PM
Pistons/Motor City Cruise guard Saben Lee finished second in the G League’s MVP voting. – 2:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Injury Update:
OUT:
Grayson – Left hip; soreness
Luca – Coach’s decision
Questionable:
Giannis – Right calf; soreness – 2:38 PM
Injury Update:
OUT:
Grayson – Left hip; soreness
Luca – Coach’s decision
Questionable:
Giannis – Right calf; soreness – 2:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there would be a group discussion on how to handle tonight’s #Pistons game, since a win maintains the No. 2 seed.
Grayson Allen is out with left hip soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with right calf soreness. – 2:37 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there would be a group discussion on how to handle tonight’s #Pistons game, since a win maintains the No. 2 seed.
Grayson Allen is out with left hip soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with right calf soreness. – 2:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Correction: #Pistons Braxton Key finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.
Saben Lee finished second in G League MVP voting. – 2:19 PM
Correction: #Pistons Braxton Key finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.
Saben Lee finished second in G League MVP voting. – 2:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The @WisconsinHerd’s All-Time Leading Scorer is headed to Milwaukee.
Welcome, @Rayjon Tucker!! pic.twitter.com/ujNNU6kmdF – 2:01 PM
The @WisconsinHerd’s All-Time Leading Scorer is headed to Milwaukee.
Welcome, @Rayjon Tucker!! pic.twitter.com/ujNNU6kmdF – 2:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
How much should winning play into the Rookie of the Year discussion? Cade Cunningham has a stronger case than you think, and is carrying a franchise along the way. For @YahooSports:
yhoo.it/3x9IAs1 – 1:57 PM
How much should winning play into the Rookie of the Year discussion? Cade Cunningham has a stronger case than you think, and is carrying a franchise along the way. For @YahooSports:
yhoo.it/3x9IAs1 – 1:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
To #Pistons fans,
Thanks for showing up and showing out with us all season long. Let’s do this one last time at @LCArena_Detroit.
With love,
Your 2021-22 Deeetroit Basketball team pic.twitter.com/yLnIyXaoMf – 1:40 PM
To #Pistons fans,
Thanks for showing up and showing out with us all season long. Let’s do this one last time at @LCArena_Detroit.
With love,
Your 2021-22 Deeetroit Basketball team pic.twitter.com/yLnIyXaoMf – 1:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Y’all ready for Fan Appreciation Night??
We’re taking 50% off concessions for tonight’s game!!
👀 Discounted items 👀
Icee – 🥤
Hot Dog – 🌭
Pretzel – 🥨
Nacho – 🧀
Popcorn – 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6nhUkGAhkg – 1:30 PM
Y’all ready for Fan Appreciation Night??
We’re taking 50% off concessions for tonight’s game!!
👀 Discounted items 👀
Icee – 🥤
Hot Dog – 🌭
Pretzel – 🥨
Nacho – 🧀
Popcorn – 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6nhUkGAhkg – 1:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Playoff tickets on sale NOW!!
🎟 https://t.co/NqBNvJrhfy pic.twitter.com/PttSTrB9ld – 1:03 PM
Playoff tickets on sale NOW!!
🎟 https://t.co/NqBNvJrhfy pic.twitter.com/PttSTrB9ld – 1:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hey #Pistons fans!
It’s Fan Appreciation Night and we’re giving away FREE T-shirts at the doors for tonight’s game.
🚪 Doors open at 5:30pm 🚪 pic.twitter.com/YEEnhu0Xgo – 1:00 PM
Hey #Pistons fans!
It’s Fan Appreciation Night and we’re giving away FREE T-shirts at the doors for tonight’s game.
🚪 Doors open at 5:30pm 🚪 pic.twitter.com/YEEnhu0Xgo – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.