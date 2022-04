Cavaliers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Not a great quarter on either end of the floor for the #Cavs . Nets lead 34-19 at the end of the first. Cavs shot 8 of 20 (40%) from the field and 0 of 7 from 3. Darius Garland leads with 6 pts.Nets made four 3s in the first quarter, and are 13 of 23 from the field. – 8:06 PM