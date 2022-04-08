Evan Mobley to return from injury on Friday night

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley is playing tonight.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Nets: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:44 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Nets: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:44 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Per Coach Bickerstaff, #Cavs F/C Evan Mobley will see action tonight. pic.twitter.com/lxPRGefgDb – 6:13 PM
Per Coach Bickerstaff, #Cavs F/C Evan Mobley will see action tonight. pic.twitter.com/lxPRGefgDb – 6:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
While the expectation is #Cavs will have Evan Mobley tomorrow night, Jarrett Allen remains OUT. Allen went through an individual workout in Orlando this afternoon. He was able to take the splint/brace off his hand/finger at times. I also saw him bouncing & gripping a tennis ball. – 5:47 PM
While the expectation is #Cavs will have Evan Mobley tomorrow night, Jarrett Allen remains OUT. Allen went through an individual workout in Orlando this afternoon. He was able to take the splint/brace off his hand/finger at times. I also saw him bouncing & gripping a tennis ball. – 5:47 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.32
2. Evan Mobley: 5.33
3. Cade Cunningham: 4.28
4. Franz Wagner: 4.26
5. Jalen Green: 3.59
6. Herbert Jones: 2.79
7. Josh Giddey: 2.69
8. Bones Hyland: 2.3
9. Cam Thomas: 1.84
10. Davion Mitchell: 1.84
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/x4nlptAdNK – 9:50 AM
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.32
2. Evan Mobley: 5.33
3. Cade Cunningham: 4.28
4. Franz Wagner: 4.26
5. Jalen Green: 3.59
6. Herbert Jones: 2.79
7. Josh Giddey: 2.69
8. Bones Hyland: 2.3
9. Cam Thomas: 1.84
10. Davion Mitchell: 1.84
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/x4nlptAdNK – 9:50 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Two 30-point quarters for the Magic is just not good, whether Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley are out there or not. In each of the last two games, Orlando failed to reach the 90-point mark. #Cavs defense has vanished. – 8:43 PM
Two 30-point quarters for the Magic is just not good, whether Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley are out there or not. In each of the last two games, Orlando failed to reach the 90-point mark. #Cavs defense has vanished. – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
Kelsey Russo: On the latest injury report, #Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Mobley was able to do “everything” at practice here in Orlando J.B. Bickerstaff said today. Jarrett Allen is listed as out. He went through an individual workout today. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 7, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley did a lot of work on the court today. He keeps progressing from that sprained ankle. The Cavs will have a practice here in Orlando on Thursday and how he goes thru that will help determine if he plays in Brooklyn on Friday. A source said, “There’s a chance” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 5, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley was not walking with a limp tonight at the game. At this point, given the nature of the injury, I think it’s realistic for him to 100% — or close to it — when he comes back. But Jarrett Allen being 100% effective when he returns is highly unlikely. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.