Giannis Antetokounmpo put his money in 50 different banks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. The National Basketball Association’s two-time most-valuable player had accounts open at 50 different banks, with each of them holding up to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage limit. That shocked Lasry, who co-owns the Milwaukee team.
Source: Bloomberg
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’d be cool if Joel Embiid wins MVP. Been hunting the 👑 for 3 years & having his best season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than worthy of a 3rd MVP. So many take his brilliance for granted. But the case for Nikola Jokic keeps smacking me in the face like Rick James in the club. – 11:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
35 PTS
16 REB
6 AST
5 STL
16-24 FG
He passes Giannis and Embiid for the most 30p/15r games this season with 10. pic.twitter.com/6M7G8yVqgb – 11:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa was asked who he’d pick for MVP between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis: “I’d rather not answer that question. I’d pick Pascal Siakam.” – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks win 127-121
Brown – 22/10/11
Smart – 29 points, 7 assists
Theis – 22 points
Pritchard – 12 points
Celtics – 49.4% FGs
Celtics – 21-50 3Ps
Celtics – 30 assists
Giannis – 29/11/5
Holiday – 29/8/8
Middleton – 22/8/9
Bucks – 50.5% FGs
Bucks – 14-38 3Ps
Bucks – 58 PITP – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Bucks Big 3 tonight:
Giannis – 29/11/5
Middleton – 22/8/9
Holiday – 29/8/8
Milwaukee is 9-0 when all three score 20+ this season. pic.twitter.com/mDO4oQ6nXk – 9:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart is called for his first foul of the game and Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the free throw line with 1:31 to go with a chance to put the #Bucks ahead. – 9:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What amazing defensive plays by Brown and Smart to block Giannis… and great timing on the turnover to allow Ime to call his use-it-or-lose-it timeout just before the cut off. C’s can catch a rest here and set up an important play – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 102-97 after three
Brown – 20/8/10
Smart – 24 points, 7 assists
Theis – 22 points
Hauser – 11 points
Celtics – 49.3% FGs
Celtics – 18-40 3Ps
Celtics – 27 assists
Giannis – 24/8/4
Middleton – 22/5/8
Holiday – 20/6/6
Bucks – 52.6% FGs
Bucks – 10-29 3Ps
Bucks – 48 PITP – 9:19 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis has now gone three straight games without making a first half free throw. Just 0/1 combined against the Mavs, Bulls and Celtics. Some good defense, not a lot of aggression on his part, and not much in the way of calls. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 69-59 at the half
Brown – 13/8/6
White – 11 points
Smart – 10 points
Hauser – 9 points
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 11-27 3PAs
Celtics – 7 TOs
Middleton – 16/4/5
Giannis – 12/6/3
Holiday – 12 points
Bucks – 54.7% FGs
Bucks – 6-17 3PAs
Bucks – 34 PITP
Bucks – 4 TOs – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 36-29 after one
Brown – 8/5/5
Theis – 5 points
Pritchard – 5 points
Celtics – 43.5% FGs
Celtics – 6-12 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Giannis – 8 points
Portis – 8 points
Middleton – 6 points
Bucks – 55.2% FGs
Bucks – 2-10 threes
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal for the #Celtics, but the #Bucks lead 36-29 after one. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have eight points apiece. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser was the second reserve in for Boston.
Grant will come back in after this timeout. Looks like Ime may try and match him to Giannis as much as possible. White guarded Giannis the last couple of trips in the halfcourt. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant is doing about as well as you could possibly hope for against Giannis. He’s taken a few hits and held his ground. – 7:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams strips Giannis and goes coast to coast for the layup? Alrighty then – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmp
Khris Middleton
Wesley Matthews
Jrue Holiday – 7:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – April 7, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Smart, Brown, G. Williams, Theis
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Stauskas Milwaukee: Allen pic.twitter.com/ehFO2EbeGW – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight vs the Celtics, per Mike Budenholzer. – 5:54 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
In case you haven’t read enough breakdowns of this year’s MVP race, here’s another one.
For @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, wrote about why Giannis, Embiid and Jokic each deserve the award, and then (begrudgingly) chose one:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/gi… – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP candidates total games leading their team in PTS, REB, and AST:
39 – Jokic
32 – Luka
15 – Giannis
11 – Embiid
4 – Tatum
4 – Morant
1 – Booker pic.twitter.com/VdDMBHvuN1 – 12:04 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Left knee soreness will cause LaVine to sit out against Giannis and the Bucks. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/05/woj… – 10:00 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.9
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.8
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
5. Luka Doncic: 14.8
6. Trae Young: 14.7
7. Devin Booker: 14.1
8. Kevin Durant: 13.7
9. Ja Morant: 13.7
10. Karl-Anthony Towns: 13.4
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/71gJk4tQec – 9:54 AM
“I spend a lot of time with them explaining where they should invest,” he said of his players on Thursday at the Bloomberg Wealth Summit in New York. “I’m like, Giannis, you can’t be having accounts at 50 different banks. Let me tell you something, if JPMorgan goes under, your little dinky banks are going to go under too. Let me explain what you should buy, you should buy U.S. Treasuries, you should buy this.” -via Bloomberg / April 8, 2022
