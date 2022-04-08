Hawks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (42-38) play against the Miami Heat (28-28) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 76, Miami Heat 78 (Q3 04:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Ridiculous that Trae gets rung up for crap that other dudes do and say on the regular. – 9:33 PM
Ridiculous that Trae gets rung up for crap that other dudes do and say on the regular. – 9:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lowry keeps hooking arms on screens and the refs keep letting him do it. pic.twitter.com/qfWtLnLl5C – 9:28 PM
Lowry keeps hooking arms on screens and the refs keep letting him do it. pic.twitter.com/qfWtLnLl5C – 9:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With the Heat switching, I like that the Hawks forced the issue and got a second switch that wasn’t Bam.
Of course, Trae was already mid-explosion at that point but still. pic.twitter.com/7bugkn9x3w – 9:25 PM
With the Heat switching, I like that the Hawks forced the issue and got a second switch that wasn’t Bam.
Of course, Trae was already mid-explosion at that point but still. pic.twitter.com/7bugkn9x3w – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.

Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.
Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela tallied his fifth first half double-double of the season, registering 13 points (6-8 FG) and 10 rebounds in tonight's opening half. – 9:15 PM
Clint Capela tallied his fifth first half double-double of the season, registering 13 points (6-8 FG) and 10 rebounds in tonight’s opening half. – 9:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight's first half with 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT). It marked his NBA-leading 29th half of the season netting 20+ points: Young-29, Embiid-28, Antetokounmpo-25. – 9:13 PM
Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT). It marked his NBA-leading 29th half of the season netting 20+ points: Young-29, Embiid-28, Antetokounmpo-25. – 9:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 61-56 over the Heat at halftime.
Young: 23 points, 9/11 FG
Bogdanovic: 15/4, 4/9 FG
Capela: 13/10, 6/8 FG – 9:09 PM
Hawks up 61-56 over the Heat at halftime.
Young: 23 points, 9/11 FG
Bogdanovic: 15/4, 4/9 FG
Capela: 13/10, 6/8 FG – 9:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 61, Heat 56
Trae Young is up to a game-high 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 from 3, 2-2 FT).
Clint Capela’s got a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:09 PM
HALFTIME: Hawks 61, Heat 56
Trae Young is up to a game-high 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 from 3, 2-2 FT).
Clint Capela’s got a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hawks 61, Heat 56. Trae Young with 23 points on 11 shots for the Hawks. – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Hawks 61, Heat 56. Trae Young with 23 points on 11 shots for the Hawks. – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks 61, Heat 56 at half. Adebayo 13 for Heat. Young 23 (!) for Hawks. – 9:08 PM
Hawks 61, Heat 56 at half. Adebayo 13 for Heat. Young 23 (!) for Hawks. – 9:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young shimmy and the 3-pointer is (of course) good ❄️ – 9:06 PM
Trae Young shimmy and the 3-pointer is (of course) good ❄️ – 9:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached at least 15 points in a half for the 10th time this season. – 8:55 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached at least 15 points in a half for the 10th time this season. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clint Capela already with five offensive rebounds for the Hawks. – 8:55 PM
Clint Capela already with five offensive rebounds for the Hawks. – 8:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his eighth point tonight, ALL-NBA Trae has 2,100 points this season, becoming one of four players in franchise history to reach that mark in a season (Pete Maravich 1x, Bob Pettit 5x, Dominique Wilkins 7x). – 8:54 PM
With his eighth point tonight, ALL-NBA Trae has 2,100 points this season, becoming one of four players in franchise history to reach that mark in a season (Pete Maravich 1x, Bob Pettit 5x, Dominique Wilkins 7x). – 8:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Set it up this easy for Tyler and he'll def finish it. #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/rbR2iRYdS1 – 8:54 PM
Set it up this easy for Tyler and he’ll def finish it. #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/rbR2iRYdS1 – 8:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson's fourth point moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:53 PM
Duncan Robinson’s fourth point moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
39-35 lead with under 7 mins remaining in the 1st half
holding ATL to just 1-12 (8.3%) from 3 pic.twitter.com/UZ8Bk8Mckb – 8:51 PM
39-35 lead with under 7 mins remaining in the 1st half
holding ATL to just 1-12 (8.3%) from 3 pic.twitter.com/UZ8Bk8Mckb – 8:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s just something about games when they’re basically meaningless
You can play freely
And Tyler Herro playing freely is scary – 8:45 PM
There’s just something about games when they’re basically meaningless
You can play freely
And Tyler Herro playing freely is scary – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler's third free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 12th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:43 PM
Jimmy Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 12th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:43 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22
Hawks went 0-8 from 3; Miami went 4-8, including one at the buzzer.
Trae Young: 6 pts, 2 ast
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 5 reb – 8:37 PM
After the first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22
Hawks went 0-8 from 3; Miami went 4-8, including one at the buzzer.
Trae Young: 6 pts, 2 ast
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 5 reb – 8:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 24-22 to the Heat at the end of the first quarter.
Capela: 8/5, 4/5 FG
Young: 6/1/2, 3/6 FG
Hawks: 0/8 from 3
Heat: 6 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Hawks down 24-22 to the Heat at the end of the first quarter.
Capela: 8/5, 4/5 FG
Young: 6/1/2, 3/6 FG
Hawks: 0/8 from 3
Heat: 6 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Hawks are doubling Herro EVERY POSSESION. Good play by him to find Vincent at the end of the quarter. – 8:36 PM
Hawks are doubling Herro EVERY POSSESION. Good play by him to find Vincent at the end of the quarter. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22. Gabe Vincent with a three at the buzzer to finish the quarter with eight points. Tyler Herro with four assists. Heat ahead despite six turnovers. – 8:36 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22. Gabe Vincent with a three at the buzzer to finish the quarter with eight points. Tyler Herro with four assists. Heat ahead despite six turnovers. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That buzzer beater was a nice shot from Gabe Vincent
But what Tyler Herro is doing is incredible
He gets blitzed off the screen and draws 2, fakes a pass to the corner, top defender drops down, and makes the kick
Elite stuff – 8:36 PM
That buzzer beater was a nice shot from Gabe Vincent
But what Tyler Herro is doing is incredible
He gets blitzed off the screen and draws 2, fakes a pass to the corner, top defender drops down, and makes the kick
Elite stuff – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 24, Hawks 22 after one. Heat limited by their six turnovers. Vincent with eight quick points, including buzzer-beating three. – 8:35 PM
Heat 24, Hawks 22 after one. Heat limited by their six turnovers. Vincent with eight quick points, including buzzer-beating three. – 8:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
that #BBN connection at it again
@Tyler Herro // @Bam Adebayo // @kentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/NIBaQG45bT – 8:32 PM
that #BBN connection at it again
@Tyler Herro // @Bam Adebayo // @kentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/NIBaQG45bT – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat's four-man bench rotation tonight: Vincent, Robinson, Dedmon and Herro. – 8:31 PM
Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight: Vincent, Robinson, Dedmon and Herro. – 8:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
It is so cold in the Heat’s arena (ironic) that I filled up a steaming cup of coffee to essentially use as a space heater at my seat 😂
Anyways, the Hawks have five steals and lead the Heat 18-16 with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
8 points, 5 rebounds for Clint Capela. – 8:29 PM
It is so cold in the Heat’s arena (ironic) that I filled up a steaming cup of coffee to essentially use as a space heater at my seat 😂
Anyways, the Hawks have five steals and lead the Heat 18-16 with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
8 points, 5 rebounds for Clint Capela. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro checked in for Butler
Bam immediately gets 4 points
Herro immediately gets 2 assists to Bam
This is really something with the rotations – 8:29 PM
Herro checked in for Butler
Bam immediately gets 4 points
Herro immediately gets 2 assists to Bam
This is really something with the rotations – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Five Heat turnovers in the first nine minutes. Hawks lead 18-16. – 8:29 PM
Five Heat turnovers in the first nine minutes. Hawks lead 18-16. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Herro-Bam connection has elevated extremely since that one Nets game without Kyle and Jimmy – 8:26 PM
The Herro-Bam connection has elevated extremely since that one Nets game without Kyle and Jimmy – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo combo teaming up for the last two Heat baskets. – 8:26 PM
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo combo teaming up for the last two Heat baskets. – 8:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
10-10 score midway through the 1st quarter, make sure you're tuned in to @BallyHEAT for this one 📺 – 8:23 PM
10-10 score midway through the 1st quarter, make sure you’re tuned in to @BallyHEAT for this one 📺 – 8:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth rebound tonight, Clint Capela has reached 5,000 in his career … He is the 39th active player to reach 5K. – 8:19 PM
With his fourth rebound tonight, Clint Capela has reached 5,000 in his career … He is the 39th active player to reach 5K. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Miami Heat just started the game with a delay of game warning. The officials called it because they were doing high-fives for too long.

I'm certain I've never seen that one before! – 8:14 PM
I’m certain I’ve never seen that one before! – 8:14 PM
The Miami Heat just started the game with a delay of game warning. The officials called it because they were doing high-fives for too long.
I’m certain I’ve never seen that one before! – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat open the game with a pregame delay-of-game warning for too much hand slapping, not enough being ready. – 8:13 PM
Heat open the game with a pregame delay-of-game warning for too much hand slapping, not enough being ready. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo to the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night: "We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let's get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat!" – 8:07 PM
Bam Adebayo to the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night: “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat!” – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro address crowd before regular-season home finale. Adebayo, "We appreciate you." – 8:07 PM
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro address crowd before regular-season home finale. Adebayo, “We appreciate you.” – 8:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Moments away from tipoff, let's have some fun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eAhcTiBXkL – 8:00 PM
Moments away from tipoff, let’s have some fun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eAhcTiBXkL – 8:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart breakout game: pic.twitter.com/efxXNg8wQU – 7:49 PM
The Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart breakout game: pic.twitter.com/efxXNg8wQU – 7:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle definitely enjoys this time of year ⛳️
tell us your #TheMasters pick to win it all pic.twitter.com/UOWYUwlU6m – 7:41 PM
Kyle definitely enjoys this time of year ⛳️
tell us your #TheMasters pick to win it all pic.twitter.com/UOWYUwlU6m – 7:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Heat:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:38 PM
Hawks starters vs. Heat:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Miami
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:36 PM
Hawks starters vs. Miami
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now listing all five previous "questionable" players as now being available: Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent. – 7:33 PM
Heat now listing all five previous “questionable” players as now being available: Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Caleb Martin in place of the injured P.J. Tucker. – 7:33 PM
Heat starting Caleb Martin in place of the injured P.J. Tucker. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Caleb Martin in place of sidelined P.J. Tucker, as they did in Toronto. Other four starters are the real thing: Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Strus. – 7:32 PM
Heat opening with Caleb Martin in place of sidelined P.J. Tucker, as they did in Toronto. Other four starters are the real thing: Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Strus. – 7:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks have committed single digit turnovers in each of their last four games – the longest such streak in the NBA this season and ties the longest streak in franchise history.
Since 3/1, Atlanta has committed an NBA-low 10.3 TO/game.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:30 PM
The Hawks have committed single digit turnovers in each of their last four games – the longest such streak in the NBA this season and ties the longest streak in franchise history.
Since 3/1, Atlanta has committed an NBA-low 10.3 TO/game.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury update for tonight at Heat:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Available
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Out – 7:25 PM
Hawks injury update for tonight at Heat:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Available
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Out – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why does Bam Adebayo believe he deserves to win Defensive Player of the Year? "I'm going to sound like Isiah Thomas, but I fit the criteria." miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Why does Bam Adebayo believe he deserves to win Defensive Player of the Year? “I’m going to sound like Isiah Thomas, but I fit the criteria.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s bigger than just basketball 🔥
@Duncan Robinson met with kids from the Chapman Partnership. pic.twitter.com/wVHZnr5emV – 7:15 PM
It’s bigger than just basketball 🔥
@Duncan Robinson met with kids from the Chapman Partnership. pic.twitter.com/wVHZnr5emV – 7:15 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
No rest for Heat players because they want to maintain rhythm: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:14 PM
No rest for Heat players because they want to maintain rhythm: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game.
Lou Williams is out. – 7:03 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game.
Lou Williams is out. – 7:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 7:03 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 7:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.
Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM
Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.
Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Set a good screen. Create separation. Find the rim.
@Udonis Haslem has made a career out of that signature baseline jumper, go in the film room with OG to see exactly how he gets to it ⚓️
Train Like A Pro // @BaptistHealthSF pic.twitter.com/zdI4n1Bn8x – 7:02 PM
Set a good screen. Create separation. Find the rim.
@Udonis Haslem has made a career out of that signature baseline jumper, go in the film room with OG to see exactly how he gets to it ⚓️
Train Like A Pro // @BaptistHealthSF pic.twitter.com/zdI4n1Bn8x – 7:02 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat get their coach back #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:56 PM
Heat get their coach back #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Erik Spoelstra back, Heat to play regulars vs. Hawks despite already clinching No. 1 seed miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:39 PM
NEW: Erik Spoelstra back, Heat to play regulars vs. Hawks despite already clinching No. 1 seed miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Heat playing their real players vs. Atlanta tonight after clinching top seed is unexpected plot twist in 7-8-9-10 race. – 6:38 PM
Heat playing their real players vs. Atlanta tonight after clinching top seed is unexpected plot twist in 7-8-9-10 race. – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, "It was a strange week." https://t.co/1EntsN2JkM pic.twitter.com/qOkqY4kHG8 – 6:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra returns to Heat after COVID bout, “It was a strange week.” https://t.co/1EntsN2JkM pic.twitter.com/qOkqY4kHG8 – 6:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams are game-time decisions, Nate McMillan said. – 6:33 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams are game-time decisions, Nate McMillan said. – 6:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) will be game-time decisions per Nate McMillan. – 6:33 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Lou Williams (low back discomfort) will be game-time decisions per Nate McMillan. – 6:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Erik Spoelstra said the Heat will NOT rest their starters against the Hawks tonight. – 6:21 PM
Erik Spoelstra said the Heat will NOT rest their starters against the Hawks tonight. – 6:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Miami Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned to the team and will coach tonight's game against Atlanta. – 6:18 PM
The Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned to the team and will coach tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, "Obviously that was a strange week." Says was not hit hard by COVID. Said would have had no idea if Heat didn't have to test in Toronto. – 6:18 PM
Erik Spoelstra, “Obviously that was a strange week.” Says was not hit hard by COVID. Said would have had no idea if Heat didn’t have to test in Toronto. – 6:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat
Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 6:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game vs the Hawks.
Yurtseven (non-covid illness) has been ruled out.
Dedmon (ankle), Highsmith (hip), Martin (calf), Morris (hip) & Vincent (toe) will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:18 PM
UPDATE: Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game vs the Hawks.
Yurtseven (non-covid illness) has been ruled out.
Dedmon (ankle), Highsmith (hip), Martin (calf), Morris (hip) & Vincent (toe) will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra back tonight to coach
PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are OUT
Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent all intend to play
So, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry will play, most likely their last game of the regular season
@5ReasonsSports – 6:16 PM
Erik Spoelstra back tonight to coach
PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are OUT
Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent all intend to play
So, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry will play, most likely their last game of the regular season
@5ReasonsSports – 6:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dedmon, Highmsith, Martin, Vincent and Morris will warm up with the intention to play. Yurtseven and Tucker are out.
Erik Spoelstra is back with the team. – 6:15 PM
Dedmon, Highmsith, Martin, Vincent and Morris will warm up with the intention to play. Yurtseven and Tucker are out.
Erik Spoelstra is back with the team. – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra is back coaching the Heat tonight. Out for Heat: P.J. Tucker (calf), Omer Yurtseven (illness). – 6:14 PM
Erik Spoelstra is back coaching the Heat tonight. Out for Heat: P.J. Tucker (calf), Omer Yurtseven (illness). – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:
1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?
2. Bulls 1st round exit?
3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM
Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:
1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?
2. Bulls 1st round exit?
3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Markieff Morris confident he has a place in Heat playoff rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
From earlier — Markieff Morris confident he has a place in Heat playoff rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; tip time for April 17 opener up in air. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
From earlier — Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; tip time for April 17 opener up in air. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Can understudies carry the day (need be) for Heat in playoffs? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Can understudies carry the day (need be) for Heat in playoffs? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How P.J. Tucker paid his respects to Michael Jordan during Tuesday’s game against the Hornets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:22 PM
How P.J. Tucker paid his respects to Michael Jordan during Tuesday’s game against the Hornets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala compared Jordan Poole to Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro.
#DubNation
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 5:12 PM
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala compared Jordan Poole to Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro.
#DubNation
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 5:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First in the East ✔️
Get ready to wear white for the #WhiteHot Playoffs – https://t.co/S2tLZZUnPR pic.twitter.com/nASVh6swW2 – 5:00 PM
First in the East ✔️
Get ready to wear white for the #WhiteHot Playoffs – https://t.co/S2tLZZUnPR pic.twitter.com/nASVh6swW2 – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat say Omer Yurtseven will be out tonight, due to a non-Covid illness. PJ Tucker, at the moment, the only other player listed as out. – 4:42 PM
The Heat say Omer Yurtseven will be out tonight, due to a non-Covid illness. PJ Tucker, at the moment, the only other player listed as out. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out.
Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks.
Nobody else on Heat injury report for now. – 4:31 PM
Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out.
Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks.
Nobody else on Heat injury report for now. – 4:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case you missed it somehow, the Heat clinched the East’s No. 1 playoff seed last night and will open the playoffs on April 17 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The Heat’s first-round opponent? That won’t be decided until next Friday – 2:38 PM
In case you missed it somehow, the Heat clinched the East’s No. 1 playoff seed last night and will open the playoffs on April 17 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The Heat’s first-round opponent? That won’t be decided until next Friday – 2:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Speaking of VORP, Jimmy Butler holds the 12th-best VORP rating in the NBA this season just behind No. 11 Stephen Curry and just ahead of No. 13 Chris Paul. – 2:21 PM
Speaking of VORP, Jimmy Butler holds the 12th-best VORP rating in the NBA this season just behind No. 11 Stephen Curry and just ahead of No. 13 Chris Paul. – 2:21 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.