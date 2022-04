Hawks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Speaking of VORP, Jimmy Butler holds the 12th-best VORP rating in the NBA this season just behind No. 11 Stephen Curry and just ahead of No. 13 Chris Paul. – 2:21 PM

In case you missed it somehow, the Heat clinched the East’s No. 1 playoff seed last night and will open the playoffs on April 17 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The Heat’s first-round opponent? That won’t be decided until next Friday – 2:38 PM

Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out.Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks.Nobody else on Heat injury report for now. – 4:31 PM

The Heat say Omer Yurtseven will be out tonight, due to a non-Covid illness. PJ Tucker, at the moment, the only other player listed as out. – 4:42 PM

Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?2. Bulls 1st round exit?3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe

Dedmon, Highmsith, Martin, Vincent and Morris will warm up with the intention to play. Yurtseven and Tucker are out.Erik Spoelstra is back with the team. – 6:15 PM

Erik Spoelstra back tonight to coachPJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are OUTDedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent all intend to playSo, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry will play, most likely their last game of the regular season

UPDATE: Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game vs the Hawks.Yurtseven (non-covid illness) has been ruled out.Dedmon (ankle), Highsmith (hip), Martin (calf), Morris (hip) & Vincent (toe) will all warm up with the intent to play. – 6:18 PM

Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 6:18 PM

Erik Spoelstra, “Obviously that was a strange week.” Says was not hit hard by COVID. Said would have had no idea if Heat didn’t have to test in Toronto. – 6:18 PM

The Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned to the team and will coach tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 6:18 PM

Miami Heat say Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) has returned and will coach tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. – 6:19 PM

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has returned from health and safety protocols and will coach tonight against the Hawks. – 6:19 PM

Erik Spoelstra said the Heat will NOT rest their starters against the Hawks tonight. – 6:21 PM

Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM

Why does Bam Adebayo believe he deserves to win Defensive Player of the Year? “I’m going to sound like Isiah Thomas, but I fit the criteria.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

The Hawks have committed single digit turnovers in each of their last four games – the longest such streak in the NBA this season and ties the longest streak in franchise history.Since 3/1, Atlanta has committed an NBA-low 10.3 TO/game.Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

Heat opening with Caleb Martin in place of sidelined P.J. Tucker, as they did in Toronto. Other four starters are the real thing: Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Strus. – 7:32 PM

Heat now listing all five previous “questionable” players as now being available: Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Gabe Vincent. – 7:33 PM

Bam Adebayo to the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night: “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat!” – 8:07 PM

Heat open the game with a pregame delay-of-game warning for too much hand slapping, not enough being ready. – 8:13 PM

The Miami Heat just started the game with a delay of game warning. The officials called it because they were doing high-fives for too long.I’m certain I’ve never seen that one before! – 8:14 PM

With his fourth rebound tonight, Clint Capela has reached 5,000 in his career … He is the 39th active player to reach 5K. – 8:19 PM

10-10 score midway through the 1st quarter, make sure you’re tuned in to @BallyHEAT for this one 📺 – 8:23 PM

The Herro-Bam connection has elevated extremely since that one Nets game without Kyle and Jimmy – 8:26 PM

Herro checked in for ButlerBam immediately gets 4 pointsHerro immediately gets 2 assists to BamThis is really something with the rotations – 8:29 PM

It is so cold in the Heat’s arena (ironic) that I filled up a steaming cup of coffee to essentially use as a space heater at my seat 😂Anyways, the Hawks have five steals and lead the Heat 18-16 with 2:54 left in the first quarter.8 points, 5 rebounds for Clint Capela. – 8:29 PM

Heat 24, Hawks 22 after one. Heat limited by their six turnovers. Vincent with eight quick points, including buzzer-beating three. – 8:35 PM

That buzzer beater was a nice shot from Gabe VincentBut what Tyler Herro is doing is incredibleHe gets blitzed off the screen and draws 2, fakes a pass to the corner, top defender drops down, and makes the kickElite stuff – 8:36 PM

End of first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22. Gabe Vincent with a three at the buzzer to finish the quarter with eight points. Tyler Herro with four assists. Heat ahead despite six turnovers. – 8:36 PM

Hawks are doubling Herro EVERY POSSESION. Good play by him to find Vincent at the end of the quarter. – 8:36 PM

Hawks down 24-22 to the Heat at the end of the first quarter.Capela: 8/5, 4/5 FGYoung: 6/1/2, 3/6 FGHawks: 0/8 from 3Heat: 6 turnovers – 8:36 PM

After the first quarter: Heat 24, Hawks 22Hawks went 0-8 from 3; Miami went 4-8, including one at the buzzer.Trae Young: 6 pts, 2 astClint Capela: 8 pts, 5 reb – 8:37 PM

39-35 lead with under 7 mins remaining in the 1st halfholding ATL to just 1-12 (8.3%) from 3 pic.twitter.com/UZ8Bk8Mckb

With his eighth point tonight, ALL-NBA Trae has 2,100 points this season, becoming one of four players in franchise history to reach that mark in a season (Pete Maravich 1x, Bob Pettit 5x, Dominique Wilkins 7x). – 8:54 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached at least 15 points in a half for the 10th time this season. – 8:55 PM

HALFTIME: Hawks 61, Heat 56Trae Young is up to a game-high 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 from 3, 2-2 FT).Clint Capela’s got a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:09 PM

Clint Capela tallied his fifth first half double-double of the season, registering 13 points (6-8 FG) and 10 rebounds in tonight’s opening half. – 9:15 PM

Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM

With the Heat switching, I like that the Hawks forced the issue and got a second switch that wasn’t Bam.Of course, Trae was already mid-explosion at that point but still. pic.twitter.com/7bugkn9x3w

Lowry keeps hooking arms on screens and the refs keep letting him do it. pic.twitter.com/qfWtLnLl5C

Ridiculous that Trae gets rung up for crap that other dudes do and say on the regular. – 9:33 PM

