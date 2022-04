Hornets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Meet Sean Littleton ✈️This aspiring pilot flew his first plane at just 15 years old.@United surprised him during a day in the life tour as a commercial pilot with Captain Brian Jackson. pic.twitter.com/RcbGKOxxv4

On Feb. 24, Bulls led East with 39-21 record.Since then, Bulls are 6-14 with:Off rating 109.5 (27th)Def rating 117.3 (24th)Net rating – 7.8 (26th)If Raptors beat Rockets or Bulls lose to Hornets tonight, 6th seed is locked. – 5:02 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM

Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?2. Bulls 1st round exit?3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe

Erik Spoelstra:“I was able to watch the Toronto game on a laptop.”“The Charlotte game was a blast.”“It was good to actually get a look at things from a different view.” – 6:19 PM

While admitting that the numbers haven’t been great in limited minutes for the Vucevic-Thompson pairing, Donovan said he’s going to look at why via film and perhaps get that look more practice time during play-in week as a potential playoff look. – 6:29 PM

Lonzo Ball will remain with Bulls in Chicago as he continues to rehab his knee, per Billy Donovan. With him ruled out, team is no longer attempting to ramp him up physically, but he will continue treatment with goal of subduing discomfort in area – 6:33 PM

Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:MIL over DETCLE over BKNTOR over HOUATL over MIACHA over CHI – 6:54 PM

Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM

PREGAME READ: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges made major strides on the court this season and has been professional with the media throughout. Because of this, he was named the inaugural Rick Bonnell Award winner. Read about it @theobserver here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…

Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM

Timeout Billy Donovan after 95 secondsHornets are out to a 6-2 lead. Bulls have two early turnovers, LaMelo Ball just had a free run to the rim for a layup – 8:14 PM

The Hornets have made their first six shots. The Bulls look disinterested defensively. – 8:17 PM

It took close to 7 1/2 minutes for the Hornets to miss their first shot after 11 straight makes. They had scored 28 points without a miss of any kind. – 8:24 PM

Finally a miss by Rozier after Hornets started the game 11-for-11 from the field. #Bulls trail 28-19 at first time out. – 8:24 PM

Just a reminder – Two games from now will be a playoff game for this Bulls team. Let that sink in as you watch this product. – 8:33 PM

Defense remains a work in progress for #Bulls . Charlotte shot 15-for-20 in 1stQ and lead 39-30. LaMelo up to 15 pts, LaVine has 12 – 8:35 PM

39 points is tied for the most the Bulls have allowed in a first quarter this season. Hornets shot 75 percent – 8:36 PM

Chicago has given up 55 points to CharlotteThere is still 8:20 left in the 2Q – 8:46 PM

Some light boos coming down in the United Center.Hornets 55, Bulls 32 with 8:20 left in the second quarter! – 8:47 PM

Hornets lead 55-32 at 8:20 mark of the second quarter. As a team, they’re shooting 76.9 percent. LaMelo Ball has 22 points on 9 shotsIn turn, Bulls got some scattered boos as Billy Donovan just called timeout – 8:47 PM

Well, #Bulls can be extra glad they’re skipping the play-in tournament. Wouldn’t want to see the Hornets again — 20-for-26 FGs, 8-for-12 3pt.With LaMelo (22 pts) balling out, Charlotte leads 55-32 in 2ndQ – 8:47 PM

The #Hornets are currently shooting 76.9% nearly midway through the second quarter. This is pretty wild. They shot 75%(!) in the first quarter. – 8:49 PM

How in the world did the #Bulls post a better record than Charlotte this season? It will be a victory if Bulls can keep the Hornets under 80 points by halftime or 75% shooting – 8:56 PM

This could be the most lackluster, embarrassing performance I’ve seen from a Bulls team since I’ve been on this beat. – 8:56 PM

After shooting .750% in Q1 tonight at CHI, @Charlotte Hornets are 10-for-14 (.714%) to start Q2 and are on a 28-9 run through the first eight minutes of the quarter. Charlotte is also on a 12-3 run over the last two and a half minutes of the game.

‘Member those people that were glad AK didn’t trade Coby White at the deadline for a veteran four? That was awesome…” pic.twitter.com/T6ssbxpLgN

Bulls were such a good home team for much of this season. Now, teams come in and get waaaay too comfortable. So little resistance. – 9:01 PM

Bulls are down 30 at home to Charlotte in the first halfThey lose, it doesn’t matter what Toronto does, the Raptors won’t finish worse than fifth – 9:05 PM

Halftime: Hornets 79, Bulls 51That’s an opponent season-high for points in a half, eking out Golden State’s 78 on 1/14For the Bulls, an absolutely abysmal effort that drew boos from UC crowd at multiple points – 9:06 PM

Hornets 79, Bulls 51 at halfThat’s the most points allowed by the Bulls in a 1st half this season. Golden State scored 78 in the 1st half of the Jan. victory in Chicago.(Deleted earlier Tweet that had Golden State’s total from Nov. in San Francisco.)Hornets shot 66.7% – 9:08 PM

A Raptors win + Bulls loss locks both into their current seeds, meaning that the only mobility left in the East is 2-4.Raps have come back from down 19 to tie HOU. Bulls are down 26 to the Hornets.PHI has to win 2 and hope Boston loses to MEM Sunday to avoid TOR first round. – 9:09 PM

Nets up 79-77 over the Cavs midway through the third quarter.Hornets up 79-51 over the Bulls at halfitme. – 9:10 PM

Depending on how the postseason goes, and more importantly, the expected Zach LaVine knee scope, I may have to revisit Zach for the Max once again. – 9:14 PM

Rockets’ lead back up to 10, 95-85 after 3. Seeing as the Bulls are down 28 at the half, it’s unlikely to matter. – 9:15 PM

Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92Hachimura matches a season-high with 21pNeto: 14pAvdija, in his 81st game of the season: 11pThe Wiz are in sole-possession of the 10th-worst record in the league.Season finale in Charlotte on Sunday. – 9:18 PM

Thanks for coming out all season long, #DCFamilyWe’ll wrap up the season in Charlotte on Sunday.#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/cFbTm9GSTH

Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM

Lonzo Ball seemingly does not need another surgery … so there’s some good news on Friday. So what’s the immediate plan for the point guard?Read it:

Who was it that wrote time and time again last season that giving LaVine the max shouldn’t be such a sure thing … and was ridiculed for it by Aussie bloggers from their mom’s basement?? pic.twitter.com/Dh9CgCRV4A

