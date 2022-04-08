Hornets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (41-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (35-35) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 102, Chicago Bulls 73 (Q3 02:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Who was it that wrote time and time again last season that giving LaVine the max shouldn’t be such a sure thing … and was ridiculed for it by Aussie bloggers from their mom’s basement?? pic.twitter.com/Dh9CgCRV4A – 9:33 PM
Who was it that wrote time and time again last season that giving LaVine the max shouldn’t be such a sure thing … and was ridiculed for it by Aussie bloggers from their mom’s basement?? pic.twitter.com/Dh9CgCRV4A – 9:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls just posted their first 2 fast-break points over midway thru 3rd quarter. – 9:33 PM
Bulls just posted their first 2 fast-break points over midway thru 3rd quarter. – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball seemingly does not need another surgery … so there’s some good news on Friday. So what’s the immediate plan for the point guard?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:28 PM
Lonzo Ball seemingly does not need another surgery … so there’s some good news on Friday. So what’s the immediate plan for the point guard?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Halftime vibes 😜
@PJ Washington | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/8jDIWAB65S – 9:21 PM
Halftime vibes 😜
@PJ Washington | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/8jDIWAB65S – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.
Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.
Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thanks for coming out all season long, #DCFamily
We’ll wrap up the season in Charlotte on Sunday.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/cFbTm9GSTH – 9:19 PM
Thanks for coming out all season long, #DCFamily
We’ll wrap up the season in Charlotte on Sunday.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/cFbTm9GSTH – 9:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92
Hachimura matches a season-high with 21p
Neto: 14p
Avdija, in his 81st game of the season: 11p
The Wiz are in sole-possession of the 10th-worst record in the league.
Season finale in Charlotte on Sunday. – 9:18 PM
Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92
Hachimura matches a season-high with 21p
Neto: 14p
Avdija, in his 81st game of the season: 11p
The Wiz are in sole-possession of the 10th-worst record in the league.
Season finale in Charlotte on Sunday. – 9:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We appreciate you listening @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 9:16 PM
We appreciate you listening @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rockets’ lead back up to 10, 95-85 after 3. Seeing as the Bulls are down 28 at the half, it’s unlikely to matter. – 9:15 PM
Rockets’ lead back up to 10, 95-85 after 3. Seeing as the Bulls are down 28 at the half, it’s unlikely to matter. – 9:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Depending on how the postseason goes, and more importantly, the expected Zach LaVine knee scope, I may have to revisit Zach for the Max once again. – 9:14 PM
Depending on how the postseason goes, and more importantly, the expected Zach LaVine knee scope, I may have to revisit Zach for the Max once again. – 9:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Stepback ➡️ Green Machine 🟢
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xYxPsxjEYr – 9:10 PM
Stepback ➡️ Green Machine 🟢
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xYxPsxjEYr – 9:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nets up 79-77 over the Cavs midway through the third quarter.
Hornets up 79-51 over the Bulls at halfitme. – 9:10 PM
Nets up 79-77 over the Cavs midway through the third quarter.
Hornets up 79-51 over the Bulls at halfitme. – 9:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Raptors win + Bulls loss locks both into their current seeds, meaning that the only mobility left in the East is 2-4.
Raps have come back from down 19 to tie HOU. Bulls are down 26 to the Hornets.
PHI has to win 2 and hope Boston loses to MEM Sunday to avoid TOR first round. – 9:09 PM
A Raptors win + Bulls loss locks both into their current seeds, meaning that the only mobility left in the East is 2-4.
Raps have come back from down 19 to tie HOU. Bulls are down 26 to the Hornets.
PHI has to win 2 and hope Boston loses to MEM Sunday to avoid TOR first round. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hornets 79, Bulls 51 at half
That’s the most points allowed by the Bulls in a 1st half this season. Golden State scored 78 in the 1st half of the Jan. victory in Chicago.
(Deleted earlier Tweet that had Golden State’s total from Nov. in San Francisco.)
Hornets shot 66.7% – 9:08 PM
Hornets 79, Bulls 51 at half
That’s the most points allowed by the Bulls in a 1st half this season. Golden State scored 78 in the 1st half of the Jan. victory in Chicago.
(Deleted earlier Tweet that had Golden State’s total from Nov. in San Francisco.)
Hornets shot 66.7% – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Hornets 79, Bulls 51
That’s an opponent season-high for points in a half, eking out Golden State’s 78 on 1/14
For the Bulls, an absolutely abysmal effort that drew boos from UC crowd at multiple points – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Hornets 79, Bulls 51
That’s an opponent season-high for points in a half, eking out Golden State’s 78 on 1/14
For the Bulls, an absolutely abysmal effort that drew boos from UC crowd at multiple points – 9:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bulls are down 30 at home to Charlotte in the first half
They lose, it doesn’t matter what Toronto does, the Raptors won’t finish worse than fifth – 9:05 PM
Bulls are down 30 at home to Charlotte in the first half
They lose, it doesn’t matter what Toronto does, the Raptors won’t finish worse than fifth – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls were such a good home team for much of this season. Now, teams come in and get waaaay too comfortable. So little resistance. – 9:01 PM
Bulls were such a good home team for much of this season. Now, teams come in and get waaaay too comfortable. So little resistance. – 9:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣3️⃣ PTS for J-MAC
@Jalen McDaniels | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/JsgzII0A1g – 9:01 PM
1️⃣3️⃣ PTS for J-MAC
@Jalen McDaniels | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/JsgzII0A1g – 9:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
‘Member those people that were glad AK didn’t trade Coby White at the deadline for a veteran four? That was awesome…” pic.twitter.com/T6ssbxpLgN – 8:59 PM
‘Member those people that were glad AK didn’t trade Coby White at the deadline for a veteran four? That was awesome…” pic.twitter.com/T6ssbxpLgN – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bulls quietly doing some real work on their Pythogarean win differential – 8:59 PM
Bulls quietly doing some real work on their Pythogarean win differential – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
After shooting .750% in Q1 tonight at CHI, @Charlotte Hornets are 10-for-14 (.714%) to start Q2 and are on a 28-9 run through the first eight minutes of the quarter. Charlotte is also on a 12-3 run over the last two and a half minutes of the game.
#AllFly – 8:58 PM
After shooting .750% in Q1 tonight at CHI, @Charlotte Hornets are 10-for-14 (.714%) to start Q2 and are on a 28-9 run through the first eight minutes of the quarter. Charlotte is also on a 12-3 run over the last two and a half minutes of the game.
#AllFly – 8:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can’t remember a team with a greater discrepancy from early in season to late. Bulls aren’t just losing. They’re losing in non-competitive fashion. – 8:56 PM
Can’t remember a team with a greater discrepancy from early in season to late. Bulls aren’t just losing. They’re losing in non-competitive fashion. – 8:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This could be the most lackluster, embarrassing performance I’ve seen from a Bulls team since I’ve been on this beat. – 8:56 PM
This could be the most lackluster, embarrassing performance I’ve seen from a Bulls team since I’ve been on this beat. – 8:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
How in the world did the #Bulls post a better record than Charlotte this season? It will be a victory if Bulls can keep the Hornets under 80 points by halftime or 75% shooting – 8:56 PM
How in the world did the #Bulls post a better record than Charlotte this season? It will be a victory if Bulls can keep the Hornets under 80 points by halftime or 75% shooting – 8:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HE’S NOT FROM HERE 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jDqq2mi0Nz – 8:48 PM
HE’S NOT FROM HERE 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jDqq2mi0Nz – 8:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, #Bulls can be extra glad they’re skipping the play-in tournament. Wouldn’t want to see the Hornets again — 20-for-26 FGs, 8-for-12 3pt.
With LaMelo (22 pts) balling out, Charlotte leads 55-32 in 2ndQ – 8:47 PM
Well, #Bulls can be extra glad they’re skipping the play-in tournament. Wouldn’t want to see the Hornets again — 20-for-26 FGs, 8-for-12 3pt.
With LaMelo (22 pts) balling out, Charlotte leads 55-32 in 2ndQ – 8:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Hornets lead 55-32 at 8:20 mark of the second quarter. As a team, they’re shooting 76.9 percent. LaMelo Ball has 22 points on 9 shots
In turn, Bulls got some scattered boos as Billy Donovan just called timeout – 8:47 PM
Hornets lead 55-32 at 8:20 mark of the second quarter. As a team, they’re shooting 76.9 percent. LaMelo Ball has 22 points on 9 shots
In turn, Bulls got some scattered boos as Billy Donovan just called timeout – 8:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Some light boos coming down in the United Center.
Hornets 55, Bulls 32 with 8:20 left in the second quarter! – 8:47 PM
Some light boos coming down in the United Center.
Hornets 55, Bulls 32 with 8:20 left in the second quarter! – 8:47 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Chicago has given up 55 points to Charlotte
There is still 8:20 left in the 2Q – 8:46 PM
Chicago has given up 55 points to Charlotte
There is still 8:20 left in the 2Q – 8:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
An ELECTRIC first quarter. ⚡️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5JCl9Jnkah – 8:38 PM
An ELECTRIC first quarter. ⚡️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5JCl9Jnkah – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TSUNAMI ATTACK‼️ 🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/SfQgmdJaBg – 8:38 PM
TSUNAMI ATTACK‼️ 🌊
@Kelly Oubre | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/SfQgmdJaBg – 8:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
39 points is tied for the most the Bulls have allowed in a first quarter this season. Hornets shot 75 percent – 8:36 PM
39 points is tied for the most the Bulls have allowed in a first quarter this season. Hornets shot 75 percent – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a wild first quarter. Hornets 39-30. Hofrnets 15-20 from the field. Bulls 13-20. – 8:36 PM
What a wild first quarter. Hornets 39-30. Hofrnets 15-20 from the field. Bulls 13-20. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach goes two hands for safety.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/KbdnCpiaCZ – 8:35 PM
Zach goes two hands for safety.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/KbdnCpiaCZ – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Defense remains a work in progress for #Bulls. Charlotte shot 15-for-20 in 1stQ and lead 39-30. LaMelo up to 15 pts, LaVine has 12 – 8:35 PM
Defense remains a work in progress for #Bulls. Charlotte shot 15-for-20 in 1stQ and lead 39-30. LaMelo up to 15 pts, LaVine has 12 – 8:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just a reminder – Two games from now will be a playoff game for this Bulls team. Let that sink in as you watch this product. – 8:33 PM
Just a reminder – Two games from now will be a playoff game for this Bulls team. Let that sink in as you watch this product. – 8:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Almost 7 1/2 minutes before first Hornets miss. Bulls are dead team walking at this point. – 8:27 PM
Almost 7 1/2 minutes before first Hornets miss. Bulls are dead team walking at this point. – 8:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat with the one-hand slam 🐾
@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/CdDx0MHtWa – 8:27 PM
Pat with the one-hand slam 🐾
@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/CdDx0MHtWa – 8:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hornets make their first 11 shots -lead 28-19 4:22 left 1st. Bulls Nation..I love ya…thanks for listening @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 8:25 PM
Hornets make their first 11 shots -lead 28-19 4:22 left 1st. Bulls Nation..I love ya…thanks for listening @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy – 8:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MELO IS HOT‼️ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/a1KK96qGss – 8:25 PM
MELO IS HOT‼️ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/a1KK96qGss – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Finally a miss by Rozier after Hornets started the game 11-for-11 from the field. #Bulls trail 28-19 at first time out. – 8:24 PM
Finally a miss by Rozier after Hornets started the game 11-for-11 from the field. #Bulls trail 28-19 at first time out. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It took close to 7 1/2 minutes for the Hornets to miss their first shot after 11 straight makes. They had scored 28 points without a miss of any kind. – 8:24 PM
It took close to 7 1/2 minutes for the Hornets to miss their first shot after 11 straight makes. They had scored 28 points without a miss of any kind. – 8:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls were an athletic team early in the season. They’ve looked really slow these last two games against Tatum/Brown and now Melo/Rozier – 8:22 PM
#Bulls were an athletic team early in the season. They’ve looked really slow these last two games against Tatum/Brown and now Melo/Rozier – 8:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Logo LaMelo‼️ 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/f7WMVmalW8 – 8:21 PM
Logo LaMelo‼️ 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/f7WMVmalW8 – 8:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Coby White starting experience has come to a crashing end already. – 8:20 PM
The Coby White starting experience has come to a crashing end already. – 8:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Coby White starting experiment didn’t last long. Dosunmu in at 8:01 mark. – 8:19 PM
The Coby White starting experiment didn’t last long. Dosunmu in at 8:01 mark. – 8:19 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
LaMelo Ball with 13 points in less than 4 minutes, Donovan sends in Ayo for Coby White. #Bulls – 8:19 PM
LaMelo Ball with 13 points in less than 4 minutes, Donovan sends in Ayo for Coby White. #Bulls – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Hornets’ first four minutes: 7-7 FG, 3-3 3P, 0 turnovers
LaMelo Ball has 13 points, and all three 3s – 8:19 PM
Hornets’ first four minutes: 7-7 FG, 3-3 3P, 0 turnovers
LaMelo Ball has 13 points, and all three 3s – 8:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Hornets have made their first six shots. The Bulls look disinterested defensively. – 8:17 PM
The Hornets have made their first six shots. The Bulls look disinterested defensively. – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting off on the right foot 💥
@LaMelo Ball | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/UmAyUuzC9b – 8:17 PM
Starting off on the right foot 💥
@LaMelo Ball | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/UmAyUuzC9b – 8:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Timeout Billy Donovan after 95 seconds
Hornets are out to a 6-2 lead. Bulls have two early turnovers, LaMelo Ball just had a free run to the rim for a layup – 8:14 PM
Timeout Billy Donovan after 95 seconds
Hornets are out to a 6-2 lead. Bulls have two early turnovers, LaMelo Ball just had a free run to the rim for a layup – 8:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan burns a timeout at 10:25 mark of 1st after back-to-back TOs lead to Hornets hoops. – 8:13 PM
Donovan burns a timeout at 10:25 mark of 1st after back-to-back TOs lead to Hornets hoops. – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach has a quick message for #BullsNation! pic.twitter.com/V72pmW5qYW – 8:09 PM
Zach has a quick message for #BullsNation! pic.twitter.com/V72pmW5qYW – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s get to it in the Windy City! 😈
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/m0fYfHMtIE – 8:07 PM
Let’s get to it in the Windy City! 😈
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/m0fYfHMtIE – 8:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Frequent Flyer Miles ✈️
#AllFly x #MIP pic.twitter.com/lWyL6wCabH – 7:45 PM
Frequent Flyer Miles ✈️
#AllFly x #MIP pic.twitter.com/lWyL6wCabH – 7:45 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver recapped the @Charlotte Hornets win last night over Orlando, discussing LaMelo Ball’s 3-point shooting and Charlotte’s record setting offense.
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 7:34 PM
ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver recapped the @Charlotte Hornets win last night over Orlando, discussing LaMelo Ball’s 3-point shooting and Charlotte’s record setting offense.
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
PREGAME READ: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges made major strides on the court this season and has been professional with the media throughout. Because of this, he was named the inaugural Rick Bonnell Award winner. Read about it @theobserver here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
#AllFly – 7:31 PM
PREGAME READ: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges made major strides on the court this season and has been professional with the media throughout. Because of this, he was named the inaugural Rick Bonnell Award winner. Read about it @theobserver here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
#AllFly – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s do this.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9nPTXy7ZpY – 7:30 PM
Let’s do this.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9nPTXy7ZpY – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zQfZyCIkiW – 7:24 PM
INJURY REPORT vs CHI
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zQfZyCIkiW – 7:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.
Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM
Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.
Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Borrego on Hayward “I really don’t have an update other than tonight he’s out” – 6:41 PM
Borrego on Hayward “I really don’t have an update other than tonight he’s out” – 6:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hoodie Deebo in the bred 1s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/mN2w0S3ETp – 6:41 PM
Hoodie Deebo in the bred 1s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/mN2w0S3ETp – 6:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball will remain with Bulls in Chicago as he continues to rehab his knee, per Billy Donovan. With him ruled out, team is no longer attempting to ramp him up physically, but he will continue treatment with goal of subduing discomfort in area – 6:33 PM
Lonzo Ball will remain with Bulls in Chicago as he continues to rehab his knee, per Billy Donovan. With him ruled out, team is no longer attempting to ramp him up physically, but he will continue treatment with goal of subduing discomfort in area – 6:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
While admitting that the numbers haven’t been great in limited minutes for the Vucevic-Thompson pairing, Donovan said he’s going to look at why via film and perhaps get that look more practice time during play-in week as a potential playoff look. – 6:29 PM
While admitting that the numbers haven’t been great in limited minutes for the Vucevic-Thompson pairing, Donovan said he’s going to look at why via film and perhaps get that look more practice time during play-in week as a potential playoff look. – 6:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine (knee) is in vs. Charlotte, Alex Caruso (back) is out, per Billy Donovan – 6:22 PM
Zach LaVine (knee) is in vs. Charlotte, Alex Caruso (back) is out, per Billy Donovan – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra:
“I was able to watch the Toronto game on a laptop.”
“The Charlotte game was a blast.”
“It was good to actually get a look at things from a different view.” – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra:
“I was able to watch the Toronto game on a laptop.”
“The Charlotte game was a blast.”
“It was good to actually get a look at things from a different view.” – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets. Alex Caruso (back) will not, per Donovan. – 6:18 PM
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets. Alex Caruso (back) will not, per Donovan. – 6:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/TPcCwTiYBO – 6:00 PM
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/TPcCwTiYBO – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:
1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?
2. Bulls 1st round exit?
3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM
Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:
1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?
2. Bulls 1st round exit?
3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How P.J. Tucker paid his respects to Michael Jordan during Tuesday’s game against the Hornets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:22 PM
How P.J. Tucker paid his respects to Michael Jordan during Tuesday’s game against the Hornets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On Feb. 24, Bulls led East with 39-21 record.
Since then, Bulls are 6-14 with:
Off rating 109.5 (27th)
Def rating 117.3 (24th)
Net rating – 7.8 (26th)
If Raptors beat Rockets or Bulls lose to Hornets tonight, 6th seed is locked. – 5:02 PM
On Feb. 24, Bulls led East with 39-21 record.
Since then, Bulls are 6-14 with:
Off rating 109.5 (27th)
Def rating 117.3 (24th)
Net rating – 7.8 (26th)
If Raptors beat Rockets or Bulls lose to Hornets tonight, 6th seed is locked. – 5:02 PM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
My “Connected” episode with @Vince Carter airs tomorrow at 1:00pm CT/11:00am PT on ESPN2. Part of the #NBA75 celebration. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EU2sQ0e5gV – 3:38 PM
My “Connected” episode with @Vince Carter airs tomorrow at 1:00pm CT/11:00am PT on ESPN2. Part of the #NBA75 celebration. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/EU2sQ0e5gV – 3:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“I called Kevin and asked if he’d follow me if I organized a Jordan Tour and he said, ‘Are you crazy? It’s my dream.’”
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:06 PM
“I called Kevin and asked if he’d follow me if I organized a Jordan Tour and he said, ‘Are you crazy? It’s my dream.’”
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Meet Sean Littleton ✈️
This aspiring pilot flew his first plane at just 15 years old.
@United surprised him during a day in the life tour as a commercial pilot with Captain Brian Jackson. pic.twitter.com/RcbGKOxxv4 – 2:00 PM
Meet Sean Littleton ✈️
This aspiring pilot flew his first plane at just 15 years old.
@United surprised him during a day in the life tour as a commercial pilot with Captain Brian Jackson. pic.twitter.com/RcbGKOxxv4 – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.