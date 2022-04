Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return before playoffs

The Grizzlies already clinched the No. 2 seed in the West. They can set a franchise-record for victories in a season by winning their final two games. They wrap up the regular season with a visit from New Orleans on Saturday before the finale Sunday night against Boston. Jenkins said they would like to have at least one game with their full contingent before the postseason. But health matters more. “If that’s not what’s the recommendation of the medical team, we don’t feel like that’s the smartest move, then we won’t do it,” Jenkins said . -via ESPN / April 8, 2022