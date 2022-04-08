Julius Erving: 'Ja Morant is going to be a future Hall of Famer'

As you watch this season, are there any teams or players catching your attention? Julius Erving: Yeah, Memphis, man. I think Ja Morant is going to be a future Hall of Famer. He can easily be a Hall of Famer and maybe even an MVP. I think he’s in the discussion already. You have Nikola Jokic. You’ve got Joel in there. Luka Doncic. You have Giannis. You have Ja. Those are my top five guys right now in terms of the things required to be an MVP. Steph Curry was there before he got hurt. Then there is Devin Booker. Don’t forget Devin Booker! Don’t sleep on him because his team has the best record in the league, and part of the criteria is team success.
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Today is Ja Morant Day in Sumter, South Carolina.
“His story makes all of us work harder,” Crestwood basketball player Justin Rembert said. “It inspires us. He’s a role model to all of us.” dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:30 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I had a fantastic conversation with @Julius Erving. Dr. J and I talked about a lot of great stuff, but I was particularly fascinated by his high praise for @Ja Morant.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“How do you think he looked?” Desmond Bane asked.
The Grizzlies sure made it sound like Ja Morant is playing this weekend, and it comes with great timing after dropping two straight.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Clarke has faith that the team will be fine despite the recent losing skid – he is also looking forward to the return of Ja Morant. “…Ja is one of the best players in the league…he’s just huge for us…” – 12:13 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane was asked how Ja Morant looked today in 5v5. Desmond responded with a laugh/smile saying, “how you think he look?” – 12:02 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“Taylor said Ja Morant played 5-on-5 today. How did he look?”
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane says the team is ready to get their “guy” Ja Morant back, and when asked “how did Ja look in 5 on 5” replied “how do you think he looked?” – 12:00 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:“He’s doing great. He’s progressing really well. We’ve ramped him up over the last week or so. He’s getting close. He did 5-on-5 for the first time today. That’s really encouraging. He responded well afterward.” – 7:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant did 5v5 for the first time today. He is doing great and definitely “getting close”.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 work, per T. Jenkins, and is progressing nicely. Might be able to play in one of these last games. – 7:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is doing great and getting close. He said there’s a chance Morant can play in one of the last two games. – 7:34 PM
