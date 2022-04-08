What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
So @Law Murray asked Reggie Jackson: Is there a moment in a game specifically where Kawhi’s presence has made an impact on you?
Reggie’s exceedingly thoughtful response:
(Never change, Reggie. Never change.) pic.twitter.com/E3ITjXKPfs – 3:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will not play this regular season.
Postseason TBD. Clippers have to, you know, clinch a spot still. – 3:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard hasn’t progressed beyond individual workouts, coach Ty Lue said. Asked whether Leonard has been able to play 3-on-3 or beyond, Lue shook his head. – 2:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard has just been doing individual on-court work so far. He hasn’t progressed yet to any 3-on-3 work or beyond – 2:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue shakes his head, tells @Andrew Greif, “no sir,” Kawhi hasn’t been able to do anything but individual work so far. – 2:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers center Ivica Zubac said friends and family have asked him all season when Kawhi Leonard is returning: “I’m tired of it, to be honest.” – 2:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Reggie Jackson talks extensively about Kawhi Leonard’s leadership pic.twitter.com/TpKxe3dJOG – 2:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson puts it like this: Kawhi Leonard is in the top 1% of the top 1%. – 2:30 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Reggie Jackson called it “special to see” Kawhi Leonard working out and rehabbing this season, “vigorously going through his workouts.” Jackson said that though the Clips don’t necessarily have him on the court it’s good to have his energy around. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 8, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ivica Zubac was asked by @Mirjam Swanson how often he’s asked by strangers or others when Kawhi is coming back. He smiles. “I hear about it all the time and even if I say ‘I don’t know’ the same person will ask me in a week. … I got tired of it.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 8, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk on Kawhi Leonard: Everything I’ve heard is that he still is working hard. He looks to be in good shape. And he’s still working but there’s no timetable. -via Spotify / April 7, 2022
