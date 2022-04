Reggie Jackson puts it like this: Kawhi Leonard is in the top 1% of the top 1%. – 2:30 PM

Clippers center Ivica Zubac said friends and family have asked him all season when Kawhi Leonard is returning: “I’m tired of it, to be honest.” – 2:41 PM

Ty Lue shakes his head, tells @Andrew Greif , “no sir,” Kawhi hasn’t been able to do anything but individual work so far. – 2:55 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard has just been doing individual on-court work so far. He hasn’t progressed yet to any 3-on-3 work or beyond – 2:56 PM

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t progressed beyond individual workouts, coach Ty Lue said. Asked whether Leonard has been able to play 3-on-3 or beyond, Lue shook his head. – 2:57 PM

Kawhi Leonard will not play this regular season.Postseason TBD. Clippers have to, you know, clinch a spot still. – 3:05 PM

So @Law Murray asked Reggie Jackson: Is there a moment in a game specifically where Kawhi’s presence has made an impact on you?Reggie’s exceedingly thoughtful response:(Never change, Reggie. Never change.) pic.twitter.com/E3ITjXKPfs

