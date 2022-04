Knicks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

I had too many Knicks thoughts left over from the season, so I wrote them all down before it ended.Story on…• Toppin’s passing• A 10-day-old pass• Quickley’s point guardiness• RJ vs. switchesAnd more…Link ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/C0Cgn7eoSe

No Kristaps Porzingis or Kentavious Caldwell Pope or Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards against the Knicks tonight.It’s a big game for potential ping pong balls and the Wizards are acting accordingly. – 1:52 PM

Looking to stay hot against New York 🔥Our 62.3 true shooting percentage against the Knicks is our third-highest against any opponent this season.#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/kireyExd71

Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on if his former player Nikola Jokic solidified his MVP case with his NBA record last night: “As far as I’m concerned, he did that long before last night.” – 5:31 PM

Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Wizards, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:33 PM

Raptors are resting VanVleet again tonight. Anunoby remains out but plan is for him to play Sunday in New York. Achiuwa is still questionable. Watanabe is back. The other regulars are active. – 5:47 PM

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going through his usual pre-game warmup routine (closer to tip time than usual) with assistant coach Mike Miller despite resting tonight vs. Knicks – 6:09 PM

For Fan Appreciation Night, G-Wiz went to the stands to give away an autographed Bradley Beal jerseyA Knicks fan got it … – 7:00 PM

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes out and thanks all the fans for their support. He’s sitting out tonight for rest. – 7:04 PM

It’s 7-0 Wizards here, so the Knicks have that going for them. – 7:13 PM

Wizards up 10-0 on the Knicks to start the game will not make the tanking fans happy – 7:14 PM

With his 3-pointer early in the first quarter, Rui Hachimura is back to shooting above 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s 52-for-115 (45.2 percent). – 7:16 PM

Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM

The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23 at the start of the second quarter of the @Fred Katz Bowl. Rui Hachimura has a team-high seven points for Washington, with Deni Avdija adding six points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:37 PM

After one, the baby Wiz lead the Knicks 31-23Hachimura: 7pAvdija: 6pIsaiah Todd, Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have all gotten a little time for the first time in a while. – 7:37 PM

Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM

Rui Hachimura with a nice hesitation layup finish on one end and then hustles back to his Obi Toppin assignment on the defensive end to block him at the rim – 7:40 PM

Rui Hachimura is off to a great start against the Knicks: 12 pts, 5-7 FG, 2 reb and a blk in 12:30. Excellent sequence here: pic.twitter.com/rToNMDRjuw

ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM

As the Knicks are coming back against the Wizards:Draft lottery position doesn’t matter sometimes. But sometimes it does. In 2009, the New York Knicks had the eighth-worst record. The Golden State Warriors had the seventh-worst.That was the difference in three championships. – 8:02 PM

Barrett walks off to the locker room, gingerly, after taking spill on his nice pass to Jericho Sims with 1:43 left. Having good outing. – 8:03 PM

RJ Barrett just checked out and went to the locker room with a little under two minutes to go in the first half. – 8:04 PM

Didn’t bite on the first but got ’em with the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/C4vyrYtSwl

Toppin buzzer-beating 3 and a foul with 0.9 seconds left and the Knicks are now up 59-50 at the half – you decide if that’s winning or losing. – 8:06 PM

There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM

At halftime, the Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50. Rui Hachimura has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. New York’s Obi Toppin has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. – 8:08 PM

Obi eating once again.Topping scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.He also knocked down 3 of the 4 three-pointers he attempted.Knicks up 59-50 at the break – 8:08 PM

It’s 59-50 Knicks at the half. The Wizards led 10-0, but go into halftime down 9. Rui Hachimura and Obi Toppin lead all scorers with 18 apiece. – 8:08 PM

