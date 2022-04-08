Knicks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (35-45) play against the Washington Wizards (45-45) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
New York Knicks 59, Washington Wizards 50 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 59-50 Knicks at the half. The Wizards led 10-0, but go into halftime down 9. Rui Hachimura and Obi Toppin lead all scorers with 18 apiece. – 8:08 PM
It’s 59-50 Knicks at the half. The Wizards led 10-0, but go into halftime down 9. Rui Hachimura and Obi Toppin lead all scorers with 18 apiece. – 8:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi eating once again.
Topping scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.
He also knocked down 3 of the 4 three-pointers he attempted.
Knicks up 59-50 at the break – 8:08 PM
Obi eating once again.
Topping scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.
He also knocked down 3 of the 4 three-pointers he attempted.
Knicks up 59-50 at the break – 8:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50. Rui Hachimura has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. New York’s Obi Toppin has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. – 8:08 PM
At halftime, the Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50. Rui Hachimura has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. New York’s Obi Toppin has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. – 8:08 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 50
#NewYorkForever 59
Halftime
Hachimura leads the wizards with 18
Toppin leads the Knicks with 18 – 8:07 PM
#DCAboveAll 50
#NewYorkForever 59
Halftime
Hachimura leads the wizards with 18
Toppin leads the Knicks with 18 – 8:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM
There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Toppin buzzer-beating 3 and a foul with 0.9 seconds left and the Knicks are now up 59-50 at the half – you decide if that’s winning or losing. – 8:06 PM
Toppin buzzer-beating 3 and a foul with 0.9 seconds left and the Knicks are now up 59-50 at the half – you decide if that’s winning or losing. – 8:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Didn’t bite on the first but got ’em with the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/C4vyrYtSwl – 8:05 PM
Didn’t bite on the first but got ’em with the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/C4vyrYtSwl – 8:05 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Barrett walks off to the locker room, gingerly, after taking spill on his nice pass to Jericho Sims with 1:43 left. Having good outing. – 8:03 PM
Barrett walks off to the locker room, gingerly, after taking spill on his nice pass to Jericho Sims with 1:43 left. Having good outing. – 8:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
As the Knicks are coming back against the Wizards:
Draft lottery position doesn’t matter sometimes. But sometimes it does. In 2009, the New York Knicks had the eighth-worst record. The Golden State Warriors had the seventh-worst.
That was the difference in three championships. – 8:02 PM
As the Knicks are coming back against the Wizards:
Draft lottery position doesn’t matter sometimes. But sometimes it does. In 2009, the New York Knicks had the eighth-worst record. The Golden State Warriors had the seventh-worst.
That was the difference in three championships. – 8:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM
ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is off to a great start against the Knicks: 12 pts, 5-7 FG, 2 reb and a blk in 12:30. Excellent sequence here: pic.twitter.com/rToNMDRjuw – 7:50 PM
Rui Hachimura is off to a great start against the Knicks: 12 pts, 5-7 FG, 2 reb and a blk in 12:30. Excellent sequence here: pic.twitter.com/rToNMDRjuw – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Vernon Carey Jr. entering his second Wizards game now recovered from a calf strain – 7:49 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. entering his second Wizards game now recovered from a calf strain – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thank you #DCFamily for your continued support throughout the season and for always rocking out @CapitalOneArena! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY6Ch16pmZ – 7:49 PM
Thank you #DCFamily for your continued support throughout the season and for always rocking out @CapitalOneArena! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY6Ch16pmZ – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Off to a strong start! 💪
FG: 13-21 (61.9%)
3P: 3-6 (50.0%)
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM
Off to a strong start! 💪
FG: 13-21 (61.9%)
3P: 3-6 (50.0%)
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura with a nice hesitation layup finish on one end and then hustles back to his Obi Toppin assignment on the defensive end to block him at the rim – 7:40 PM
Rui Hachimura with a nice hesitation layup finish on one end and then hustles back to his Obi Toppin assignment on the defensive end to block him at the rim – 7:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the baby Wiz lead the Knicks 31-23
Hachimura: 7p
Avdija: 6p
Isaiah Todd, Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have all gotten a little time for the first time in a while. – 7:37 PM
After one, the baby Wiz lead the Knicks 31-23
Hachimura: 7p
Avdija: 6p
Isaiah Todd, Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have all gotten a little time for the first time in a while. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23 at the start of the second quarter of the @Fred Katz Bowl. Rui Hachimura has a team-high seven points for Washington, with Deni Avdija adding six points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23 at the start of the second quarter of the @Fred Katz Bowl. Rui Hachimura has a team-high seven points for Washington, with Deni Avdija adding six points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 31
#NewYorkForever 23
End of Q1
Hachimura 7 | Barrett 9
Avdija 6 Toppin 7 – 7:35 PM
#DCAboveAll 31
#NewYorkForever 23
End of Q1
Hachimura 7 | Barrett 9
Avdija 6 Toppin 7 – 7:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Obi gets it to fall from the corner 🌧 pic.twitter.com/uBfz2i8kob – 7:33 PM
Obi gets it to fall from the corner 🌧 pic.twitter.com/uBfz2i8kob – 7:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving: Knicks had ‘good chance’ at signing Kevin Durant and me in 2019 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/kyr… – 7:31 PM
Kyrie Irving: Knicks had ‘good chance’ at signing Kevin Durant and me in 2019 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/kyr… – 7:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starts on defense 🚫➡️🪣
Jericho x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/J0shF5ulVQ – 7:28 PM
Starts on defense 🚫➡️🪣
Jericho x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/J0shF5ulVQ – 7:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a stroll down the lane.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/M7hP44BCas – 7:27 PM
Taking a stroll down the lane.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/M7hP44BCas – 7:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards with a big and unique lineup
Tomas Satoransky
Deni Avdija
Isaiah Todd
Anthony Gill
Daniel Gafford – 7:23 PM
Wizards with a big and unique lineup
Tomas Satoransky
Deni Avdija
Isaiah Todd
Anthony Gill
Daniel Gafford – 7:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM
Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sato puts the first points on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ZSmfaGSmqy – 7:19 PM
Sato puts the first points on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ZSmfaGSmqy – 7:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With his 3-pointer early in the first quarter, Rui Hachimura is back to shooting above 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s 52-for-115 (45.2 percent). – 7:16 PM
With his 3-pointer early in the first quarter, Rui Hachimura is back to shooting above 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s 52-for-115 (45.2 percent). – 7:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 10-0 Washington and Thibodeau is calling timeout and time is just an ethereal loop. – 7:14 PM
It’s 10-0 Washington and Thibodeau is calling timeout and time is just an ethereal loop. – 7:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards up 10-0 on the Knicks to start the game will not make the tanking fans happy – 7:14 PM
Wizards up 10-0 on the Knicks to start the game will not make the tanking fans happy – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
To the end, One constant in Knicks’ lost season: Barrett newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:12 PM
To the end, One constant in Knicks’ lost season: Barrett newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes out and thanks all the fans for their support. He’s sitting out tonight for rest. – 7:04 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes out and thanks all the fans for their support. He’s sitting out tonight for rest. – 7:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Last home game of the season for the Washington Wizards.
#Dcaboveall | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Q4G5gCZejQ – 7:01 PM
Last home game of the season for the Washington Wizards.
#Dcaboveall | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Q4G5gCZejQ – 7:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
For Fan Appreciation Night, G-Wiz went to the stands to give away an autographed Bradley Beal jersey
A Knicks fan got it … – 7:00 PM
For Fan Appreciation Night, G-Wiz went to the stands to give away an autographed Bradley Beal jersey
A Knicks fan got it … – 7:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the last regular season episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ discuss the new contracts for Duane Washington Jr and Terry Taylor, plus Rick Carlisle’s commitment to being head coach.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/6tQJdkbfVc – 6:39 PM
On the last regular season episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ discuss the new contracts for Duane Washington Jr and Terry Taylor, plus Rick Carlisle’s commitment to being head coach.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/6tQJdkbfVc – 6:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Porzingis and KCP out:
Satoranksy, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura, Gafford
It’s the young guys’ turn. – 6:30 PM
Wizards starters with Porzingis and KCP out:
Satoranksy, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura, Gafford
It’s the young guys’ turn. – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Monochromatic or a pop of color? Which style do you go with?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rjPaA3kHhg – 6:10 PM
Monochromatic or a pop of color? Which style do you go with?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rjPaA3kHhg – 6:10 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going through his usual pre-game warmup routine (closer to tip time than usual) with assistant coach Mike Miller despite resting tonight vs. Knicks – 6:09 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going through his usual pre-game warmup routine (closer to tip time than usual) with assistant coach Mike Miller despite resting tonight vs. Knicks – 6:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are resting VanVleet again tonight. Anunoby remains out but plan is for him to play Sunday in New York. Achiuwa is still questionable. Watanabe is back. The other regulars are active. – 5:47 PM
Raptors are resting VanVleet again tonight. Anunoby remains out but plan is for him to play Sunday in New York. Achiuwa is still questionable. Watanabe is back. The other regulars are active. – 5:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on if his former player Nikola Jokic solidified his MVP case with his NBA record last night: “As far as I’m concerned, he did that long before last night.” – 5:31 PM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on if his former player Nikola Jokic solidified his MVP case with his NBA record last night: “As far as I’m concerned, he did that long before last night.” – 5:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our @MSE staff had a busy day getting @CapitalOneArena ready for Fan Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/o158iKZ0zl – 5:21 PM
Our @MSE staff had a busy day getting @CapitalOneArena ready for Fan Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/o158iKZ0zl – 5:21 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Packers would love to find a true WR1 with one of their two 1st-rd picks (22 and 28) — and finally draft a WR in the 1st-rd during the Aaron Rodgers era.
Keep an eye on Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson — all terrific players with immense skill sets. – 3:45 PM
#Packers would love to find a true WR1 with one of their two 1st-rd picks (22 and 28) — and finally draft a WR in the 1st-rd during the Aaron Rodgers era.
Keep an eye on Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson — all terrific players with immense skill sets. – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot against New York 🔥
Our 62.3 true shooting percentage against the Knicks is our third-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/kireyExd71 – 2:20 PM
Looking to stay hot against New York 🔥
Our 62.3 true shooting percentage against the Knicks is our third-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/kireyExd71 – 2:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
No Kristaps Porzingis or Kentavious Caldwell Pope or Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards against the Knicks tonight.
It’s a big game for potential ping pong balls and the Wizards are acting accordingly. – 1:52 PM
No Kristaps Porzingis or Kentavious Caldwell Pope or Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards against the Knicks tonight.
It’s a big game for potential ping pong balls and the Wizards are acting accordingly. – 1:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🚨 40% off of 2021-22 City Edition Gear🚨
Tonight is the last time we are wearing our City Edition Uniforms!
As part of Fan Appreciation we wanted to give our #DCFamily a chance to pick up these awesome threads!
Head to @TeamShopAtCOA and find your new favorite item 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3OoqfnOBMc – 1:40 PM
🚨 40% off of 2021-22 City Edition Gear🚨
Tonight is the last time we are wearing our City Edition Uniforms!
As part of Fan Appreciation we wanted to give our #DCFamily a chance to pick up these awesome threads!
Head to @TeamShopAtCOA and find your new favorite item 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3OoqfnOBMc – 1:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I had too many Knicks thoughts left over from the season, so I wrote them all down before it ended.
Story on…
• Toppin’s passing
• A 10-day-old pass
• Quickley’s point guardiness
• RJ vs. switches
And more…
Link ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/C0Cgn7eoSe pic.twitter.com/ihd7iiDD62 – 1:19 PM
I had too many Knicks thoughts left over from the season, so I wrote them all down before it ended.
Story on…
• Toppin’s passing
• A 10-day-old pass
• Quickley’s point guardiness
• RJ vs. switches
And more…
Link ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/C0Cgn7eoSe pic.twitter.com/ihd7iiDD62 – 1:19 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.