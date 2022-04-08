Lakers sign Wenyen Gabriel to standard NBA deal

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers sign Wenyen Gabriel to standard NBA deal
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-sign…3:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce they’ve signed Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract: pic.twitter.com/6S259Y1Dk03:34 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed two-way forward Wenyen Gabriel to a new standard NBA deal, team says. – 3:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers news release: LAL have signed Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract.
Gabriel originally signed a two-way contract with LAL on March 1, 2022 and has appeared in 17 games (four starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. – 3:32 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Lakers have converted Wenyen Gabriel to a standard contract, team says. – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers have signed two-way forward Wenyen Gabriel to a new standard NBA deal. – 3:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have officially waived Trevor Ariza, opening a roster spot. Curious if Wenyen Gabriel gets a longer look — he’s currently on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/CXBGFF6nPY5:02 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Lakers also intend to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gabriel has had stints with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans this season, showing flashes of athleticism and versatility at 6-foot-9. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 28, 2022

