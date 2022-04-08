Lance Stephenson on returning to Pacers next season: Let's make it happen

James Boyd: I also asked Lance Stephenson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after these last two games, about the possibility of returning to the #Pacers next season: “I definitely want to be here, so I’m ready. Let’s make it happen.” pic.twitter.com/JbgS6Qzold
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I also asked Lance Stephenson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after these last two games, about the possibility of returning to the #Pacers next season:
“I definitely want to be here, so I’m ready. Let’s make it happen.” pic.twitter.com/JbgS6Qzold – 1:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yesterday, Lance Stephenson autographed a LeBron James Miami Heat jersey at his meet and greet, so of course I asked him about it:
“I guess (the fan) was making a joke out of it, but I played with LeBron so we ain’t got beef no more.” 😂😂 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/5cK26RqiGC – 1:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
If that was Lance Stephenson’s last #Pacers home game, he gave the fans a lot to remember indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Nothing is certain, but if that was Lance Stephenson’s curtain call w/ #Pacers fans, he went out only the way he could — giving everything.
“(Our bond) make me really wanna cry b/c it shows how much they love how I play and what I bring to the table.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson on his bond w/ #Pacers fans:
“It make me really wanna cry b/c it shows how much they love how I play and what I bring to the table.”
Stephenson autographed and gave away a bunch of gear, including his game-worn jersey, after Indiana’s last home game.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/QrOUuvIxiD – 1:34 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson signed and gave away his jersey in true Lance Stephenson fashion. 😂😂😂 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/azu2bOCa2w – 9:42 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson, out of things to sign for the crowd, removes his own jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/NuTzCdJ4Y3 – 9:40 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson is now throwing his sneakers into the crowd: pic.twitter.com/wVjQzoI6zb – 9:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson is tossing sneakers on #Pacers fan appreciation night. 😂😂 Man of the people! pic.twitter.com/JyKPLVGdkm – 9:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sixers are raining 3s and now lead 71-53 over the #Pacers. Lance Stephenson is cooking, though. He has a team-high 10 points. – 8:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson thought he got an and-one, started shimming, but he actually hit Joel Embiid in the face on a drive and gets called for an offensive foul. #Pacers trail 54-46. – 7:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lance Stephenson smacking Embiid in the head with his off-arm and then posing after the made layup like he had gotten the and-one call feels appropriate – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid was hit in the face on Lance Stephenson’s layup attempt. The Pacers reserve guard was called for an offensive foul. The officials reviewed the play and didn’t give him a flagrant foul for hit Embiid. – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson scores a layup, gets an and-one and dishes an assist to Duane Washington Jr. for 3. #Pacers – 7:49 PM
Michael Scotto: Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers as a free agent this offseason, a league source close to Stephenson told HoopsHype. Whether Indiana goes into a full rebuild or retool, Lance believes he fits into either scenario. Ultimately, he wants to spend the rest of his career in Indiana, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022
Tony East: Pacers have officially signed Lance Stephenson to a deal for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 3, 2022
Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson has signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. He previously was on two 10-day hardship contracts, then two standard 10-days. This is his third stint with the franchise. This is a rest-of-season contract, not a multi-year deal. So he’ll finish the season with the Pacers, then be a free agent. The Pacers had a roster spot available after waiving Kelan Martin on Jan. 6. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 3, 2022
