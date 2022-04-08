LeBron James done for the season

Shams Charania: Lakers say LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season for continued healing of his ankle sprain and expected full recovery.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James defied all precedent this year by chasing an NBA scoring title. But that often failed to translate to team success, and the 37-year-old struggled to stay healthy at the end of the season when it mattered.
LeBron James defied all precedent this year by chasing an NBA scoring title. But that often failed to translate to team success, and the 37-year-old struggled to stay healthy at the end of the season when it mattered.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
We won’t get to see LeBron James play again this season. pic.twitter.com/WzRuFsmauU – 1:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yesterday, Lance Stephenson autographed a LeBron James Miami Heat jersey at his meet and greet, so of course I asked him about it:
Yesterday, Lance Stephenson autographed a LeBron James Miami Heat jersey at his meet and greet, so of course I asked him about it:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James’ season will end with him missing seven of the Lakers final eight games with a sprained left ankle es.pn/3uiYxdv – 1:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers: LeBron James to miss the rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/lak… – 1:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss THT’s 40 piece vs. GSW, LeBron vs. Kobe with injuries, and how the front office is crafting a narrative to explain this season that actually looks WORSE for them. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss THT’s 40 piece vs. GSW, LeBron vs. Kobe with injuries, and how the front office is crafting a narrative to explain this season that actually looks WORSE for them. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Singer @msinger
LeBron will miss Sunday’s season finale in Denver, Lakers announce. – 1:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
No surprise but Lakers announce LeBron James will miss the final two games due to his Injured ankle – 1:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Not a total surprise here. LeBron James is done for the season. pic.twitter.com/bvq5JgtytC – 1:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers announce LeBron James will miss final two games of the season
Lakers announce LeBron James will miss final two games of the season
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James will not win the scoring title. His season is over. (He needed 58 appearances to qualify for the scoring crown.) – 1:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said: LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. – 1:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The official declaration from the Lakers that LeBron James (left ankle) will miss the final two games of the regular season and surrender any chase of the scoring title.
The official declaration from the Lakers that LeBron James (left ankle) will miss the final two games of the regular season and surrender any chase of the scoring title.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lakers rule out LeBron James for the last two games #NBA
Lakers rule out LeBron James for the last two games #NBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player in their 19th season or later:
30.3 — LeBron
17.6 — Kobe
14.6 — Kareem
Most PPG by a player in their 19th season or later:
30.3 — LeBron
17.6 — Kobe
14.6 — Kareem
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will sit tonight against OKC and in Sunday’s finale in Denver. He finishes the season averaging 30.3 points in 56 games – failing to qualify for the scoring title by playing the requisite 58 games. pic.twitter.com/dpPbruZ2ia – 1:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/hcnadvQZlf – 1:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers formally rule out LeBron James for their last two regular season games because of his sprained left ankle. – 1:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James done for the rest of the season, per Lakers. pic.twitter.com/7jxxZjAXNX – 1:01 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Lakers announce LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season with his ankle injury, officially ending his quest for a scoring title at age 37. – 1:01 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers say LeBron will miss the final two games of the season. pic.twitter.com/2MUtkgdlHt – 1:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season for continued healing of his ankle sprain and expected full recovery. – 1:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New episode of #TheShop w LeBron & Maverick Carter going live on YouTube in 5 minutes, and @AshNicoleMoss and I are running the YouTube Live Chat. Pull up and stream the episode with us!
New episode of #TheShop w LeBron & Maverick Carter going live on YouTube in 5 minutes, and @AshNicoleMoss and I are running the YouTube Live Chat. Pull up and stream the episode with us!
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Top prospect Amari Bailey is changing perceptions on his way to UCLA and the #NBA. Top ranked guard talks about handling social media fame, his relationship with LeBron & Bronny, how his single mother influenced his game & more. @nikehoopsummit @andscape
Top prospect Amari Bailey is changing perceptions on his way to UCLA and the #NBA. Top ranked guard talks about handling social media fame, his relationship with LeBron & Bronny, how his single mother influenced his game & more. @nikehoopsummit @andscape
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Since Dec.1 Siakam leads NBA in minutes & avg 23.7/8.8r/5.6a on TS% of 56.7, all ⬆️ than pre-bubble, all-NBA year, and this without Gasol, Ibaka or Lowry. Only Luka, Jokic, LeBron & Giannis hitting those numbers in 21-22. Raps have gone 37-19 & jumped from 12th in East to 5th /2 – 11:04 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron, AD and Russ haven’t been ruled out vs OKC tonight because it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day.
LeBron, AD and Russ haven’t been ruled out vs OKC tonight because it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 49 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the second time Edwards has recorded at least 45p/5r/5a in a game.
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 49 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the second time Edwards has recorded at least 45p/5r/5a in a game.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“I average 40 points a night without LeBron, AD and Russ. Do the math, Pelinka.” – Talen Horton-Tucker, postgame… I hope. AK – 12:57 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Warriors 128, Lakers 112
The Lakers drop to 31-49 sans LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points. Malik Monk had 24 points. The young guys played with spirit and energy tonight. Two games left.
Final: Warriors 128, Lakers 112
The Lakers drop to 31-49 sans LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points. Malik Monk had 24 points. The young guys played with spirit and energy tonight. Two games left.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole told me he wanted another chance to try and dunk on LeBron, but I guess anybody in a Lakers jersey would do. I know he wishes he threw this one down too. – 12:22 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After one, Warriors trail the (LeBron, AD, and Russ-less) Lakers 32-27. Golden State has committed six turnovers for 10 LA points, and are 2-2 from the free throw line compared to LA’s 10-11. – 10:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 27
The Lakers — playing without LeBron, Russ, AD and Melo — had an impressive showing in the first quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker leads them with 11 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points. LA’s effort, especially defensively, has been noticeable. – 10:35 PM
The Lakers — playing without LeBron, Russ, AD and Melo — had an impressive showing in the first quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker leads them with 11 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points. LA’s effort, especially defensively, has been noticeable. – 10:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo missing tonight’s game: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
49 PTS (career high)
6 REB
8 AST
6 3P
Anthony Edwards tonight:
49 PTS (career high)
6 REB
8 AST
6 3P
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James and Draymond Green exchange a hug and a few words pic.twitter.com/XJGobeLC0a – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points before turning 21:
1.LeBron James
2.Kevin Durant
3.Carmelo Anthony
Most points before turning 21:
1.LeBron James
2.Kevin Durant
3.Carmelo Anthony
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So the Warriors are trailing Los Angeles 10-4 early. Very sloppy start for them. Keep in mind, LeBron and AD aren’t playing tonight. – 10:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After LeBron James listed Steph Curry as a player he wants to play with someday, the Golden State Warriors guard responded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/ste… – 10:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I will be extremely disappointed if, even with LeBron/AD/Russ/Melo out and the Lakers out of the play-in, Frank Vogel declines to treat his starting lineup like a government secret that can’t be revealed until the last moment possible. AK – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel said LeBron James wouldn’t be playing tonight even if the Lakers hadn’t been eliminated because his ankle is still bothering him. – 8:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) joins LeBron, AD and Russ as being out tonight in Golden State. – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Trezz broke out the “Area 72” Nike LeBron X at Home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/i8eaijmMca – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr when asked for his thoughts on LeBron James saying he’d love to play with Steph Curry:
Steve Kerr when asked for his thoughts on LeBron James saying he’d love to play with Steph Curry:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 8:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Coming tomorrow on the Crossover: The excellent @Logan Murdock on his Kevin Durant story, the state of the Warriors and, well, Steph-LeBron? pic.twitter.com/CBuG8KncsQ – 7:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James as a Dallas Maverick? Why the unimaginable is now conceivable, thanks to Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:02 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Was wondering why Tatum is so high in O-LEBRON given his relative lack of efficiency vs other high end stars (0.9% rel TS%) and good but not great playmaking (31st in our Playmaking Talent) and I was able to find an answer by looking at how defenses guard him in the P&R. pic.twitter.com/SYvRDcospt – 5:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron (perhaps?) still chasing a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the Laker roster, and the Blame Game starting up. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron (perhaps?) still chasing a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the Laker roster, and the Blame Game starting up. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, no LeBron, AD or Russ tonight. (But on the plus side, yet another new starting lineup to entertain us!!!) AK – 3:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
MarJon Beauchamp is a likely first-round pick you don’t know — but LeBron does: Inside his journey to NBA Draft @The Athletic theathletic.com/3233670/2022/0… – 2:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both out tonight, per the Lakers. – 2:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM
