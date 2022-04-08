Max Strus on his future with Heat: 'I'd love to be here'

Michael Scotto: Have you thought of your future with Miami long term? Max Strus: I try to take it year by year. I’d love to be here. I think it’s been great for my career, and I think I’m a good fit for the Heat and what we do here. I try not to get too caught up in that because you never know what’s going to happen. Whatever happens, I’m going to be ready for it and keep playing how I’ve played. Hopefully, everything works out.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Miami Heat guard Max Strus had an improbable NBA journey. He played D-II before transferring to DePaul, went undrafted & tore his ACL. Now, Miami is 13-2 when he starts. More on a life changing convo, Jimmy Butler, Joe Harris comparisons & his future.
👉🏼 https://t.co/b35rCyaXF1 pic.twitter.com/cALOhOhP76 – 12:15 PM
Miami Heat guard Max Strus had an improbable NBA journey. He played D-II before transferring to DePaul, went undrafted & tore his ACL. Now, Miami is 13-2 when he starts. More on a life changing convo, Jimmy Butler, Joe Harris comparisons & his future.
👉🏼 https://t.co/b35rCyaXF1 pic.twitter.com/cALOhOhP76 – 12:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus shooting 41% from three on 6.5 attempts a game this year isn’t being talked about enough IMO
That’s wild for being his first year in an NBA rotation – 10:44 AM
Max Strus shooting 41% from three on 6.5 attempts a game this year isn’t being talked about enough IMO
That’s wild for being his first year in an NBA rotation – 10:44 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a game
The only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:
Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)
Anfernee Simons
Lonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)
Desmond Bane
Max Strus
“Chucker” – 8:54 PM
Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a game
The only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:
Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)
Anfernee Simons
Lonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)
Desmond Bane
Max Strus
“Chucker” – 8:54 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Max Strus Is like that though! 😤
@DePaulHoops #miamiheat pic.twitter.com/NSGicumG3P – 10:15 PM
Max Strus Is like that though! 😤
@DePaulHoops #miamiheat pic.twitter.com/NSGicumG3P – 10:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
6 threes for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson tonight in the first half
This is the ideal scenario for this team
Not revolving every action through the shooters, but them being beneficiaries of good offense – 8:28 PM
6 threes for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson tonight in the first half
This is the ideal scenario for this team
Not revolving every action through the shooters, but them being beneficiaries of good offense – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus putting defenders on their butt with ball fakes now. – 7:53 PM
Max Strus putting defenders on their butt with ball fakes now. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:17 PM
From earlier — Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry given the night off for rest, Gabe Vincent moves back into Heat starting lineup.
Rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 7:00 PM
With Kyle Lowry given the night off for rest, Gabe Vincent moves back into Heat starting lineup.
Rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: When you transferred from DII’s Lewis University to DePaul, did you see yourself as a guy that could make it to the NBA? Max Strus: No, I never thought I’d be in the NBA. That was never really a thought of mine. You can even ask my college coach on my visit. I sat down with him, and when they asked me where I wanted my basketball career to go, I said, “I can see myself going to play overseas and trying to make a living off playing basketball.” Going from D-II and where I was at that point, I thought it was going to be Europe or overseas. But then, during my first couple of days on campus at DePaul, after the first couple of practices, coach Dave Leitao called me into his office. He said, “You need to change your goals here. You can play in the NBA. You’ve got what it takes.” That’s what changed my mindset and what drove me to want to get where I am today. -via HoopsHype / April 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.