Max Strus on his future with Heat: 'I'd love to be here'

With Kyle Lowry given the night off for rest, Gabe Vincent moves back into Heat starting lineup.Rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 7:00 PM

6 threes for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson tonight in the first halfThis is the ideal scenario for this teamNot revolving every action through the shooters, but them being beneficiaries of good offense – 8:28 PM

Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a gameThe only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)Anfernee SimonsLonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)Desmond BaneMax Strus“Chucker” – 8:54 PM

Max Strus shooting 41% from three on 6.5 attempts a game this year isn’t being talked about enough IMOThat’s wild for being his first year in an NBA rotation – 10:44 AM

Miami Heat guard Max Strus had an improbable NBA journey. He played D-II before transferring to DePaul, went undrafted & tore his ACL. Now, Miami is 13-2 when he starts. More on a life changing convo, Jimmy Butler, Joe Harris comparisons & his future.👉🏼 https://t.co/b35rCyaXF1

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.