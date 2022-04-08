Nikola Jokic first ever with 2K points, 1K rebounds and 500 assists in a season

Nikola Jokic made history on the night his Denver Nuggets clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals Thursday evening. “Dude is really great at basketball,” teammate Bones Hyland said.
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2K/1K/500 in a single season as the Nuggets clinched their playoffs ticket with a win over the Grizzlies!
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2K/1K/500 in a single season as the Nuggets clinched their playoffs ticket with a win over the Grizzlies!
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Nikola Jokic: “He’s the MVP for a reason. He’s nearly impossible to guard.” – 1:36 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on MVP/his status: “To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level. … I’m just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground. … I don’t think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? I’m just trying to win the game.” – 1:30 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Nikola Jokic what he was going to do with the headband/ball:
“I think Felipe’s going to sell it on eBay.” – 1:02 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I asked Nikola Jokic if he takes time to celebrate these accomplishments.
Instead of answering, he said that his brother had a daughter last night and he just wants to get home and see his niece.
“Some things are more important than victories,” Jokic said. – 1:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on 2000/1000/500:
“That’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life. … I just love Nuggets fans.” – 12:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic on the headband:
“It did not look great. I will not let you guys see that again.” – 12:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“I will remember that probably my whole life.”
Jokic, on the fans love for him. – 12:55 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I cannot imagine the Nuggets not resting on Sunday against the Lakers in a truly meaningless game.
If it was me making these decisions, none of Jokic, Gordon, Barton or Morris would play. – 12:26 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke is here. He says that Jokic is a very good player that can score in a variety of ways. Clarke says that the team seemed down and tired from the start of the game – “energy was low”. – 12:12 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones, asked by @Katy Winge about Jokic’s 5 steals, burst out laughing at the absurdity that Jokic ALSO had 5 steals on top of everything else. – 12:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland informed that Jokic also had five steals just busts out laughing.
“For, real?” – 12:01 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane is here. He says the team struggled on both ends and when the opposing team has a player like Jokic they can make you pay. Still, the team will keep the same approach moving forward and stay locked in. – 11:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland on Nikola Jokic: “Dude is really great at basketball.” – 11:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland on Nikola Jokic: “The dude is really great at basketball.” – 11:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone repeated the stat multiple times in the presser today and clearly wanted Joker to get that benchmark tonight. – 11:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says they’ll think about resting Nikola Jokic for the regular-season finale. Said they’ll make a decision on that in the next couple days.
(I’d be surprised if he played). – 11:44 PM
Malone says they’ll think about resting Nikola Jokic for the regular-season finale. Said they’ll make a decision on that in the next couple days.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic’s headband: “I was surprised how good he looked with it.” – 11:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
One of the sweetest Winner’s Lounges of the season. Let’s go!
✅ Headband Jokic, the ultimate Jokic
✅ The exclusive “Jokic club”
✅ Nuggets clinch a playoff spot
✅ Nuggets hit their over
youtube.com/watch?v=WTaeun… – 11:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is truly astounded that Jokic reached those 2000+ point, 1000+ rebound, 500+ assist benchmarks.
“That guy in there REALLY just did that,” Malone said. – 11:41 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨 🚨
Denver has reached the postseason and as a result, Nikola Jokic has earned a $534,484 bonus.
The incentive was considered likely before the season and has no cap implications. – 11:37 PM
Bonus Alert 🚨 🚨
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’d be cool if Joel Embiid wins MVP. Been hunting the 👑 for 3 years & having his best season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than worthy of a 3rd MVP. So many take his brilliance for granted. But the case for Nikola Jokic keeps smacking me in the face like Rick James in the club. – 11:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic mentions how the fans always loved him even when he wasn’t playing – it’s us, y’all. He’s talking about the weirdos who got hyped for his Summer League & screamed for him to get time as a backup. We always loved you, big guy. And you’ve given us everything in return. – 11:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic was met by Tim Connelly in the hallway after the win and was presented with the game ball. – 11:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
35 PTS
16 REB
6 AST
5 STL
16-24 FG
He passes Giannis and Embiid for the most 30p/15r games this season with 10. pic.twitter.com/6M7G8yVqgb – 11:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants all around Ball Arena for Nikola Jokic after the victory over the Grizzlies.
“I really love Nuggets fans”, Jokic said. The meaning of loyalty! #milehighbasketball – 11:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic postgame to @Katy Winge on becoming the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season: “I mean it’s cool.” – 11:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies get mauled by the Nuggets in Denver as Memphis falls to Nikola Jokic and company 122-109 https://t.co/RCkaD5o5sn pic.twitter.com/3HeNOpjePD – 11:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
FINAL: Nuggets 122, Grizzlies 109. Denver’s going to the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Jokic makes history with a 35-16-6 night. Gordon (22) Barton (16), Hyland (16) and Morris (10) also in double figures. Bane leads the Nuggets with 14 points. – 11:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another MVP-caliber night for Nikola Jokic
35 points
16 rebounds
6 assists
5 steals
1 blovk
16/24 FG
+37
35 minutes
First player in NBA history to have 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds and 500+ assists.
Insane Joker! #MileHighBasketball – 11:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA HISTORY.
1st player EVER to get 2000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.
We are witnessing history.
He’s 1-of-1 folks. pic.twitter.com/oSutVeTBzG – 11:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Nikola Jokic’s historic bucket which makes him the first
2000 points
1000 rebounds
500 assists
player in NBA history…
…in the most Jokic of ways. pic.twitter.com/J2uHpgIKx4 – 11:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic just secured the Nuggets playoff berth with a 35-point, 16-rebound, 6-assist, 5-steal, 1-block performance over Memphis and he became the first player in NBA history to accumualte 2000+ points, 1000+ rebounds, and 500+ assists in a single season.
That is the MVP. – 11:23 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Nikola Jokic makes history w/5:21 left w/his bucket over a double team and the MVP chants breakout at Ball Arena. – 11:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic finishes one inside, becoming the first player in NBA history with 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds and 500+ assists in a season.
“MVP” chants break out at Ball Arena. – 11:20 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Nikola Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. That’s not analytics, folks. That’s a reigning MVP who looks determined to defend his crown during this dominant final stretch of the season. – 11:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is the only player in NBA history to put up 2000+ points, 1000+ rebounds and 500+ assists in a single season. – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with
2,000 points
1,000 rebounds
500 assists
in a single season. pic.twitter.com/j4DBLwFylF – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. pic.twitter.com/PJ2bi8Cw8e – 11:19 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench wants to see the record so bad they’re throwing the quarter to try to get Joker back in. – 11:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is back in the game.
2000+ point, 1000+ rebound, 500+ assist season is back on the table.
Alsi Denver’s lead is evaporating like it is 140 degrees in here. – 11:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets couldn’t get Jokic 2 points. He’s done one bucket short of round-and-visually-appealing 2000 / 1000 / 500. I assume he’ll play against the Lakers anyway but it’s hilarious to me. – 11:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Looks like Nikola Jokic is subbing out two points away from the NBA’s first 2,000 point, 1,000 rebound, 500 assist season ever. – 11:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I love that Denver absolutely cannot scheme to get Jokic a shot. They have no idea how to do that. Memphis said “we’ll make it hard” and Denver was like “oh noooooo.” Most stressful massive fourth quarter lead in a while, and I assume Jokic is done. – 11:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is 2 points from being the first player in NBA histroy with 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 500 assists or more in a single season and he is in the game up 26 and he is dishing out assists in stead of shooting.
This is the true Jokic experience. – 11:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets lead 105-78 after 3. Jokic has 29-13-6, which leaves him two points shy of the first 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound, 500-assist season in NBA history. H/T: @Ryan Blackburn – 11:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is trying hard not to set this record. It’s soooo Jokic to not want his name to be the first one in the record books. – 10:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland dropped that pass to Jokic for the dunk, took off running to high five courtside fans — including Russ and Ciara — and then accidently knowcked a clipboard out of an assistant coach of the Grizzlies’ hands.
The man is all energy, all the time. – 10:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland whips the ball behind his back to himself on the fastbreak, finds Joker for the jam, then takes off running down the court high-fiving all the courtside fans lol. – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
49 PTS (career high)
6 REB
8 AST
6 3P
Edwards has the same amount of 40 point games this season as Jokic and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/T5nKIK0zPJ – 10:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Why is Jokic eligible for all-NBA at center and forward instead of center and guard? – 10:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa was asked who he’d pick for MVP between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis: “I’d rather not answer that question. I’d pick Pascal Siakam.” – 10:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half vs. Memphis: 17 points (8-11 FG’s, 8-9 from two-point range), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, only one turnover in 18 minutes. Nuggets were a +24 with him on the floor that half. Lead Memphis by 17 at the break. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Grizzlies 70-53:
-AG: holy shit. 20 points on 6/7 FG, defended Dillon Brooks v well
-Joker was bleeding his own blood, then he dropped 17-9-4 on +24 in the first half
-Bones was a +24 in 11 first half minutes. Was very good.
– pic.twitter.com/bT7MByun6B – 10:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets win the second quarter 36-23 to take a 70–53 lead at halftime. Gordon leads the Nuggets with 20 points on 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 5-5 FT. Jokic with 17-9-4 on 8-11 FG. Hyland with 11 off the bench. Kyle Anderson leads Memphis with nine points. – 10:12 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
One fun part of this matchup is watching Adams, the strongest man in the league, have to match Jokic straight up because Jokic is unphased by that 7 foot wall of muscle. Nikola is stronger than he gets credit for. pic.twitter.com/YogxFENFtZ – 10:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Man it’s unreal how Nikola Jokic controls the game. Man is gliding out there – 10:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really encouraging stretch here from the #Nuggets. They’re pushing the pace, playing unselfish basketball and defending on top of it. Denver outrebounding Memphis 19-11 and already with three players (Jokic, AG, Bones) in double-figures. – 9:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bad news for all my headband homies: Jokic has taken it off. pic.twitter.com/8nbA6YdWSJ – 9:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic playing against the Memphis bench is just rough for the Grizzlies. Ya done it to yourselves – don’t split the guy’s noggin open like a ripe pumpkin in the first quarter so he misses time and he won’t take it out on your bench. – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Nuggets just flipped the quarter around FAST. A lot of Jokic and no scoring from the Grizzlies – 9:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic with the leggings and headband looks exactly like how I imagine @Adam Mares rolls into the rec center for a game. – 9:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Headband Jokic makes it look like the big man got a lil sauce lol – 9:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is back in. With a headband. pic.twitter.com/UnnxtLTDmE – 9:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets season is going to come down to how well Jokic can play through head trauma. – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out once again as he gets his head tended to. Boogie is back in and it’s not going well for Denver. – 9:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s sad the Nuggets have one of the best players of this era on their team and the fans in Denver just cheer twice as loud for Russell Wilson and Ciara than they ever have for Nikola Jokic. – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s Jaren Jackson Jr.’s elbow connecting with the side of Nikola Jokic’s head. Jokic was out of the game for two minutes while Nuggets trainers wiped down the blood. Just checked back into the game. pic.twitter.com/aimJxDtTMW – 9:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Nikola Jokic will check back in after the timeout. Desmond Bane’s footwork on his 3-pointers has been so good. One reason why his game is expanding.
10-4 Grizzlies lead. Timeout Nuggets. – 9:18 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First minute of the game and Jokic has been busted open like this is an MMA fight, blood pouring out. Hoping for no concussion. – 9:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nikola Jokic just had a lot of blood coming from his head… yikes. Boogie Cousins is in for the Nuggets. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Boogie is coming in for the bleeding Jokic, who took a shot to the head.
Jokic has not headed back to the locker room. – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game just got stopped 51 seconds into the first quarter. Nikola Jokic got cut on his head and was bleeding pretty bad. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic looks like he took a shot to the head and he’s bleeding. He is getting looked at by the medical staff right now. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Game stops while team trainers tend to Nikola Jokic, whose face/head is bleeding. – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Grizzlies
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins says they have to have good pick-up points against Jokic in this game and be aggressive on the ball so he cannot easily get to his spots. – 7:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Disrespect from Philly fans, national muckrakers, Tony Brothers, and now even AI subtitles. When will this anti-Jokic nonsense end? pic.twitter.com/3igcz9RgNO – 6:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert: “I would vote for Jokic” for MVP. pic.twitter.com/xKQfv0EDen – 5:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Joker is about to become the lone player in nba history to average 27P, 13R and 7 assists. No, Wilt did not do it the year he led the league (7.8) in assists. Dippy’s scoring average had dipped to 24.1. Rebound average was 24.2… – 5:08 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Don’t think I’ve seen this play before. AI cut for Jokic and the side 5-4 PnR.
That Jokic-Aaron Gordon 5-4 PnR has been so deadly this year. Usually NOT a side PnR. Nuggets probably have a handful of unique setups for it in their back pocket for the postseason. pic.twitter.com/SrxxRg0DaY – 4:56 PM
Don’t think I’ve seen this play before. AI cut for Jokic and the side 5-4 PnR.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Doing some Most Improved work…
Here are the 11 players who’ve seen a jump of at least 5 P+R+A per 36 minutes from last season, along with their true shooting % from each of the last 2 seasons.
Jokic as a Most Improved candidate wasn’t something I was thinking about. pic.twitter.com/o6Z3Nqtdo9 – 12:58 PM
Doing some Most Improved work…
Here are the 11 players who’ve seen a jump of at least 5 P+R+A per 36 minutes from last season, along with their true shooting % from each of the last 2 seasons.
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
In case you haven’t read enough breakdowns of this year’s MVP race, here’s another one.
For @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, wrote about why Giannis, Embiid and Jokic each deserve the award, and then (begrudgingly) chose one:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/gi… – 12:05 PM
In case you haven’t read enough breakdowns of this year’s MVP race, here’s another one.
For @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports, wrote about why Giannis, Embiid and Jokic each deserve the award, and then (begrudgingly) chose one:
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP candidates total games leading their team in PTS, REB, and AST:
39 – Jokic
32 – Luka
15 – Giannis
11 – Embiid
4 – Tatum
4 – Morant
1 – Booker pic.twitter.com/VdDMBHvuN1 – 12:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.9
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.8
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
5. Luka Doncic: 14.8
6. Trae Young: 14.7
7. Devin Booker: 14.1
8. Kevin Durant: 13.7
9. Ja Morant: 13.7
10. Karl-Anthony Towns: 13.4
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/71gJk4tQec – 9:54 AM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young has been soaring in Estimated Wins, clearly gaining on the second tier as he leaves the third tier behind. (Jokic is on his own tier 🤣) pic.twitter.com/U2VjQZNhFL – 9:52 AM
More on this storyline
Basketball-Reference: Jokic is the first player ever to total 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season. For comparison: Chamberlain missed this by 8 points in 1967 O. Robertson missed this by 15 rebounds in 1961 Abdul-Jabbar missed this by 87 assists in 1975 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/1r7rpzOttI -via Twitter @bball_ref / April 8, 2022
After having to retreat to the bench twice to stop the bleeding, Jokic donned a red headband for the remainder of the game as he helped the Nuggets (48-33) overcome a shaky start to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Grizzlies. “The MVP isn’t even a competition,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone declared afterward. “There’s other great players. I’m not saying they’re not great players. But what Nikola Jokic has done this year — with this team, everything we’ve had to go through — is just incredible. “He was good last year, and he’s even better this year.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2022
Malone said he was concerned after seeing Jokic bloodied in such a pivotal game for Denver. “My first thought was Steve Nash in that playoff series and they couldn’t stop the bleeding,” Malone said. “And I’m saying, ‘Of all games, Nikola gets a very nonmalicious elbow, an inadvertent elbow to the head, and he’s bleeding.’ “I’m saying, ‘Not tonight.'” Malone said he implored his trainers to do whatever they could to staunch the flow of blood. “Like, get a staple gun out here,” Malone said. “And it finally stopped, and Nikola put on another MVP performance.” -via ESPN / April 8, 2022
