Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 8, 2022

By |

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (55-25) at FedExForum

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,772,054 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,132,444 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday April 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

