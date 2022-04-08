Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (55-25) at FedExForum
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,772,054 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,132,444 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday April 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
@Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2K/1K/500 in a single season as the Nuggets clinched their playoffs ticket with a win over the Grizzlies!
NBA recap, results and standings 👇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:18 AM