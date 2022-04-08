Suns vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (63-17) play against the Utah Jazz (32-32) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Phoenix Suns 70, Utah Jazz 80 (Q3 02:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Okay, bringing back Carlos Boozer was worth it for two things:
A) him telling the Prince story
B) Jazz PA announcer Dan Roberts saying Carlos Boooooooozer again like it’s 2006 – 11:10 PM
Okay, bringing back Carlos Boozer was worth it for two things:
A) him telling the Prince story
B) Jazz PA announcer Dan Roberts saying Carlos Boooooooozer again like it’s 2006 – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 19-6 in FTAs, a recurring theme that’s become more glaring in recent weeks. Part of it is having the 1-seed wrapped up, part of it is how many 3s/middies they shoot, part of it is just not getting whistles, but it’s something to keep an eye on – 11:10 PM
Suns down 19-6 in FTAs, a recurring theme that’s become more glaring in recent weeks. Part of it is having the 1-seed wrapped up, part of it is how many 3s/middies they shoot, part of it is just not getting whistles, but it’s something to keep an eye on – 11:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
things that won’t show up on a stat sheet but are awesome so we’re gonna post it anyway: @Danuel House breaking up this 3-on-1 fast break 📈
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zRVDIL6Y15 – 11:05 PM
things that won’t show up on a stat sheet but are awesome so we’re gonna post it anyway: @Danuel House breaking up this 3-on-1 fast break 📈
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zRVDIL6Y15 – 11:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges was under the basket on that DA 3 and came out of the play holding his right hip. He was struggling to run it off like he normally does. Cam Johnson checked in for him and then Bridges got looked at on the bench. He’s still on the bench right now. – 11:02 PM
Mikal Bridges was under the basket on that DA 3 and came out of the play holding his right hip. He was struggling to run it off like he normally does. Cam Johnson checked in for him and then Bridges got looked at on the bench. He’s still on the bench right now. – 11:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Yeah, Booker fumbled the pass, but Danuel House sprinting back on transition D necessitated the pass. – 11:02 PM
Yeah, Booker fumbled the pass, but Danuel House sprinting back on transition D necessitated the pass. – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker loses ball out of bounds.
#Jazz fans go crazy.
#Suns down nine. – 11:02 PM
Booker loses ball out of bounds.
#Jazz fans go crazy.
#Suns down nine. – 11:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. simply runs on a 3-0 Suns fastbreak, forces Chris Paul to throw a bad pass and the Suns don’t score.
Huge impact from a little hustle. – 11:02 PM
Danuel House Jr. simply runs on a 3-0 Suns fastbreak, forces Chris Paul to throw a bad pass and the Suns don’t score.
Huge impact from a little hustle. – 11:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz turning stops into transition these past few possessions. Effort has been much better from the starting 5 thus far in 3Q. 70-58 Utah lead at the 8:46 mark. – 10:53 PM
Jazz turning stops into transition these past few possessions. Effort has been much better from the starting 5 thus far in 3Q. 70-58 Utah lead at the 8:46 mark. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jazz start the 3Q on a 13-4 run to take a 12-point lead, timeout Suns – 10:53 PM
Jazz start the 3Q on a 13-4 run to take a 12-point lead, timeout Suns – 10:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Much better work from the starters this stint! Jazz go on 13-4 run to start the second half, lead 70-58. Biggest thing is that they’re running in transition, on both ends. – 10:53 PM
Much better work from the starters this stint! Jazz go on 13-4 run to start the second half, lead 70-58. Biggest thing is that they’re running in transition, on both ends. – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gobert block of Ayton.
Paul jumper.
Mitchell to the rim.
#Suns down 10. – 10:52 PM
Gobert block of Ayton.
Paul jumper.
Mitchell to the rim.
#Suns down 10. – 10:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are now officially locked into the fifth or sixth seed as Dallas narrowly beats the Portland Trail Blazers – 10:49 PM
The Utah Jazz are now officially locked into the fifth or sixth seed as Dallas narrowly beats the Portland Trail Blazers – 10:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 128, Blazers 78: FINAL. 18 points, 7 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 14 points, 3 assists/steals for @Ben McLemore. 10 points, 6 assists for @Keon Johnson. Portland finishes their 2021-22 road schedule with a 10-31 record. Season wraps Sunday versus Utah at Moda Center. – 10:48 PM
Mavs 128, Blazers 78: FINAL. 18 points, 7 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 14 points, 3 assists/steals for @Ben McLemore. 10 points, 6 assists for @Keon Johnson. Portland finishes their 2021-22 road schedule with a 10-31 record. Season wraps Sunday versus Utah at Moda Center. – 10:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back-and-forth passing action for the @Devin Booker open three. 👌 pic.twitter.com/DlzoXhdQPp – 10:39 PM
Back-and-forth passing action for the @Devin Booker open three. 👌 pic.twitter.com/DlzoXhdQPp – 10:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
House hustles to end the half 🏠
#TakeNote | @Danuel House pic.twitter.com/IPHiG7ADBa – 10:37 PM
House hustles to end the half 🏠
#TakeNote | @Danuel House pic.twitter.com/IPHiG7ADBa – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz 57 #Suns 54 Half.
Biggest lead: #Suns 13 #Jazz 11.
Down 10, #Suns went on 11-0 run to take 52-51 lead with 1:18 left in half.
Jazz ended half on 4-0 burst.
PHX: Booker 24.
UTA: Bogdanovic 11. – 10:37 PM
#Jazz 57 #Suns 54 Half.
Biggest lead: #Suns 13 #Jazz 11.
Down 10, #Suns went on 11-0 run to take 52-51 lead with 1:18 left in half.
Jazz ended half on 4-0 burst.
PHX: Booker 24.
UTA: Bogdanovic 11. – 10:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Suns 54. Danuel House really just changes the game with his energy. Bogey 11p, Don/Hassan 9p, House 7p. Utah winning the bench points 26-4. Devin Booker killing everyone — 24p on 10-16 shooting. – 10:34 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Suns 54. Danuel House really just changes the game with his energy. Bogey 11p, Don/Hassan 9p, House 7p. Utah winning the bench points 26-4. Devin Booker killing everyone — 24p on 10-16 shooting. – 10:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. is +22 in 9:17 in the first half, in case you were wondering how the Jazz have done when he’s off the floor. – 10:34 PM
Danuel House Jr. is +22 in 9:17 in the first half, in case you were wondering how the Jazz have done when he’s off the floor. – 10:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 57-54 at the half.
– Rudy Gobert passed Mark Eaton just now for #2 on Jazz defensive rebounds list of all time
– Jazz starters are a -19 in this game, all other Jazz lineups a +22. – 10:34 PM
Jazz up 57-54 at the half.
– Rudy Gobert passed Mark Eaton just now for #2 on Jazz defensive rebounds list of all time
– Jazz starters are a -19 in this game, all other Jazz lineups a +22. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz finally get a stop on Booker, House runs the floor and gets a layup. Utah leads phoenix 57-54 at halftime – 10:33 PM
The Jazz finally get a stop on Booker, House runs the floor and gets a layup. Utah leads phoenix 57-54 at halftime – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: UTA 57, PHX 54
Booker: 24 Pts, 10-16 FG
Paul: 8 Pts, 9 Ast
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-10 FG
Mitchell: 9 Pts, 3-10 FG – 10:33 PM
Halftime: UTA 57, PHX 54
Booker: 24 Pts, 10-16 FG
Paul: 8 Pts, 9 Ast
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-10 FG
Mitchell: 9 Pts, 3-10 FG – 10:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka with the 3rd highest scoring quarter in Mavs history with 25 tonight in the 3rd vs Portland. Dirk with 29 vs Utah in 2009 and Luka with 28 earlier this season in the 1Q vs the Clippers on Feb 10 – 10:32 PM
Luka with the 3rd highest scoring quarter in Mavs history with 25 tonight in the 3rd vs Portland. Dirk with 29 vs Utah in 2009 and Luka with 28 earlier this season in the 1Q vs the Clippers on Feb 10 – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gives #Suns one-point lead again as he has 24.
Yes. 24 in 19 minutes – 10:31 PM
Booker gives #Suns one-point lead again as he has 24.
Yes. 24 in 19 minutes – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker having 22 first-half points certainly raises the floor! – 10:31 PM
Devin Booker having 22 first-half points certainly raises the floor! – 10:31 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If the Jazz run into the Suns in the second round it probably makes sense to match Danuel House Jr. minutes with Devin Booker.
Nobody else on the Jazz has any idea how to stay with him.
Conley is too small, O’Neale isn’t quick enough. – 10:31 PM
If the Jazz run into the Suns in the second round it probably makes sense to match Danuel House Jr. minutes with Devin Booker.
Nobody else on the Jazz has any idea how to stay with him.
Conley is too small, O’Neale isn’t quick enough. – 10:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan appreciation post 🐴
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/mWrxQnMrCl – 10:25 PM
Hassan appreciation post 🐴
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/mWrxQnMrCl – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Internet acting up, but since timeout, Jazz have led by as many as 11. Up 8 now with 3:04 left in half – 10:24 PM
Internet acting up, but since timeout, Jazz have led by as many as 11. Up 8 now with 3:04 left in half – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Since timeout, Jazz have continued to pour it on. Up 10. Have had nine players score. #Suns – 10:22 PM
Since timeout, Jazz have continued to pour it on. Up 10. Have had nine players score. #Suns – 10:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Maybe Donovan Mitchell’s best ever pass to Rudy Gobert.
Larry Bird-esque. – 10:22 PM
Maybe Donovan Mitchell’s best ever pass to Rudy Gobert.
Larry Bird-esque. – 10:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz during those House/Juancho minutes pic.twitter.com/NUxwz0olhv – 10:14 PM
The Jazz during those House/Juancho minutes pic.twitter.com/NUxwz0olhv – 10:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Strong first punch from the Suns but the Jazz look like they are up for a ball game tonight. They’ve got something to play for as well. If Utah wins it’ll clinch the 5th seed to potentially avoid Golden State in the first round. – 10:14 PM
Strong first punch from the Suns but the Jazz look like they are up for a ball game tonight. They’ve got something to play for as well. If Utah wins it’ll clinch the 5th seed to potentially avoid Golden State in the first round. – 10:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I just love surrounding Gobert with two guys as long and as active as Juancho and House. And because Clarkson and Conley are on the floor you aren’t really sacrificing offense – 10:14 PM
I just love surrounding Gobert with two guys as long and as active as Juancho and House. And because Clarkson and Conley are on the floor you aren’t really sacrificing offense – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jazz on an 11-0 run to start the 2Q. This, after the Clippers went on a 21-0 run to start the 2Q on Wednesday against the Suns – 10:14 PM
Jazz on an 11-0 run to start the 2Q. This, after the Clippers went on a 21-0 run to start the 2Q on Wednesday against the Suns – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Olivia Rodrigo update: instead of taking off her free Jazz jersey the Jazz Bear gave her as many celebrities at Vivint Arena do, she’s continuing to wear it – 10:13 PM
Olivia Rodrigo update: instead of taking off her free Jazz jersey the Jazz Bear gave her as many celebrities at Vivint Arena do, she’s continuing to wear it – 10:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
It’s been interesting: late-season free-agent or throw in pickups Danuel House and Juancho Hernangomez have just been flat-out better than the higher-money guys in the rotation ahead of them. – 10:09 PM
It’s been interesting: late-season free-agent or throw in pickups Danuel House and Juancho Hernangomez have just been flat-out better than the higher-money guys in the rotation ahead of them. – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The broken blender got repaired! Some great passing leads to a 20-8 Jazz run, and they’ve tied the game at 30. – 10:08 PM
The broken blender got repaired! Some great passing leads to a 20-8 Jazz run, and they’ve tied the game at 30. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is not Phoenix’s regular rotation. Chris Paul is usually out there with the second unit. – 10:07 PM
This is not Phoenix’s regular rotation. Chris Paul is usually out there with the second unit. – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Suns 30, Jazz 24. Utah had about eleventy million cracks at a last bucket, but couldn’t get one to go. Bogey 7p to lead the Jazz. Booker 10p, CP3 6a for Phoenix. – 10:03 PM
End 1Q: Suns 30, Jazz 24. Utah had about eleventy million cracks at a last bucket, but couldn’t get one to go. Bogey 7p to lead the Jazz. Booker 10p, CP3 6a for Phoenix. – 10:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns up 30-24 on the Jazz after 1Q. Really slow start from the starters, but things improved about 5 minutes in. – 10:03 PM
Suns up 30-24 on the Jazz after 1Q. Really slow start from the starters, but things improved about 5 minutes in. – 10:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 30, UTA 24
Booker: 10 Pts, 5-9 FG
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 6 Ast
Bogdanovic: 7 Pts – 10:03 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 30, UTA 24
Booker: 10 Pts, 5-9 FG
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 6 Ast
Bogdanovic: 7 Pts – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz now 5-of-12 from after House from distance.
#Suns 13-point lead is down to four. – 9:59 PM
#Jazz now 5-of-12 from after House from distance.
#Suns 13-point lead is down to four. – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jared Butler is in, playing PG while Trent Forrest is out. (NAW would have been the other logical option) – 9:57 PM
Jared Butler is in, playing PG while Trent Forrest is out. (NAW would have been the other logical option) – 9:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aaron Holiday getting the backup PG minutes over Elfrid Payton with Cam Payne being a late scratch tonight – 9:57 PM
Aaron Holiday getting the backup PG minutes over Elfrid Payton with Cam Payne being a late scratch tonight – 9:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have pulled within 24-18 with 3:11 remaining in the first quarter. They have been getting good shots all quarter. Those shots that missed to create the 15-2 hole have now started to drop. – 9:55 PM
The Jazz have pulled within 24-18 with 3:11 remaining in the first quarter. They have been getting good shots all quarter. Those shots that missed to create the 15-2 hole have now started to drop. – 9:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After missing their first 8 shots, Jazz have gone 7-10 since. 3s by Royce and Jc got them within 24-18 with 3:11 left 1Q. – 9:55 PM
After missing their first 8 shots, Jazz have gone 7-10 since. 3s by Royce and Jc got them within 24-18 with 3:11 left 1Q. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz finding range. Down six as they’re 4-of-10 from 3.
Timeout #Suns with 3:11 left in 1st quarter. – 9:55 PM
#Jazz finding range. Down six as they’re 4-of-10 from 3.
Timeout #Suns with 3:11 left in 1st quarter. – 9:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Triple Bogey ☔️
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/dhShvGgmtg – 9:54 PM
Triple Bogey ☔️
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/dhShvGgmtg – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson and Aaron Holiday set to check in. #Suns up nine as Bridges has 7. – 9:53 PM
Cam Johnson and Aaron Holiday set to check in. #Suns up nine as Bridges has 7. – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in last 16 games:
12-4 Suns
12-4 Celtics
12-4 Grizzlies
13-3 Raptors pic.twitter.com/9KsUq0YEWO – 9:53 PM
Best record in last 16 games:
12-4 Suns
12-4 Celtics
12-4 Grizzlies
13-3 Raptors pic.twitter.com/9KsUq0YEWO – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have talked about the week-long gap between their last regular-season game and the start of the playoffs. They’re definitely treating this like a dress rehearsal for the postseason – 9:53 PM
Suns have talked about the week-long gap between their last regular-season game and the start of the playoffs. They’re definitely treating this like a dress rehearsal for the postseason – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s hard to play a drop against phoenix. It just basically invites phoenix to get to its favorite spot on the floor – 9:53 PM
It’s hard to play a drop against phoenix. It just basically invites phoenix to get to its favorite spot on the floor – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
22-12 #Suns. Ayton off Paul feed.
#Suns shooting 10-of-17 from the field. – 9:53 PM
22-12 #Suns. Ayton off Paul feed.
#Suns shooting 10-of-17 from the field. – 9:53 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
For a team that runs the pick and roll as often as the Jazz do, you’d think there’d be some natural instincts on how to defend it.
Not the case so far tonight. – 9:52 PM
For a team that runs the pick and roll as often as the Jazz do, you’d think there’d be some natural instincts on how to defend it.
Not the case so far tonight. – 9:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
On the run early.
@Chris Paul ➡️ @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/aWyyGTcSXf – 9:52 PM
On the run early.
@Chris Paul ➡️ @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/aWyyGTcSXf – 9:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz have gone 10 possessions without a score to start this game – 9:49 PM
The jazz have gone 10 possessions without a score to start this game – 9:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are locked in defensively and flying up the court when they get the ball. 9-0 start. – 9:48 PM
Suns are locked in defensively and flying up the court when they get the ball. 9-0 start. – 9:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz start this one down 7-0….a couple of turnovers. But more importantly, several missed open looks – 9:45 PM
The jazz start this one down 7-0….a couple of turnovers. But more importantly, several missed open looks – 9:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges stayed down after that foul, but he seems okay now. Suns up 7-0 early in Utah – 9:45 PM
Mikal Bridges stayed down after that foul, but he seems okay now. Suns up 7-0 early in Utah – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker looked like he was expecting a lob pass from Paul when out of nowhere Bridges ran past him, received the pass and scored.
#Suns up 7-0. Timeout #Jazz with 9:17 left in 1st quarter. – 9:45 PM
Booker looked like he was expecting a lob pass from Paul when out of nowhere Bridges ran past him, received the pass and scored.
#Suns up 7-0. Timeout #Jazz with 9:17 left in 1st quarter. – 9:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz start 0-5 shooting along with 2 turnovers. Suns lead 7-0 with 9:17 left 1Q. – 9:45 PM
Jazz start 0-5 shooting along with 2 turnovers. Suns lead 7-0 with 9:17 left 1Q. – 9:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns out to a 7-0 lead. A couple of Gobert mishaps down low so far, Mitchell blocked once, a missed Bojan three. – 9:44 PM
Suns out to a 7-0 lead. A couple of Gobert mishaps down low so far, Mitchell blocked once, a missed Bojan three. – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges a little hobbled after that bucket, but goes to the line, hits FT, and seems fine.
#Suns up 5-0 – 9:43 PM
Bridges a little hobbled after that bucket, but goes to the line, hits FT, and seems fine.
#Suns up 5-0 – 9:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Is this a rare late-season game with limited-to-no standings importance in which both teams are going for it?
Jazz starters: Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert.
Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton. – 9:40 PM
Is this a rare late-season game with limited-to-no standings importance in which both teams are going for it?
Jazz starters: Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert.
Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Thoughts on Jazz crowd reaction to #Suns starting lineups? pic.twitter.com/hjS6ED5JWY – 9:39 PM
Thoughts on Jazz crowd reaction to #Suns starting lineups? pic.twitter.com/hjS6ED5JWY – 9:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic got his 16th tech tonight and will be suspended for the final game of the season v. Spurs if they don’t rescind it. This could have massive impact on the Utah Jazz playoff opponent. – 9:29 PM
Luka Doncic got his 16th tech tonight and will be suspended for the final game of the season v. Spurs if they don’t rescind it. This could have massive impact on the Utah Jazz playoff opponent. – 9:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
On fan appreciation night, a shoutout from Coach ❤️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/f5Qn0rUkCT – 9:20 PM
On fan appreciation night, a shoutout from Coach ❤️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/f5Qn0rUkCT – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Late #Suns scratch:
Cameron Payne (right knee soreness) OUT tonight at Jazz. – 9:01 PM
Late #Suns scratch:
Cameron Payne (right knee soreness) OUT tonight at Jazz. – 9:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
dressed like we’re ready for ____ ⛳️🏁?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/ShtMChk357 – 8:50 PM
dressed like we’re ready for ____ ⛳️🏁?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/ShtMChk357 – 8:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The Big Men have been making quite the impact 🚫
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 7:00 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/VAorcmJmqm – 8:28 PM
The Big Men have been making quite the impact 🚫
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 7:00 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/VAorcmJmqm – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was a tough decision for us.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on waiving Frank Kaminsky. pic.twitter.com/oxVkZAkMev – 8:18 PM
“It was a tough decision for us.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on waiving Frank Kaminsky. pic.twitter.com/oxVkZAkMev – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just want to win the game. We’re going to play our normal style of basketball. Playing against a really good team. That’s how we’re viewing it tonight. There’s no tinkering or any of that stuff. We just don’t play around that way.” Monty Williams as #Suns face #Jazz tonight. pic.twitter.com/M9MwOQT8f3 – 8:16 PM
“We just want to win the game. We’re going to play our normal style of basketball. Playing against a really good team. That’s how we’re viewing it tonight. There’s no tinkering or any of that stuff. We just don’t play around that way.” Monty Williams as #Suns face #Jazz tonight. pic.twitter.com/M9MwOQT8f3 – 8:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
. @Carlos Boozer is in the house!
We’re ready to celebrate him and his incredible career during the game tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mDtpNSKTOE – 8:13 PM
. @Carlos Boozer is in the house!
We’re ready to celebrate him and his incredible career during the game tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mDtpNSKTOE – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I won’t go through the whole roster.” Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on giving major props to #Suns pic.twitter.com/GcJKixHWTw – 8:01 PM
“I won’t go through the whole roster.” Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on giving major props to #Suns pic.twitter.com/GcJKixHWTw – 8:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Frank Kaminsky was understanding about the tough decision to let him go. Williams said it was “typical Frank” in terms of how he handled the conversation. – 8:01 PM
Monty Williams said Frank Kaminsky was understanding about the tough decision to let him go. Williams said it was “typical Frank” in terms of how he handled the conversation. – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Frank Kaminsky: “It was a tough decision for us to have to make, but I had a good conversation with Frank and he was typical Frank. Understood, but still dealing with that decision. He meant a lot to us and me personally.” – 8:00 PM
Monty Williams on Frank Kaminsky: “It was a tough decision for us to have to make, but I had a good conversation with Frank and he was typical Frank. Understood, but still dealing with that decision. He meant a lot to us and me personally.” – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @Marc J. Spears joins #RoundballRoundup to talk postseason, #UtahJazzScholarships and Jazz fans.
Click to listen or download wherever you get your pods. – 7:27 PM
🎧| @Marc J. Spears joins #RoundballRoundup to talk postseason, #UtahJazzScholarships and Jazz fans.
Click to listen or download wherever you get your pods. – 7:27 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
The great Bill Schonely will be a guest of @ChadinRipCity at 4 p.m. today on Rip City Drive (620 AM). The Schonz will be honored with a special retirement ceremony at halftime Sunday of @Portland Trail Blazers vs @Utah Jazz at Moda Center.
#RipCity – 6:41 PM
The great Bill Schonely will be a guest of @ChadinRipCity at 4 p.m. today on Rip City Drive (620 AM). The Schonz will be honored with a special retirement ceremony at halftime Sunday of @Portland Trail Blazers vs @Utah Jazz at Moda Center.
#RipCity – 6:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
double trouble 😈
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/kqWRwcwPYf – 6:20 PM
double trouble 😈
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/kqWRwcwPYf – 6:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Premiering tomorrow on YouTube: 𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙴𝚂𝚂 with @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 📼
#JazzAllAccess | @udo_llc pic.twitter.com/N2wEUxYWRm – 5:30 PM
Premiering tomorrow on YouTube: 𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙴𝚂𝚂 with @Nickeil Alexander-Walker 📼
#JazzAllAccess | @udo_llc pic.twitter.com/N2wEUxYWRm – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on guys working on shooting this summer: “We’ve got a whole pan. A book. The shooting, the type of shooting. For each player.” – 5:21 PM
Casey on guys working on shooting this summer: “We’ve got a whole pan. A book. The shooting, the type of shooting. For each player.” – 5:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With four teams set for next week’s play-in tournament, who is the most dangerous 1st round foe for Phoenix Suns?
7. Minnesota Timberwolves 0-3 vs PHX
8. Los Angeles Clippers 2-2 vs PHX
9. New Orleans Pelicans 1-3 vs PHX
10. San Antonio Spurs 0-4 vs PHX
#Suns top overall seed. – 5:16 PM
With four teams set for next week’s play-in tournament, who is the most dangerous 1st round foe for Phoenix Suns?
7. Minnesota Timberwolves 0-3 vs PHX
8. Los Angeles Clippers 2-2 vs PHX
9. New Orleans Pelicans 1-3 vs PHX
10. San Antonio Spurs 0-4 vs PHX
#Suns top overall seed. – 5:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns center Deandre Ayton’s designer @Puma sneakers celebrating Women’s History Month being auctioned for Women Win https://t.co/PND5eQ9p3Q via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/2y850PapOW – 5:04 PM
#Suns center Deandre Ayton’s designer @Puma sneakers celebrating Women’s History Month being auctioned for Women Win https://t.co/PND5eQ9p3Q via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/2y850PapOW – 5:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | “Things are gonna be amped up a lot, so it’s gonna be fun.”
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:44 PM
📹 | “Things are gonna be amped up a lot, so it’s gonna be fun.”
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:44 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Join me on @Quicktake as I sit down with some world-class leaders in sports, business and entertainment to talk about their journeys, motivations, recipes for success, and everything in between. More than a few gems were dropped… excited for you guys to hear them! #HowIGotHere pic.twitter.com/Ah0BonrK91 – 3:43 PM
Join me on @Quicktake as I sit down with some world-class leaders in sports, business and entertainment to talk about their journeys, motivations, recipes for success, and everything in between. More than a few gems were dropped… excited for you guys to hear them! #HowIGotHere pic.twitter.com/Ah0BonrK91 – 3:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah will host Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 11, per @RunninHoops on his latest podcast. – 3:39 PM
Utah will host Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 11, per @RunninHoops on his latest podcast. – 3:39 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.