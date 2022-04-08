Suns vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 8, 2022- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns (63-17) play against the Utah Jazz (48-32) at Vivint Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,166,284 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $3,111,748 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David ‘Dubi’ Pick
@IAmDPick
FILM! Tyrus McGee defending 1-4 vs Strasbourg (BCL Playoffs Game1): Scoring off dribble, PNR creating, switching defense, post up defense, deny defense, overplay defense, PNR defense. pic.twitter.com/uAmN2VvR1Q4:32 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home