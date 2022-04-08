Thunder vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (49-49) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 28, Los Angeles Lakers 29 (Q2 11:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue leads Russell Westbrook’s 2022 teammates after the 1st quarter. – 11:11 PM
The OKC Blue leads Russell Westbrook’s 2022 teammates after the 1st quarter. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 28-27 after 12 minutes in this home finale, shooting just 38.1% from the field, to OKC’s 55.6%. – 11:10 PM
LAL trail 28-27 after 12 minutes in this home finale, shooting just 38.1% from the field, to OKC’s 55.6%. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Anthony out, LAL’s new starting lineup has had some good stretches these last two nights, but the end-of-bench group has struggled.
OKC took a 7-point lead late in the 1st Q before Gabriel and Ellington stopped a run with B2B 3’s. – 11:06 PM
With LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Anthony out, LAL’s new starting lineup has had some good stretches these last two nights, but the end-of-bench group has struggled.
OKC took a 7-point lead late in the 1st Q before Gabriel and Ellington stopped a run with B2B 3’s. – 11:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Rise 🆙 Roby
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ogIMg4rSk2 – 11:05 PM
Rise 🆙 Roby
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ogIMg4rSk2 – 11:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Offense ➡️ defense
@JaylenHoard | #GeorgiosKalaitzakis pic.twitter.com/Re1ueQRaWI – 11:02 PM
Offense ➡️ defense
@JaylenHoard | #GeorgiosKalaitzakis pic.twitter.com/Re1ueQRaWI – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An Arkansas alley-oop connection, as Reaves – who picked Isaiah Roby’s pocket on the other end – finds Monk to make it 12-9 LAL early against OKC. – 10:51 PM
An Arkansas alley-oop connection, as Reaves – who picked Isaiah Roby’s pocket on the other end – finds Monk to make it 12-9 LAL early against OKC. – 10:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign guard Mac McClung to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung went to training camp with the Lakers and has developed in their South Bay affiliate where he won G League Rookie of the Year. – 10:51 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign guard Mac McClung to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung went to training camp with the Lakers and has developed in their South Bay affiliate where he won G League Rookie of the Year. – 10:51 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight gets us started with the dunk 🔨 pic.twitter.com/CE6DVTf4ts – 10:50 PM
Dwight gets us started with the dunk 🔨 pic.twitter.com/CE6DVTf4ts – 10:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dwight Howard out here launching 3 pointers.
This man does not want OKC to get Paolo Banchero. – 10:47 PM
Dwight Howard out here launching 3 pointers.
This man does not want OKC to get Paolo Banchero. – 10:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby goes to the bench with what looked like a rolled ankle.
He has 3 points and 1 rebound in 1 minute of play. – 10:44 PM
Isaiah Roby goes to the bench with what looked like a rolled ankle.
He has 3 points and 1 rebound in 1 minute of play. – 10:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby took an awkward fall and is headed to the locker room. Melvin Frazier Jr. checked in for him. – 10:44 PM
Isaiah Roby took an awkward fall and is headed to the locker room. Melvin Frazier Jr. checked in for him. – 10:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters:
– Simpson
– Krejci
– Kalaitzakis
– Hoard
– Roby – 10:37 PM
Thunder starters:
– Simpson
– Krejci
– Kalaitzakis
– Hoard
– Roby – 10:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Up first in LA ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/96TwDTfLPr – 10:31 PM
Up first in LA ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/96TwDTfLPr – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s giveaway in honor of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 75th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/guEqENXygq – 10:25 PM
Tonight’s giveaway in honor of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 75th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/guEqENXygq – 10:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Drip has no boundaries
(it’s 91° here 🥵) pic.twitter.com/SYccVXnFqq – 10:18 PM
Drip has no boundaries
(it’s 91° here 🥵) pic.twitter.com/SYccVXnFqq – 10:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on LeBron James getting shelved for the rest of the season: ocregister.com/2022/04/08/lak… – 10:17 PM
Updated story on LeBron James getting shelved for the rest of the season: ocregister.com/2022/04/08/lak… – 10:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First five on the floor.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/GHSGtmdGqI – 10:15 PM
First five on the floor.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/GHSGtmdGqI – 10:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Hornets a team to watch in potential deal for Lakers guard, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:05 PM
Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Hornets a team to watch in potential deal for Lakers guard, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We’re going to play together, we’re going to give energy from the jump.❞
@NickAGallo :🎤 #GeorgiosKalaitzakis pic.twitter.com/YBoc08bTUx – 10:00 PM
❝We’re going to play together, we’re going to give energy from the jump.❞
@NickAGallo :🎤 #GeorgiosKalaitzakis pic.twitter.com/YBoc08bTUx – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 10:00 PM
LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 10:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said pregame that the next step for Lindy Waters III is to get threes on the move. Waters is working on that pregame. pic.twitter.com/57B2qjofAj – 9:56 PM
Mark Daigneault said pregame that the next step for Lindy Waters III is to get threes on the move. Waters is working on that pregame. pic.twitter.com/57B2qjofAj – 9:56 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Reflecting on LeBron’s season, Vogel said James serving as the primary roller as a center made him “more of a receiver than he ever had been in his career” and I’m just like, “Well, actually…” theathletic.com/2386596/2021/0… – 9:37 PM
Reflecting on LeBron’s season, Vogel said James serving as the primary roller as a center made him “more of a receiver than he ever had been in his career” and I’m just like, “Well, actually…” theathletic.com/2386596/2021/0… – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bulock just set a great screen that freed up Dwight Powell to catch a perfect, 30-foot lob pass from Luka for a reverse jam. Mavericks are up 64-40 with 1:29 to go in the half. Home-court advantage in the first round is just about locked up. – 9:34 PM
Reggie Bulock just set a great screen that freed up Dwight Powell to catch a perfect, 30-foot lob pass from Luka for a reverse jam. Mavericks are up 64-40 with 1:29 to go in the half. Home-court advantage in the first round is just about locked up. – 9:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey possibly making All-Rookie First Team:
“If he makes First Team, it’s deserving… This is exactly the kind of start you’d hope to see.” – 9:23 PM
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey possibly making All-Rookie First Team:
“If he makes First Team, it’s deserving… This is exactly the kind of start you’d hope to see.” – 9:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the Thunder’s rotation tonight will look more or less the same as it did in OKC’s last two games. – 9:11 PM
Daigneault said the Thunder’s rotation tonight will look more or less the same as it did in OKC’s last two games. – 9:11 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
this is my application to be your spokesman @DippinDots 😂
@Jon_Roser gave em to me and said no ad read, just say whatever. what a mistake haha. ps- the song is a bop. pic.twitter.com/VujmJcKHFz – 9:09 PM
this is my application to be your spokesman @DippinDots 😂
@Jon_Roser gave em to me and said no ad read, just say whatever. what a mistake haha. ps- the song is a bop. pic.twitter.com/VujmJcKHFz – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James thanks fans for support after being shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/leb… – 9:01 PM
LeBron James thanks fans for support after being shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/08/leb… – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Davis, Westbrook and Anthony haven’t been ruled out for Sunday’s finale at Denver. LeBron’s already out, due to the ankle. – 8:56 PM
Vogel said Davis, Westbrook and Anthony haven’t been ruled out for Sunday’s finale at Denver. LeBron’s already out, due to the ankle. – 8:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM
Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mason Jones, who was terrific for the @SouthBayLakers all season (third in G League MVP voting), should get some run tonight, per Frank Vogel.
Otherwise, expect a similar rotation from last night at Golden State. – 8:54 PM
Mason Jones, who was terrific for the @SouthBayLakers all season (third in G League MVP voting), should get some run tonight, per Frank Vogel.
Otherwise, expect a similar rotation from last night at Golden State. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel praises Miles Simon for the job he did this season coaching the South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers).
Mason Jones was 3rd in MVP voting while Mac McClung won Rookie of the Year in the G League. – 8:51 PM
Frank Vogel praises Miles Simon for the job he did this season coaching the South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers).
Mason Jones was 3rd in MVP voting while Mac McClung won Rookie of the Year in the G League. – 8:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said he’s going to try to give Mason Jones a look tonight. – 8:50 PM
Frank Vogel said he’s going to try to give Mason Jones a look tonight. – 8:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MELO IS HOT‼️ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/a1KK96qGss – 8:25 PM
MELO IS HOT‼️ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/a1KK96qGss – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls were an athletic team early in the season. They’ve looked really slow these last two games against Tatum/Brown and now Melo/Rozier – 8:22 PM
#Bulls were an athletic team early in the season. They’ve looked really slow these last two games against Tatum/Brown and now Melo/Rozier – 8:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the Warriors’ win over the Lakers, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
After Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the Warriors’ win over the Lakers, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jokic making history, Ja maybe coming back, Lakers shutting down LBJ plus more Lakers drama and the latest end-of-season transactions around the NBA. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost to 17K now!
youtu.be/iYi3D8VSy1M – 7:53 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jokic making history, Ja maybe coming back, Lakers shutting down LBJ plus more Lakers drama and the latest end-of-season transactions around the NBA. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost to 17K now!
youtu.be/iYi3D8VSy1M – 7:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If Cavs make it to the playoffs this year it will mark the first time they have done so without LeBron James since 1998. Yes, there is some potential for karmic irony here considering LeBron not in playoffs. – 7:53 PM
If Cavs make it to the playoffs this year it will mark the first time they have done so without LeBron James since 1998. Yes, there is some potential for karmic irony here considering LeBron not in playoffs. – 7:53 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Break out the pimento cheese sandwiches the In Street Clothes Podcast is headed to the Masters. @BrianSuttererMD & I break down the return of Tiger Woods & the injuries of Bryson DeChambeau. We also do quick hits on deGrom, AD, LeBron & more. open.spotify.com/episode/01zQek… – 7:49 PM
Break out the pimento cheese sandwiches the In Street Clothes Podcast is headed to the Masters. @BrianSuttererMD & I break down the return of Tiger Woods & the injuries of Bryson DeChambeau. We also do quick hits on deGrom, AD, LeBron & more. open.spotify.com/episode/01zQek… – 7:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James
Oldest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James pic.twitter.com/w1CVVrllXk – 6:49 PM
Youngest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James
Oldest to average 30 PPG in a season: LeBron James pic.twitter.com/w1CVVrllXk – 6:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook last 10 games:
22.2 PPG
7.4 RPG
7.1 APG
52.1 FG%
41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts
Finished the season strong. pic.twitter.com/IhheX2NVDc – 6:43 PM
Russell Westbrook last 10 games:
22.2 PPG
7.4 RPG
7.1 APG
52.1 FG%
41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts
Finished the season strong. pic.twitter.com/IhheX2NVDc – 6:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight: Home Finale 2022
⏰: 7:30 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 6:03 PM
Tonight: Home Finale 2022
⏰: 7:30 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 6:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If LeBron James could team up with any NBA player, who would he choose?
“Steph Curry is the one I want to play with for sure in today’s game,” LeBron said. “I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When Steph gets out of his car, you better guard him.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 5:59 PM
If LeBron James could team up with any NBA player, who would he choose?
“Steph Curry is the one I want to play with for sure in today’s game,” LeBron said. “I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When Steph gets out of his car, you better guard him.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 5:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers sign Wenyen Gabriel to two-year contract after waiving Trevor Ariza
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:44 PM
Lakers sign Wenyen Gabriel to two-year contract after waiving Trevor Ariza
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball ⚾️
Best of luck this season, @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/MnCZPenN9I – 5:00 PM
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball ⚾️
Best of luck this season, @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/MnCZPenN9I – 5:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.