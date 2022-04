Bam Adebayo to Gregg Popovich: 'I'll never forget that you cut me'

Adebayo was cut from Team USA by Popovich before the team finished seventh in the 2019 World Cup. However, he was named to the 2020 Olympic squad that won gold in Tokyo. Adebayo was asked if he had any resentment or animosity for Popovich, who was still serving as Team USA’s coach when he won his first Olympic gold medal. “Definitely animosity, because I felt like I should have been on that team,” Adebayo said. “But when we got to the Olympics I had to let my animosity go because he was my coach at the time . “But when we left, I let him know from the time being in this Olympics we cool and you my coach, I’m your player … but when we leave, just know, I’ll never forget that you cut me.”Source: Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated