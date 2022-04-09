Bam Adebayo to Gregg Popovich: 'I'll never forget that you cut me'

Adebayo was cut from Team USA by Popovich before the team finished seventh in the 2019 World Cup. However, he was named to the 2020 Olympic squad that won gold in Tokyo. Adebayo was asked if he had any resentment or animosity for Popovich, who was still serving as Team USA’s coach when he won his first Olympic gold medal. “Definitely animosity, because I felt like I should have been on that team,” Adebayo said. “But when we got to the Olympics I had to let my animosity go because he was my coach at the time. “But when we left, I let him know from the time being in this Olympics we cool and you my coach, I’m your player … but when we leave, just know, I’ll never forget that you cut me.”
Source: Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo about the new dynamic of a Tyler assist and a Bam bucket on the first play every time Herro enters for Jimmy:
Tyler: “Bam doesn’t think I pass to him enough.”
Bam: “He had 9 assists today though.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 113, Hawks 109. Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points. Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points. – 10:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 91, Hawks 87. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each with 17 points. – 9:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo combo teaming up for the last two Heat baskets. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo to the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night: “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat!” – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro address crowd before regular-season home finale. Adebayo, “We appreciate you.” – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why does Bam Adebayo believe he deserves to win Defensive Player of the Year? “I’m going to sound like Isiah Thomas, but I fit the criteria.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra back tonight to coach
PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are OUT
Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent all intend to play
So, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry will play, most likely their last game of the regular season
@5ReasonsSports – 6:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: It’s a “no-brainer” to Bam Adebayo: “I think I’m the Defensive Player of the Year.” Adebayo explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I get stops. That’s what defense is.” – 11:21 AM
The 24-year-old big man said Popovich understood where he was coming from. He also said to this day he uses Popovich cutting him as motivation every time the Heat play the Spurs. “Whenever we play the Spurs, he will never forget that he cut me,” Adebayo said. -via Sports Illustrated / April 9, 2022
