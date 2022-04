Blazers re-signing Reggie Perry for last game of the season

Reggie Perry’s 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers has expired.Wouldn’t be surprised to see Portland re-sign Perry for Game 82, given their availability issues for half of the roster. – 11:15 AM

The Trail Blazers are bringing back F Reggie Perry on a hardship deal for Sunday’s final game vs the Jazz, source tells ESPN. Perry’s averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in eight games for Portland. – 2:58 PM

