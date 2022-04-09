Blazers re-signing Reggie Perry for last game of the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are bringing back F Reggie Perry on a hardship deal for Sunday’s final game vs the Jazz, source tells ESPN. Perry’s averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in eight games for Portland.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are bringing back F Reggie Perry on a hardship deal for Sunday’s final game vs the Jazz, source tells ESPN. Perry’s averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in eight games for Portland. – 2:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reggie Perry’s 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers has expired.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Portland re-sign Perry for Game 82, given their availability issues for half of the roster. – 11:15 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 107, Blazers 69: end of third quarter. 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal for @Drew Eubanks. 14 points, 3 assists, 3 steals for @Ben McLemore. 9 points, 4 assists for @TheeBWill. 9 points, 2 rebounds for Reggie Perry. – 10:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dallas 68, Blazers 44: halftime. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal for @CJ Elleby. 6 points, 2 assists, 1 steal for @Keon Johnson. 7 points, 2 rebounds for Reggie Perry. – 9:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pelicans 127, Blazers 94: FINAL. Career-high 17 points for @CJ Elleby. 20 points, 5 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 15 points, 3 rebounds for Reggie Perry. 11 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Didi Louzada. 6 points, 8 assists for @Keon Johnson. Blazers finish road schedule tomorrow in Dallas. – 10:20 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing F Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Perry played two games earlier this season for Portland on a 10-day deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 28, 2022

