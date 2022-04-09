Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 9, 2022- by

By |

The Miami Heat (53-28) play against the Orlando Magic (21-60) at Amway Center

The Miami Heat are spending $2,657,363 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $6,032,697 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday April 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WAXY 790 AM / S: WRT

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden
@tribjazz
After the Utah Jazz blow a 17-point fourth-quarter lead against the Suns, they debate the causes of what went wrong this time, ruling out voodoo hexes and magic, while posting split opinions on if their late-game yips are psychological at this point. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…3:21 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home