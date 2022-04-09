Jamal Murray, Michael Porter unlikely to return during Playoffs

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets official injury report:
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT.
The following players are QUESTIONABLE:
Zeke Nnaji – knee soreness
Vlatko Cancar – foot surgery
Nikola Jokic – right wrist
Aaron Gordon – hamstring
Will Barton – knee
Monte Morris – elbow – 6:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Curious why there’s been no definitive updates from the team on Jamal Murray as of late? Answered that question here, with more thoughts on both his and MPJ’s statuses: thednvr.com/the-nuggets-ar… – 6:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Jamal Murray (out), MPJ (out), Will Barton (questionable), Vlatko Cancar (questionable), Aaron Gordon (questionable), Nikola Jokic (questionable), Monte Morris (questionable), Zeke Nnaji (questionable). – 6:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. will be out for season finale Sunday vs. Lakers. Sources say, as of now, they are unlikely to return to action during playoffs: pic.twitter.com/KUMgctvOLD – 5:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think two things can be true:
1) Jamal Murray looks fantastic, athletic, dynamic, and in a good place mentally
2) He may not come back in the playoffs in a high pressure/intensity situation.
He also might. He didn’t practice today, but it doesn’t mean he isn’t getting close. – 3:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone and Jamal Murray sat down and spent about 10 minutes (maybe longer because the media had to leave) talking one-on-one once everyone cleared out of the gym post-Nuggets practice. – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
At the end of practice, Jamal Murray ran over to the media seat and sat down.
“Y’all want me?”
As several of us (me included) asked if he was foreal, he got up and said “Nah, I’m messing with you.”
He knows the intrigue and the chatter… & is not above clowning on anyone. – 3:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray jokingly ran over to the media seat after Nuggets practice, sat down, and said smiling, “you guys want me or not?”
Funny guy. Funnyyyyyy guy.
He got up right away and did NOT speak to the media. – 3:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray, Coach Malone, Tim Connelly and little Connelly talking some things over after Nuggets practice today.
Coach Malone said Murray didn’t go through practice today. pic.twitter.com/YO5sf3mBTa – 3:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone and Jamal Murray after practice. pic.twitter.com/RfWwAnXANN – 3:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Neither Michael Porter Jr. nor Jamal Murray participated in today’s practice, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. Malone made it sound like Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji could play tomorrow against the Lakers. – 3:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says neither Jamal nor MPJ practiced today. Said both Zeke and Vlatko were able to go through parts, though. – 3:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Neither of Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. practiced today.
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar both participated today and are getting closer to returning. – 3:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Hearing there’s a good chance Vlatko Cancar will be available tomorrow vs. the Lakers. Maybe Zeke Nnaji too. Jamal Murray did not practice today, I’m told. – 2:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic MVP season vs this season:
26.4 ➡️ 27.1 PPG
10.8 ➡️ 13.8 RPG
8.3 ➡️ 7.9 APG
1.3 ➡️ 1.5 SPG
0.7 ➡️ 0.9 BPG
56.6 ➡️ 58.3 FG%
The Nuggets have more wins without Murray/MPJ this season (48) than with them last season (47). pic.twitter.com/tek1FUXTUi – 11:37 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Denver Nuggets hit their over. A line that was set with the assumption they’d have MPJ all year and get Murray back at some point. – 11:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The last couple of Barton sequences would get MPJ benched. Denver is killing it though, so Barton gets his redemption on the break. – 10:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The reason I’m so chapped about missing Murray and MPJ all year is because when Denver makes shots – like tonight – they are GLORIOUS. – 9:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bet.
Murray cashes from half court. MPJ does push-ups. pic.twitter.com/rxrjztRPHD – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This is just my take from watching Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. shoot pregame over the last couple weeks. Murray looks like someone who’s ramping up to hopefully return. Porter looks like someone who’s just shooting. – 8:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets Ink podcast:
– We talk all things Jamal Murray/MPJ
– What’s up with Davon Reed
– My problem with the MVP poll
Leave us a review 🙏🏼. The best/most creative one will get a t-shirt that never should’ve seen the light of day.
https://t.co/AE2KYGL8DO pic.twitter.com/PUNnVz8A4b – 3:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A reminder that no matter what happens this year, the Nuggets have the following players under contract for next season:
Nikola Jokić
Jamal Murray
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Monte Morris
Bones Hyland
Zeke Nnaji – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: All I can say re. @Shams Charania report is that as of two days ago, Jamal Murray was telling people he “did not know” whether he would come back this season. I also don’t know why Murray is teasing speaking to reporters, as he did at today’s practice, if a return was unlikely. -via Twitter @msinger / April 9, 2022
Michael Singer: Is it up to Jamal Murray if he returns? “100 percent,” Tim Connelly told @1043TheFan this morning. “We want him to feel no pressure, want him to know that the organization has his best interests in mind. … He’s done a great job in rehab, he looks really, really good.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 8, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray is warming up pregame. Player development is waiting around to do some contact work as well. Michael Porter Jr. is not warming up on the main court. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 7, 2022
