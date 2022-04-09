Kings vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings (29-51) play against the Phoenix Suns (64-17) at Footprint Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,498,546 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $2,132,435 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday April 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
So long Salt Lake City.
May be back for conference semifinals. #Suns #Jazz pic.twitter.com/9mPsaSzsdq – 3:31 AM
@tribjazz
After the Utah Jazz blow a 17-point fourth-quarter lead against the Suns, they debate the causes of what went wrong this time, ruling out voodoo hexes and magic, while posting split opinions on if their late-game yips are psychological at this point. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:21 AM