Luka Doncic avoids automatic suspension

Per @Dallas Mavericks PR this is Doncic’s first career quarter with at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.And he actually has 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:04 PM

Uh-oh. Technical foul on Doncic. That’s his 16th, meaning that, if the tech holds up, he will be suspended from the Mavs’ season finale on Sunday against San Antonio. – 9:07 PM

Luka Doncic just got T’d up between quarters. That’s officially 16 for the season, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday’s season finale. He was upset that he got undercut on a buzzer-beating heave. Tony Brothers gave him the T. – 9:08 PM

Barring the league rescinding it, that technical foul for Luka at the end of the first quarter will ensure he gets some extra rest. It’s his 16th of the season and will mean he’s suspended for Game 82 on Sunday. – 9:08 PM

Doncic is exasperated. Says he didn’t do anything to deserve the tech. I’m sure he’s going to contest the technical foul, but there’s just 48 hours before Sunday’s game and tomorrow is a Saturday. Could the NBA work that quickly to hear his side of the story? – 9:09 PM

Luka just got a technical foul. He now has 16 for the season, and will draw an automatic one-game suspension. That means he’s ineligible to play Sunday against San Antonio. Unless the tech is rescinded by the NBA. – 9:10 PM

Tony Brothers just gave Luka Doncic his 16th technical foul of the season and he will now be suspended for the regular season finale unless the NBA rescinds it. Dallas is currently 1 GB of Golden State. – 9:12 PM

Technical foul on Luka between the 1st and 2nd quarter. His 16th of the year and he will be suspended on Sunday for the reg season finale vs San Antonio. – 9:19 PM

Luka Doncic got his 16th tech tonight and will be suspended for the final game of the season v. Spurs if they don’t rescind it. This could have massive impact on the Utah Jazz playoff opponent. – 9:29 PM

Reggie Bulock just set a great screen that freed up Dwight Powell to catch a perfect, 30-foot lob pass from Luka for a reverse jam. Mavericks are up 64-40 with 1:29 to go in the half. Home-court advantage in the first round is just about locked up. – 9:34 PM

In 20-20 hindsight Dallas should have rested Luka today and kept him off site so he couldn’t get T’d. No way they were losing to this Blazer roster. – 9:39 PM

An expected blowout as Mavs lead Blazers 68-44 at the half. Powell w/ 16 on 7-7 shooting. But the big story is the tech called on Luka by Tony Brothers protesting a non foul call at end of 1st ( he WAS fouled). The 16th of season and thus will be suspended on Sun vs SA – 9:50 PM

Typically the appeal process for a technical foul can take two or three days, but I’m told the league can and certainly should expedite Doncic’s appeal, which he and the Mavericks certainly will file. – 10:12 PM

22 third-quarter points for Doncic. Certainly his last quarter of the night. And maybe the regular season. – 10:16 PM

Luka will finish the third quarter with 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Can’t see any reason for him to play in the fourth with the Mavericks up 107-69. His regular season might be done, pending whether that technical foul gets reviewed/rescinded. – 10:18 PM

Safe to assume that Luka Doncic’s night is over after he goes for 39-11-7 in three quarter and Mavs lead Tank Blazers by 38. Whether that’s it for Doncic’s regular season depends on the league review of his technical foul. – 10:20 PM

Luka with the 3rd highest scoring quarter in Mavs history with 25 tonight in the 3rd vs Portland. Dirk with 29 vs Utah in 2009 and Luka with 28 earlier this season in the 1Q vs the Clippers on Feb 10 – 10:32 PM

Kidd says he didn’t speak to Tony Brothers directly about Doncic’s technical, but was told that Brothers noted that Doncic went out of his way to complain.“We’ll see. Most likely it won’t be overturned and we’ll move forward,” Kidd said. – 11:01 PM

Mavs for just the 5th time in team history win a game by 50+ pts. It was 50 on the button tonight with a 128-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka with 39 pts to lead Dallas – 11:03 PM

Catching up after night off to see in that in the last week, Tony Brothers has now:— Double-tech ejected Jason Kidd vs. Wizards for asking about possession— Hit Luka Doncic for suspension-triggering Tech No. 16 (in a game Luka def didn’t need to gripe) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Luka Doncic in just 30 minutes played last night:✅ 39 PTS✅ 11 REB✅ 7 ASTIt’s the second time Doncic has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game with 30 or fewer minutes played.He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple such games. pic.twitter.com/2CtcKQqmdp

Luka Doncic’s 16th technical of the season last night has been rescinded by the NBA. – 6:20 PM

Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul has been rescinded, according to the league office. He will play tomorrow vs. Spurs. – 6:21 PM

NBA says it has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from last night, so he will not be suspended from Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Antonio. – 6:22 PM

Luka’s technical foul from last night has been rescinded and he will be available for the season finale vs San Antonio tomorrow night – 6:24 PM

Per Mavs PR: Luka Doncic’s technical from last night has been rescinded. He will be available to play vs SA tomorrow night. 8:40 tip @theeagledallas

