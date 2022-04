Pacers trying to move Malcolm Brogdon?

Michael Scotto: One executive specifically mentioned that Indiana traded their best player in Domantas Sabonis for a younger player in Tyrese Haliburton, who plays the same position as Brogdon. To him and other executives on a broader scale, it signaled a change in the direction for the franchise and that Brogdon could be more expendable. These executives certainly think that teams are going to be after him to try and get an upgrade at point guard and that Indiana would certainly be willing to listen . -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022