Rudy Gobert: 'There's a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart'

Is this a rare late-season game with limited-to-no standings importance in which both teams are going for it?Jazz starters: Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert.Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton. – 9:40 PM

Suns out to a 7-0 lead. A couple of Gobert mishaps down low so far, Mitchell blocked once, a missed Bojan three. – 9:44 PM

I just love surrounding Gobert with two guys as long and as active as Juancho and House. And because Clarkson and Conley are on the floor you aren’t really sacrificing offense – 10:14 PM

Jazz up 57-54 at the half.– Rudy Gobert passed Mark Eaton just now for #2 on Jazz defensive rebounds list of all time– Jazz starters are a -19 in this game, all other Jazz lineups a +22. – 10:34 PM

Donovan Mitchell hits Gobert with a great pocket pass, Gobert bobbles it and settles for a contested hook shot.Rims out, Jazz open the fourth 2-10, 17 point lead down to 4 in under seven minutes. – 11:41 PM

