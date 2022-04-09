Rudy Gobert: 'There's a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart'

Rudy Gobert: There’s a lot of teams and a lot of people that would love for us to to break apart. They would love to get a Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell in their team and there’s a lot of bigger markets who would love to get that and we are aware of that.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert FT is the first Jazz point in 4:30 – 11:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell hits Gobert with a great pocket pass, Gobert bobbles it and settles for a contested hook shot.
Rims out, Jazz open the fourth 2-10, 17 point lead down to 4 in under seven minutes. – 11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 3.
Gobert lob off Bogdanovic feed.
#Suns down 11 – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gobert block of Ayton.
Paul jumper.
Mitchell to the rim.
#Suns down 10. – 10:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 57-54 at the half.
– Rudy Gobert passed Mark Eaton just now for #2 on Jazz defensive rebounds list of all time
– Jazz starters are a -19 in this game, all other Jazz lineups a +22. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wow. That was a great pass by Donovan Mitchell to Gobert. Wow – 10:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
My goodness, what a creative pass from Mitchell to Gobert – 10:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Maybe Donovan Mitchell’s best ever pass to Rudy Gobert.
Larry Bird-esque. – 10:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I just love surrounding Gobert with two guys as long and as active as Juancho and House. And because Clarkson and Conley are on the floor you aren’t really sacrificing offense – 10:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns out to a 7-0 lead. A couple of Gobert mishaps down low so far, Mitchell blocked once, a missed Bojan three. – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Is this a rare late-season game with limited-to-no standings importance in which both teams are going for it?
Jazz starters: Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert.
Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton. – 9:40 PM

