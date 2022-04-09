Stanley Johnson hopes to stay with Lakers

Mike Trudell: Johnson mentioned that the team has an option to keep him under contract next year, and said: “Hopefully I’ve played well enough that they would take me back.”
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Stanley Johnson was pretty brutally honest about the end of the Lakers season and his mindset going into the summer: pic.twitter.com/0bRJsXdYH7 – 2:02 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Stanley Johnson has “made a case for himself” to be back with this team for sure. – 1:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stanley Johnson was pleased w/how LAL played, happy with a win vs. OKC. For the season as a whole, this being the last home game: “It hurts … not good.” But he said that frustration has to be channeled into hard work in the offseason to get better, individually and collectively. – 1:09 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 120, Thunder 101
The Lakers snap their eight-game losing streak and win their first game since March 21. They improve to 32-49. Stanley Johnson had 21 points and 8 rebounds. Wenyen Gabriel had 16 points.
Up next: the season finale in Denver on Sunday. – 12:49 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 81-75 lead into a time out at the 2:51 mark of the 3rd Q, with Stanley Johnson converting a triple, just LAL’s 6th in 22 attempts tonight … the same as OKC’s total from 3. – 12:11 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Johnson has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes through 14 games (six starts) with Los Angeles this season. -via NBA.com / January 27, 2022
Keith Smith: Stanley Johnson’s second 10-Day contract with the Lost Angeles Lakers expired today. As has been reported, Johnson will sign a two-year, veteran minimum deal with the Lakers before they play tonight. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 27, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers intend to sign F Stanley Johnson to a two-year deal, including a team option for 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. Deal expected to be signed on Thursday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 26, 2022
