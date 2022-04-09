Steve Kerr on how to stop teams from resting stars: Cut back to 72-game schedule

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on stopping teams from resting their stars: “To me what makes the most sense is cutting back to maybe a 72 game schedule. Take 10 games off, and get more time to rest in between games. I think you’ll get teams to play their guys more often.”
Source: Twitter @markhaynesnba
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Kerr on Pop: “If he decides to keep going, I think it would be great. I think he is so good at it. He is going to have to make that decision. But it is special each time we play these guys because of the bond that grew even stronger (between us) in Tokyo last summer.” – 7:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Steve Kerr also had this to say about the 73-year-old Pop: “He loves it. He is so good at it. One of the reasons he is so good at it is that he loves it.” – 7:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Steve Kerr said on the bus ride over to the AT&T Center he thought about how this could be the last time he faces Pop but added that, “He hasn’t shared anything with me.” – 7:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on stopping teams from resting their stars:
“To me what makes the most sense is cutting back to maybe a 72 game schedule. Take 10 games off, and get more time to rest in between games. I think you’ll get teams to play their guys more often.” – 7:12 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said it crossed his mind on the bus ride to the game that this might be the last time he coaches against Gregg Popovich, but “he hasn’t shared anything with me” about his future. “If he decides to keep going, I think it would be great. He’s still so good at it.” – 7:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It didn’t surprise me that after the trade deadline they just kept winning.” – Coach Kerr on Coach Pop loving to coach and how he’s helped the team find success even after multiple roster moves mid season. – 7:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said “The take foul should have been eliminated in training camp. Or the All Star Break. Just get rid of it.” Said the foul removes five or six fast break highlights from each game. – 7:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the decision to rest Klay tonight and Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. tomorrow was to balance out the Warriors’ roster over the next two games — both of which the must win to keep the three seed. – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Steve Kerr says Damion Lee will start tonight with Klay Thompson out. – 7:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After he dropped 33 points against the Lakers, Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson’s performance his “best game.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/08/ste… – 1:00 PM
