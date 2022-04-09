Zach LaVine not sure if he will play in season finale

Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine, asked if he’ll play in Bulls’ regular season finale on Sunday: “We’ll evaluate it. I don’t know yet.” Why would he? “I love basketball. I’ve been playing injured the whole year. I want to continue to fight.” Added he’ll listen to medical staff/team on what’s best
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine, asked if he’ll play in Bulls’ regular season finale on Sunday: “We’ll evaluate it. I don’t know yet.”
Why would he?
“I love basketball. I’ve been playing injured the whole year. I want to continue to fight.”
Added he’ll listen to medical staff/team on what’s best – 11:35 PM
Zach LaVine, asked if he’ll play in Bulls’ regular season finale on Sunday: “We’ll evaluate it. I don’t know yet.”
Why would he?
“I love basketball. I’ve been playing injured the whole year. I want to continue to fight.”
Added he’ll listen to medical staff/team on what’s best – 11:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine on boos the Bulls heard: “To be honest, they should. It’s embarrassing. We’re a really good basketball team and we’re not playing like it. They (fans) know that. We know that. It’s understandable. We understand they (fans) have our back. But we have to play better.” – 11:09 PM
Zach LaVine on boos the Bulls heard: “To be honest, they should. It’s embarrassing. We’re a really good basketball team and we’re not playing like it. They (fans) know that. We know that. It’s understandable. We understand they (fans) have our back. But we have to play better.” – 11:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine said he didn’t blame the fans for booing. “It’s embarrassing.” – 11:05 PM
LaVine said he didn’t blame the fans for booing. “It’s embarrassing.” – 11:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine: I always try to see the bright side. But I’m tired of talking. We can’t let this happen. It’s embarrassing. We all have to be better, top to bottom. Intentions are good. Execution is not. – 11:01 PM
Zach LaVine: I always try to see the bright side. But I’m tired of talking. We can’t let this happen. It’s embarrassing. We all have to be better, top to bottom. Intentions are good. Execution is not. – 11:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine: “I’m tired of talking. We say a lot of words … we can’t let this happen. This is embarrassing.” – 11:01 PM
Zach LaVine: “I’m tired of talking. We say a lot of words … we can’t let this happen. This is embarrassing.” – 11:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Hornets 133, Bulls 117.
Zach LaVine: 23/4/7
Coby White: 19/1/4
DeMar DeRozan: 17/1/1
Patrick Williams: 15/4/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 16/1/3
The Bulls are now 45-36 and locked into the East’s sixth seed. – 10:12 PM
Final: Hornets 133, Bulls 117.
Zach LaVine: 23/4/7
Coby White: 19/1/4
DeMar DeRozan: 17/1/1
Patrick Williams: 15/4/3
Ayo Dosunmu: 16/1/3
The Bulls are now 45-36 and locked into the East’s sixth seed. – 10:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Who was it that wrote time and time again last season that giving LaVine the max shouldn’t be such a sure thing … and was ridiculed for it by Aussie bloggers from their mom’s basement?? pic.twitter.com/Dh9CgCRV4A – 9:33 PM
Who was it that wrote time and time again last season that giving LaVine the max shouldn’t be such a sure thing … and was ridiculed for it by Aussie bloggers from their mom’s basement?? pic.twitter.com/Dh9CgCRV4A – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Depending on how the postseason goes, and more importantly, the expected Zach LaVine knee scope, I may have to revisit Zach for the Max once again. – 9:14 PM
Depending on how the postseason goes, and more importantly, the expected Zach LaVine knee scope, I may have to revisit Zach for the Max once again. – 9:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Defense remains a work in progress for #Bulls. Charlotte shot 15-for-20 in 1stQ and lead 39-30. LaMelo up to 15 pts, LaVine has 12 – 8:35 PM
Defense remains a work in progress for #Bulls. Charlotte shot 15-for-20 in 1stQ and lead 39-30. LaMelo up to 15 pts, LaVine has 12 – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets. Alex Caruso (back) will not, per Donovan. – 6:18 PM
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets. Alex Caruso (back) will not, per Donovan. – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine (knee) is in vs. Charlotte, Alex Caruso (back) is out, per Billy Donovan -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 8, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Alex Caruso (back) questionable and Zach LaVine (left knee) probable vs. Hornets. Matt Thomas is out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 7, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Javonte Green (quad contusion), Zach LaVine (left knee soreness), Derrick Jones Jr. (left knee soreness) and Matt Thomas (right leg contusion) probable vs. Celtics. (Deleted earlier Tweet that didn’t list player status) -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.