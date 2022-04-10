Bam Adebayo: I almost got traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler

At the time, Butler had been pushing for his departure from the Timberwolves, eventually to be traded on Nov. 12, 2018 to the Philadelphia 76ers for Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The Heat had been pushing at the time with an offer of Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters and draft capital to the ‘Wolves. Richardson then would be dealt the following summer to Philadelphia in a sign-and-trade package for Butler. “You heard the Minnesota situation,” Adebayo said on the recently released podcast. “And it’s crazy, because I almost got traded for Jimmy, to Minnesota.”
Source: Tribune News Service @ Orange County Register
Heat’s Bam Adebayo reflects on time he thought he would be traded for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Pat wouldn’t trade me. Like he was, ‘Nah, I see something good in this kid.’ ” – 9:22 AM
Since the losing streak, Jimmy Butler averaged 24 points a night on 59% shooting, plus 41% shooting from three
Heat 6-0 over the stretch
His regular season is officially over, but clear he’s peaking at the right time – 7:42 PM
Jimmy Butler last season:
– 21.5 PPG
– 7.0 of 14.2 from field
– 0.5 of 2.0 on 3’s
– 6.9 of 8.0 from the line
Jimmy Butler this season:
– 21.4 PPG
– 7.0 of 14.5 from field
– 0.5 of 2.0 on 3’s
– 6.9 of 8.0 from the line – 6:26 PM
Heat injury report for Sunday:
Jimmy Butler, did not travel
P.J. Tucker, did not travel
Following all questionable:
Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (hip), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe), Omer Yurtseven (illness).
Does not necessarily mean everyone else plays. – 5:16 PM
Heat has ruled out Jimmy Butler (not with team), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) for tomorrow’s regular season finale against the Magic in Orlando.
Dedmon (ankle), Highsmith (hip), Morris (hip), Vincent (toe) and Yurtseven (non-COVID illness) are questionable. – 5:13 PM
Jimmy Butler, Tucker out tomorrow. Dedmon, Morris, Vincent questionable – 5:13 PM
Tyler Herro’s passes per game to Bam Adebayo pre all star break:
3.6
Plus he attempted 1.2 shots off those passes
Post all star break, he’s averaging 6.8 passes to Bam on 2.4 shot attempts
It’s basically doubled on both fronts – 2:39 PM
If you missed, I asked Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo about the recent combo when he enters for Jimmy
It’s almost always a Herro assist and Bam bucket
Bam may disagree about Herro’s passing (lol), but the approach has been clear: pic.twitter.com/14gfEe4FAB – 11:35 AM
It’s a “no-brainer” to Bam Adebayo: “I think I’m the Defensive Player of the Year” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I get stops. That’s what defense is.” – 9:33 AM
I asked Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo about the new dynamic of a Tyler assist and a Bam bucket on the first play every time Herro enters for Jimmy:
Tyler: “Bam doesn’t think I pass to him enough.”
Bam: “He had 9 assists today though.”
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/rAMLk4xNV9 – 11:49 PM
FINAL: Heat 113, Hawks 109. Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points. Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points. – 10:24 PM
End of third quarter: Heat 91, Hawks 87. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each with 17 points. – 9:51 PM
Jimmy Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 12th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:43 PM
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo combo teaming up for the last two Heat baskets. – 8:26 PM
Bam Adebayo to the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night: “We appreciate you every night for showing up and being loud. Let’s get ready for the playoffs. Go Heat!” – 8:07 PM
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro address crowd before regular-season home finale. Adebayo, “We appreciate you.” – 8:07 PM
Why does Bam Adebayo believe he deserves to win Defensive Player of the Year? “I’m going to sound like Isiah Thomas, but I fit the criteria.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Erik Spoelstra back tonight to coach
PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven are OUT
Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent all intend to play
So, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry will play, most likely their last game of the regular season
@5ReasonsSports – 6:16 PM
Speaking of VORP, Jimmy Butler holds the 12th-best VORP rating in the NBA this season just behind No. 11 Stephen Curry and just ahead of No. 13 Chris Paul. – 2:21 PM
Miami Heat guard Max Strus had an improbable NBA journey. He played D-II before transferring to DePaul, went undrafted & tore his ACL. Now, Miami is 13-2 when he starts. More on a life changing convo, Jimmy Butler, Joe Harris comparisons & his future.
👉🏼 https://t.co/b35rCyaXF1 pic.twitter.com/cALOhOhP76 – 12:15 PM
NEW: It’s a “no-brainer” to Bam Adebayo: “I think I’m the Defensive Player of the Year.” Adebayo explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I get stops. That’s what defense is.” – 11:21 AM
Jimmy Butler now that he can rest up for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/kmFrIdYmYb – 10:04 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Bam Adebayo on the Heat’s under-the-radar season, the Spo/Jimmy kerfuffle, DPOY, more; then @Kevin Pelton and I talk Lakers debacle/offseason, ROY, All-Rookie, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/37uDig1
Apple: apple.co/3KouwhW – 3:34 PM
Jimmy Butler does so many important things for the Heat they really don’t have to worry about his 3-point shooting #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:51 PM
That, Adebayo said, is when Heat President Pat Riley stepped in. “But I almost got traded for Jimmy,” Adebayo continued. “Pat wouldn’t trade me. Like he was, ‘Nah, I see something good in this kid.’ Yadda, yadda, yadda. “And, at that point, I’m sweating bullets. Like, I’m not trying to be traded. I like it in Miami. It’s warm. I kind of got my feet wet. I’m familiar with the place.” -via Orange County Register / April 10, 2022
