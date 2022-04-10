Ben Simmons could play in the first round

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ pain-free progress is fueling hope that he could return in the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, even if it’s just in a 10-15 minute a game role, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The Nets would need to advance out of the Play-in Tournament this week and, given continued progress with his back, the hope would be that Simmons could possibly be cleared to play later in a first-round playoff series.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports that Ben Simmons could return during first round of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/10/rep… – 4:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Andre Drummond has 10 points and seven rebounds in nine minutes. Can’t believe Nets got the 76ers to throw in Ben Simmons on top of this guy. – 4:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Missing Ben Simmons and what he brings to the table will ultimately hurt them”
@Mark Jackson tells @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence that the Nets would be the favorite if Ben Simmons were playing pic.twitter.com/VYdAFw9rfj – 4:20 PM
“Missing Ben Simmons and what he brings to the table will ultimately hurt them”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff, so he’s still got a lot of milestones to reach but it’s positive. He’s moving around a little bit.”
Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons physical progress before Shams and Woj updates on renewed optimism for a return. pic.twitter.com/SQHrnt8ZUz – 3:49 PM
“He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff, so he’s still got a lot of milestones to reach but it’s positive. He’s moving around a little bit.”
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m not sold that he game 1 of the playoffs is the best time to integrate a new player who is expected to handle the ball as much as Ben Simmons. – 3:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Nets, on paper, are better off with Ben Simmons playing than they are without him. But, seems pretty counter-intuitive to expect such an idiosyncratic player to have a seamless integration into your rotation as he debuts in the playoffs. – 3:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons has moved up to AlterG work and hopeful of avoiding summer surgery according to a source. He is shooting pregame, but he still isn’t cleared for 1-on-1 yet. #nets pic.twitter.com/CP98SOUwTP – 2:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has visibly progressed from his lower back injury. This is the most we’ve seen him move or work on the court since he arrived in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QrDFMUoV0f – 2:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff. He’s still got a lot of milestones to reach, but it’s positive.” pic.twitter.com/Bq19FS1IK7 – 2:04 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans seeing nets fans reacting to the video of ben simmons hitting jumpers pic.twitter.com/zlozPl1zND – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has progressed to 1-on-0, but still isn’t doing much more. Calls it progress, but has a lot of benchmarks to still hit. – 1:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is moving a little bit, still doing one-on-oh, and has plenty of milestones to meet but the latest is positive. – 1:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s doing a little bit of movement — Still got a lot of milestones to reach.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons. – 1:49 PM
“He’s doing a little bit of movement — Still got a lot of milestones to reach.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report time running out on Ben Simmons to return for playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/ano… – 9:01 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: There’a optimism Nets star Ben Simmons could make debut during first round of the NBA playoffs as long as his progression continues in strengthening his legs and back. Simmons has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 10, 2022
After having been ruled out for the play-in tournament earlier this week, time is running out for Ben Simmons to return to action for the Nets, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post (Sports+ link). Simmons is suffering from a herniated L-4 disc in his lower spine and received an epidural last month to treat the injury. He’s starting to feel better, and there’s hope he’ll avoid surgery, but it appears increasing unlikely he’ll be able to return for the playoffs. “It looks like he’s doing a little bit better,” a league source told Lewis. “You know, it’s just a timing thing. The problem is the season is running out. But he’s doing [more]. He’s starting to do a little bit more movement, AlterG (an anti-gravity treadmill), stuff like that. So … we’ve got to be patient with it. I don’t think he’ll need a procedure, though. But you’ve just got to be patient with it.” -via Hoops Rumors / April 9, 2022
Assuming Ben Simmons is going to play even 1 second is pushing it too far – Brian Windhorst -via YouTube / April 9, 2022
