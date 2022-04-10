Damian Jones staying in Sacramento?

Damian Jones staying in Sacramento?

Main Rumors

Damian Jones staying in Sacramento?

April 10, 2022- by

By |

Jason Anderson: “We’ll see what happens in the summer. … I’ve gained more chemistry with the guys and we see eye-to-eye on some things, so we’ll see what happens when that time comes.” — Damian Jones on the possibility of re-signing with the Kings
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We’ll see what happens in the summer. … I’ve gained more chemistry with the guys and we see eye-to-eye on some things, so we’ll see what happens when that time comes.” — Damian Jones on the possibility of re-signing with the Kings – 12:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Terance Mann foul on Damian Jones. – 11:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-16 after 1Q. Damian Jones has 7 points and 3 steals. Paul George torches Sacramento for 14 points. – 10:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones gets to the line with 8:46 remaining in the 1Q. Chance for the Kings to score their first points of the game. 9-0 Clippers. – 9:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
81!
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Harrison Barnes
Trey Lyles
Damian Jones
Justin Holiday
Davion Mitchell – 9:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 4/9:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 4/9:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:00 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home