Damian Jones staying in Sacramento?

Jason Anderson: “We’ll see what happens in the summer. … I’ve gained more chemistry with the guys and we see eye-to-eye on some things, so we’ll see what happens when that time comes.” — Damian Jones on the possibility of re-signing with the Kings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We’ll see what happens in the summer. … I’ve gained more chemistry with the guys and we see eye-to-eye on some things, so we’ll see what happens when that time comes.” — Damian Jones on the possibility of re-signing with the Kings – 12:01 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-16 after 1Q. Damian Jones has 7 points and 3 steals. Paul George torches Sacramento for 14 points. – 10:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones gets to the line with 8:46 remaining in the 1Q. Chance for the Kings to score their first points of the game. 9-0 Clippers. – 9:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 4/9:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 4/9:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:00 PM
