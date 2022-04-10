Draymond Green lobbying for Jordan Poole to be named Most Improved Player

But Green had little interest in clamoring on about his performance. Instead, he focused on Jordan Poole, lobbying for Poole to be named this year’s Most Improved Player. “When you look at where he’s come from, the steps he’s taken — he’s been thrown into a position that not many guys would handle well, and that’s essentially to do your best Steph Curry imitation,” Green said. “Jordan has continued to grow. … I thought tonight, having a poor shooting night, he stuck with it and he helped close the game for us, and that’s a sign of he’s one of those guys. No matter what, you’re finding a way.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“When you look around, the most improved has been Jordan Poole, and that goes without saying. He is the most improved.”
Draymond Green’s campaign for Poole to be named the league’s MIP: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM
“When you look around, the most improved has been Jordan Poole, and that goes without saying. He is the most improved.”
Draymond Green’s campaign for Poole to be named the league’s MIP: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says that Ja Morant should not be MIP. He’s in the MVP conversation.
Jordan Poole, Green says, is the definition of the guy who has improved the most this season. – 12:01 AM
Draymond Green says that Ja Morant should not be MIP. He’s in the MVP conversation.
Jordan Poole, Green says, is the definition of the guy who has improved the most this season. – 12:01 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green says he’s unsure if Jordan Poole will go back to the second unit when Stephen Curry returns. – 12:01 AM
Draymond Green says he’s unsure if Jordan Poole will go back to the second unit when Stephen Curry returns. – 12:01 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond: Ja Morant is no MIP candidate; he’s an MVP candidate.
The Most Improved, he says emphatically, is Jordan Poole. – 11:56 PM
Draymond: Ja Morant is no MIP candidate; he’s an MVP candidate.
The Most Improved, he says emphatically, is Jordan Poole. – 11:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green almost messed around and got a triple-double tonight. Kerr thinks this is the best he’s looked physically since returning from injury.
“I thought he was the best player on the floor tonight.” – 11:21 PM
Draymond Green almost messed around and got a triple-double tonight. Kerr thinks this is the best he’s looked physically since returning from injury.
“I thought he was the best player on the floor tonight.” – 11:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green tells our postgame crew his wind is still not all the way back, but his legs and feel have returned. – 11:00 PM
Draymond Green tells our postgame crew his wind is still not all the way back, but his legs and feel have returned. – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole made all 11 of his free throws tonight. Four in the clutch to seal it. He’s now 242-of-262 from the line this season — 92.3 percent, tied with Steph Curry for best in the NBA. – 10:58 PM
Jordan Poole made all 11 of his free throws tonight. Four in the clutch to seal it. He’s now 242-of-262 from the line this season — 92.3 percent, tied with Steph Curry for best in the NBA. – 10:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Warriors guard Jordan Poole losing his balance and turning the ball over by slipping on his own armband that he had just thrown on the floor was nearly a pivotal play but Warriors won ensuing jump ball. Wild play. GSW up 4 at 0:18 with possession – 10:55 PM
Warriors guard Jordan Poole losing his balance and turning the ball over by slipping on his own armband that he had just thrown on the floor was nearly a pivotal play but Warriors won ensuing jump ball. Wild play. GSW up 4 at 0:18 with possession – 10:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole was whipping dude with his shooting sleeve hahahahaahahaha – 10:49 PM
Jordan Poole was whipping dude with his shooting sleeve hahahahaahahaha – 10:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Roughest shooting night of the season for Jordan Poole. Now 3-of-19. Spurs still in it late. Third/fourth seed ramifications on the line out West. – 10:47 PM
Roughest shooting night of the season for Jordan Poole. Now 3-of-19. Spurs still in it late. Third/fourth seed ramifications on the line out West. – 10:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starting backcourt tonight, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee, are 3-of-22 from the field. Explains a lot – 10:36 PM
Warriors starting backcourt tonight, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee, are 3-of-22 from the field. Explains a lot – 10:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead San Antonio 54-44 at halftime. Jonathan Kuminga was perfect in the second quarter (4-4) and leads the way with 13 points.
Bjelica: 9 pts
Green: 8 pts, 7 reb, 2ast
Poole: 0-7, 7 ast
Wiggins and Payton II have 6 points each. – 9:39 PM
Warriors lead San Antonio 54-44 at halftime. Jonathan Kuminga was perfect in the second quarter (4-4) and leads the way with 13 points.
Bjelica: 9 pts
Green: 8 pts, 7 reb, 2ast
Poole: 0-7, 7 ast
Wiggins and Payton II have 6 points each. – 9:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors up ten at half despite 0 points for Poole (7 assists though!) and only 4/14 from three. – 9:39 PM
Warriors up ten at half despite 0 points for Poole (7 assists though!) and only 4/14 from three. – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green picks up his third foul with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. Play is under review. – 9:21 PM
Draymond Green picks up his third foul with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. Play is under review. – 9:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Spurs are doing an incredible job of building a wall whenever Jordan Poole puts it on the floor. – 8:56 PM
Spurs are doing an incredible job of building a wall whenever Jordan Poole puts it on the floor. – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Primo, Richardson, KBD, Collins
Warriors: Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:36 PM
Spurs: Jones, Primo, Richardson, KBD, Collins
Warriors: Poole, Lee, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Spurs
Jordan Poole
Damion Lee
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:02 PM
Warriors starters tonight at Spurs
Jordan Poole
Damion Lee
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damion Lee will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight. He’s joined by Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 7:02 PM
Damion Lee will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight. He’s joined by Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 7:02 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Techs rescinded for no cursing… I’ll finally win some appeals 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 – 6:48 PM
Techs rescinded for no cursing… I’ll finally win some appeals 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 – 6:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite his stretch of 17 consecutive games with 20 or more points coming to an end, Jordan Poole recorded a career-high 11 assists against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/08/jor… – 10:00 AM
Despite his stretch of 17 consecutive games with 20 or more points coming to an end, Jordan Poole recorded a career-high 11 assists against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/08/jor… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
CJ Holmes: Draymond Green on Jordan Poole: “I’m not sure he’s going back to the second unit… That isn’t an easy decision to make… Just because Steph comes back doesn’t mean you completely take the ball out of Jordan’s hands.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.