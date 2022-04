Draymond Green lobbying for Jordan Poole to be named Most Improved Player

But Green had little interest in clamoring on about his performance. Instead, he focused on Jordan Poole, lobbying for Poole to be named this year’s Most Improved Player. “When you look at where he’s come from, the steps he’s taken — he’s been thrown into a position that not many guys would handle well, and that’s essentially to do your best Steph Curry imitation,” Green said. “Jordan has continued to grow. … I thought tonight, having a poor shooting night, he stuck with it and he helped close the game for us, and that’s a sign of he’s one of those guys. No matter what, you’re finding a way.”Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN