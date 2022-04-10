Gordon Hayward to miss Play-In Tournament

Gordon Hayward to miss Play-In Tournament

Main Rumors

Gordon Hayward to miss Play-In Tournament

April 10, 2022- by

By |

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. In his second season with the Hornets, Hayward is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.9 minutes per game in 49 contests (48 starts).
Source: NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Hayward has struggled to consistently remain on the floor after returning from his foot injury. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/10/gor…2:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out for play-in games due to ongoing foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/10/hor…2:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with foot injury, won’t be available for play-in round
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne…1:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It sucks how Gordon Hayward’s Boston tenure played out. He was just snakebit with injuries and everyone wanted better.
But, boy, did the Celtics dodge a bullet by NOT re-signing him a couple of offseasons ago. That would have been a disaster contract for Boston. Same for Indiana. – 1:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward news is sad and disappointing but unfortunately not surprising. Off-season has an interesting view to it now, but we have months to discuss that. Play In time 🙌 – 1:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hornets announce Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with left foot discomfort. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 1:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left foot) has been ruled out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/ETNlWYNGpA1:11 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
From the Hornets on Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot: pic.twitter.com/OMOx8MxJ9z1:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with discomfort in his left foot.
Charlotte will be in the play-in tournament this week. Where they wind up will be determined this afternoon. – 1:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No play-in tournament for Gordon Hayward. The Hornets announced that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot,” which will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks. – 1:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets‘ Gordon Hayward will miss the Play-In Tournament due to discomfort in his left foot — he will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:03 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot, the team says. His foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize it and he’ll be re-evaluated in roughly two weeks. – 1:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets sat Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. His foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize it and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. His season is over. – 1:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is out for tomorrow’s season finale against Washington. – 4:45 PM

More on this storyline

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CHI 4/8 Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / April 8, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home