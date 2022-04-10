Gordon Hayward to miss Play-In Tournament

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. In his second season with the Hornets, Hayward is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.9 minutes per game in 49 contests (48 starts).
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Hayward has struggled to consistently remain on the floor after returning from his foot injury. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/10/gor… – 2:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out for play-in games due to ongoing foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/10/hor… – 2:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with foot injury, won’t be available for play-in round
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It sucks how Gordon Hayward’s Boston tenure played out. He was just snakebit with injuries and everyone wanted better.
But, boy, did the Celtics dodge a bullet by NOT re-signing him a couple of offseasons ago. That would have been a disaster contract for Boston. Same for Indiana. – 1:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward news is sad and disappointing but unfortunately not surprising. Off-season has an interesting view to it now, but we have months to discuss that. Play In time 🙌 – 1:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hornets announce Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with left foot discomfort. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 1:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left foot) has been ruled out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/ETNlWYNGpA – 1:11 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
From the Hornets on Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot: pic.twitter.com/OMOx8MxJ9z – 1:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with discomfort in his left foot.
Charlotte will be in the play-in tournament this week. Where they wind up will be determined this afternoon. – 1:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No play-in tournament for Gordon Hayward. The Hornets announced that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot,” which will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks. – 1:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets‘ Gordon Hayward will miss the Play-In Tournament due to discomfort in his left foot — he will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 1:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CHI 4/8 Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / April 8, 2022
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat. James Borrego said it’s precautionary more than anything. They don’t want to push it. “He’s day-to-day,” Borrego said. pic.twitter.com/fvpSTNsCOh -via Twitter @rodboone / April 5, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward — upgraded to probable — indeed plans to make his return to the lineup vs. Philadelphia on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. Hayward’s missed 22 games with an ankle injury and returns to a team that’s won 8 of 10 and moved into tie for 8th. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 1, 2022
