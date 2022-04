Leon Rose: 'Julius Randle wants to stay in New York'

Leading scorer Julius Randle reasserted his commitment to the organization and New York after Wednesday’s game, amid rumblings he could seek to force a trade in the offseason. Randle heard some boos during pregame introductions, but he believes the Knicks can get back to the playoffs next season following an admittedly frustrating year personally and collectively. “Yeah, absolutely, everything is a lesson, you learn from experiences like these and keep moving forward,” Randle said. -via New York Post / April 1, 2022