Leon Rose: 'Julius Randle wants to stay in New York'

Ian Begley: Leon Rose tells MSG’s Mike Breen that Julius Randle has expressed a desire to remain in New York in conversations with him. “Julius loves it here in New York, wants to be in New York.” Randle had expressed the same sentiment in recent interviews with beat reporters.
Leon Rose tells MSG’s Mike Breen that Julius Randle has expressed a desire to remain in New York in conversations with him. “Julius loves it here in New York, wants to be in New York.” Randle had expressed the same sentiment in recent interviews with beat reporters. – 6:42 PM
All-NBA Surprising Team
G: Darius Garland
G: Ja Morant
F: DeMar DeRozan
F: Julius Randle
C: Robert Williams
Coach: Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/vfCcp5PvVD – 1:21 PM
RJ Barrett (sprained right knee) is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s season finale against the Raptors. Julius Randle (quad) is OUT, as well.
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee), Miles McBride (sore right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness) are all listed as QUESTIONABLE. – 12:19 AM
“It’s not easy.”
@Mark Jackson tells @Frank Isola what his experience was like dealing with boos while playing in New York and the advice he would give to Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/YpGJdWKiiM – 7:22 PM
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 sign Jerome Randle sportando.basketball/en/boulogne-le… – 2:56 PM
Oh Obi: Toppin erupts for career-high 35 points as #Knicks rout #Wizards with Randle home #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/08/obi… – 11:01 AM
Obi Toppin starting in place of Julius Randle (4 games):
23.5 PPG
5.3 RPG
54.1 FG%
48.1 3P% on 6.8 attempts
+36 +/- pic.twitter.com/c9op9bE4sb – 10:26 AM
Obi Toppin is forcing another Julius Randle question nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:59 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi with a career-high 35 points on just 22 FG attempts
He’s a career-high in three of his last four games.
(Toppin’s impressive play late in the season makes it that much more frustrating that Thibs refused to limit Randle’s mins when Randle lazily slumped in January/February) – 9:22 PM
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
KCP, Porzingis, Kuzma all listed as OUT tonight vs. Knicks. New York will also be without Randle, Noel, Robinson, Rose, Walker, Grimes, Reddish. – 12:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In NY’s last five games without Julius Randle,
Obi Toppin is averaging:
18.4 points,
7.2 rebounds,
3.2 assists (vs. just 0.6 turnovers)
2.2 made triples in 34.8 minutes per game,
while shooting over 56% from the floor, 42% from deep and 83% on FTs
tommybeer.substack.com/p/knicks-lose-… – 9:32 AM
Marc Berman: Leon Rose breaks silence on MSG Network: “Julius is passionate player and feels some of his emotions “effected his play.” Rose mentions Randle still averaged a 20-10-5 but he “wasn’t as comfortable and carried a big burden.” Says he “wants to be in New York.” -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / April 10, 2022
Leading scorer Julius Randle reasserted his commitment to the organization and New York after Wednesday’s game, amid rumblings he could seek to force a trade in the offseason. Randle heard some boos during pregame introductions, but he believes the Knicks can get back to the playoffs next season following an admittedly frustrating year personally and collectively. “Yeah, absolutely, everything is a lesson, you learn from experiences like these and keep moving forward,” Randle said. -via New York Post / April 1, 2022
“Hey look. This is the best place in the league to play, and I’ve been just about every place. So I’m speaking from experience,” Thibodeau said. “This place is special. The fans are passionate, we know what basketball means to this city. “We’ve got to give them something to be proud of. We’ve got to come out, we’ve got to play hard. We’ve got to play for each other. We’ve got to play smart. And if we do that, sometimes — you could lose a game and play well. You’ve got to remember; the other team’s pretty good, too. Last year was different, was a different year. … But you’ve got to keep battling with it every day. And that’s where it lies.” -via New York Post / April 1, 2022
