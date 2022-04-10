Most likely destinations for Russell Westbrook: Houston, New York or Charlotte?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid yesterday:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 20 REB
✅ 14-17 FG
It’s the 13th time Embiid has tallied at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
He breaks a tie with Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/9m4668E3R9 – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
40/10 games in a season since merger:
13 — Joel Embiid (this season)
12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)
12 — Moses Malone (1982)
The last 2 names won MVP that year. pic.twitter.com/NkFlxLbewL – 3:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid today:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 20 REB
✅ 14-17 FG
It’s the 13th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
He breaks a tie with Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/U0ieuSx3L5 – 3:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook demanding to bring ball up court, other ways his fit at core of Lakers troubles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/wes… – 2:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook join LeBron James (and Kendrick Nunn) on the bench for the season finale in Denver. All ruled OUT: pic.twitter.com/opWVabSeWP – 2:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron win percentage
.728 with Kyrie
.684 with AD
.685 with Wade
.627 with Ilgauskas
.455 with Westbrook pic.twitter.com/1EpNg2uHr0 – 1:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young became the ninth player in NBA history to record at least 700 FG made and 700 assists in a season:
✅ Oscar Robertson, 6x
✅ Nate Archibald, 2x
✅ Tim Hardaway, 2x
✅ Gary Payton, 2x
✅ Russell Westbrook, 2x
✅ Wilt Chamberlain
✅ Jerry West
✅ LeBron James
✅ Young pic.twitter.com/DPenqeLupl – 11:11 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
After watching the Lakers for 2 1/2 hours, LA shouldn’t be throwing Russell Westbrook under the bus, they should be throwing Russell Westbrook apologies from Jeanie Buss. – 12:59 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue leads Russell Westbrook’s 2022 teammates after the 1st quarter. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Anthony out, LAL’s new starting lineup has had some good stretches these last two nights, but the end-of-bench group has struggled.
OKC took a 7-point lead late in the 1st Q before Gabriel and Ellington stopped a run with B2B 3’s. – 11:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Hornets a team to watch in potential deal for Lakers guard, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Davis, Westbrook and Anthony haven’t been ruled out for Sunday’s finale at Denver. LeBron’s already out, due to the ankle. – 8:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook last 10 games:
22.2 PPG
7.4 RPG
7.1 APG
52.1 FG%
41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts
Finished the season strong. pic.twitter.com/IhheX2NVDc – 6:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony are all out vs OKC tonight.
Thunder’s lottery odds are in the hands of the new Lakers Big 3: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. – 2:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn are out for the Lakers tonight. – 2:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron (out for the season), AD, Westbrook and Melo are out again tonight for the Lakers’ final home game: pic.twitter.com/NcqEFniqug – 2:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers have not ruled out the possibility of using the waive-and-stretch provision on Westbrook sportando.basketball/en/lakers-have… – 9:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
THT breakout game:
40 PTS (career high)
3 REB
3 AST
4 STL
Horton-Tucker has a greater season high than Westbrook and AD. pic.twitter.com/tMWlAEOYG0 – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Lakers and Rockets are expected to revisit a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap this summer, per @Marc Stein.
If Wall isn’t traded, “his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement,” per @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/if-roc… – 8:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What comes next for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/07/wha… – 8:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 3:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. – 2:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… – 11:09 AM
