Rajon Rondo to team up with Juwan Howard on Lakers' coaching staff?

As The Athletic reported in January, Vogel was nearly fired after the Lakers suffered a 33-point loss in Denver, creating an uncomfortable and public dialogue about his future. “It’s not easy to shut it out,” Vogel said. “It’s not fun to have those reports hanging over your head or seeing it everywhere you look, especially so early in the season (and) after what we’ve been able to accomplish here. But to me, that pressure of expectation has been here since the day I signed on.” -via The Athletic / April 6, 2022